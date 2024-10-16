USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS DEBUT AT IMPERIAL VALLEY DOUBLEHEADER

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 15, 2024… For the first time in series history, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will battle at Imperial Valley Raceway with two nights of action starting this Friday, October 18th. The “3rd Annual Heritage Fall Classic” will also feature the Southwest Ecotech Midgets, and SoCal Lightning Sprints. Sport Compacts will join the Saturday show. Located at the Imperial Valley Expo at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial California, the pit gates at the 1/4-mile track will open at 2:00pm, the spectator gates will open at 5:00pm, with racing scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit the Imperial Valley Raceway page on Facebook or https://cmwfheritagefoundation.ticketspice.com/3rd-annual-heritage-fall-classic.

For those that cannot make it to the races, the event will be live streamed at FloRacing.com

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Imperial Valley Raceway.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

– FUEL WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

While new to USAC/CRA, Imperial Valley Raceway (often called Imperial or El Centro) has been a historic stop dating back to 1957 for the California Racing Association (CRA) and later the Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA). Driving for Lee Knox, Nick Valenta won the first Imperial CRA race on March 9, 1957 and Jerry Meyer raced the family car to victory at the last CRA appearance on October 20, 1991. “The Flying Shoe” Ron Shuman won SCRA’s Imperial debut for Anne Wilkerson on February 26, 1994 and Mike Kirby topped the last SCRA visit on March 7, 1998 for Wilkerson. Shuman set the old 3/8-mile track record of 15.83 on March 26, 1994 in Anne Wilkerson’s #11 entry.

Heading to the “fastest 1/4-mile under sea level,” R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) holds a 66-point lead over the competition. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson finished third last Saturday night at Mohave Valley. To date, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, one semi-main win, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 46 feature laps led on the season. The 2005 Rookie of the Year is currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine feature wins to his credit. This Friday and Saturday, Johnson will be looking to continue his championship bid by adding Imperial Valley to his win list.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) ranks second in the point standings. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm scored a ninth place finish at Mohave Valley Raceway. At press time, the veteran driver has four feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led in the campaign. Tommy “Thunder” is currently tied with Robert Ballou, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven series wins and will have his sights on winning at Imperial Valley.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is third in the championship point chase. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17W Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams placed tenth last Saturday night at Imperial Valley. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has six heat race victories, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. “The Big Game Hunter” is tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven series wins and will be looking for victory circle at Imperial Valley.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) sits fourth in the battle for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender raced from thirteenth to finish sixth in last Saturday’s 30-lap main event. At press time, the former USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Turkey Night Grand Prix Winner has one feature win, six heat race victories, twelve top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led in the campaign. At Imperial Valley, the 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year will have his sights on the second USAC/CRA win of his career.

After charging from ninth to second at Mohave Valley, leading rookie contender David Gasper (Goleta, California) has climbed to fifth in the chase for the championship. Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC backed by Art Klee and Valley Precision Products, Gasper has one feature win, one heat race victory, two semi-main wins, four In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, twelve top-10 finishes, and 49 feature laps led to his credit. The two-time California Lightning Sprint Champion will be looking to add Imperial Valley wins to his resume.

While Gasper leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera, Brent Sexton, Blake Bower, Braden Chiaramonte, Stevie Rogers, Jon DeWees, Joey Bishop, Mark Henry, Tyler Hatzikian, Camie Bell, Aaron Altaffer, Jacob Tuttle, Heath Holdsclaw, Blake Hendricks, and Tom Dunkel are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Verne Sweeney, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Eddie Tafoya Jr., Logan Calderwood, Grant Sexton, Ricky Lewis, Brody Roa, Jeff Dyer, “Flash” Jordan Hermansader, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, Jonas Reynolds, and more.

Imperial Valley Raceway is located at the Imperial Valley Expo at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial California. For more event information, visit the Imperial Valley Raceway page on Facebook or https://cmwfheritagefoundation.ticketspice.com/3rd-annual-heritage-fall-classic. General Admission tickets (18 Years & Up) are $10, 17 years to 13 years are $5, with 13 years and under are FREE.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. and Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-1148, 2. Tommy Malcolm-1082, 3. Austin Williams-1022, 4. A.J. Bender-990, 5. David Gasper (R)-962, 6. Logan Williams-958, 7. Cody Williams-938, 8. Verne Sweeney-755, 9. Austin Grabowski-745, 10. Charles Davis Jr.-707, 11. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-673, 12. Elexa Herrera (R)-529, 13. Brent Sexton (R)-423, 14. Logan Calderwood-381, 15. Grant Sexton-344, 16. Matt Mitchell-328, 17. Ricky Lewis-310, 18. Brody Roa-307, 19. Blake Bower (R)-291, 20. Matt McCarthy-254.

The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Tommy Malcolm, 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Matt Mitchell, 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Cody Williams, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-David Gasper, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.