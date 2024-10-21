PREPERATIONS FOR SANDI DECAIRE CLASSIC 41 CONTINUE

October 20, 2024 – Tampa, Florida – Event promoter Terry DeCaire confirmed today that preparations for the 3rd annual Sandi DeCaire Classic 41are underway. He also revealed early details of the November 2, 2024, event.

The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series will sanction the points paying event at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida for the third consecutive year. The winged asphalt sprint car event will contest a 41-lap feature event that will pay $4,100 to win and $500 to start. These numbers could increase if more sponsorship is available as the race approaches.

The event is annually run in honor of Sandi DeCaire who passed away in 2015. DeCaire was a former Golden Gate Speedway trophy girl and track official at Dirt Devils Speedway. She was instrumental in regularly working with young kart racers who were just beginning their racing careers, many of whom will compete in the November 2nd event as adults.

She was the wife of event promoter Terry DeCaire and mother of former series champion Troy DeCaire.

DeCaire confirmed that over 20 cars had already entered the event. Lap sponsors are currently being sought and the collected money will be awarded to the leader of the sponsored lap. As of Sunday, $2100 in lap money had been raised with 13 laps still left unsponsored. If a driver were to lead wire-to-wire, he could walk off with $6200 and the pot still growing.

Race day activities include a frisbee toss by the drivers. A lucky fan will earn a cash prize of $100 if they catch the lucky frisbee. Pre-race driver introductions will see the entire starting field paraded around the speedway in golf carts after they have been introduced on the event stage. Every participant in this year’s event will receive an official Sandi DeCaire Classic 41 ring.

If you would like to sponsor a lap contact Amber Carreno or Rick Day (813) 377-5862. Or use Cash App $terrydecaire88, Venmo @terrydecaire, or PayPal terrydecaire@yahoo.com.