MUST SEE RACING ANNOUNCES 2025 SCHEDULES

From Must See Racing

October 27, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing announced their 2025 schedule today for both the National Series and the Midwest Lights Series. As has been the case in recent seasons, the schedule has been released in late October to give teams plenty of time to plan and seek sponsorship for the 2025 season.

This year’s schedule will see plenty of familiar venues and several purse increases and event bonuses. There will not be a points fund paid out at the end of the year. Instead, the point fund that is annually paid out at the end of the year will be spread out throughout the year. In past seasons teams had to participate in 80% of the races to be eligible for point fund money. Teams will now be rewarded with several bonuses at select events.

The Must See Racing National Series will kick off the 2025 campaign with a return to Lancaster Motorplex in Lancaster, New York Saturday May 17 with $5,000 going to the winer of this event and $700 to start. The Midwest Lights Series will also be part of the racing program.

The National Series will return to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan for the first of two visits on May 31 and again on Saturday August 9. Both events will pay $4,000 to win and $500 to start.

Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan will be the site of three double-header visits for both series in 2025, highlighted by the largest paying winged pavement sprint car event in the entire Midwest Labor Day Weekend. The June 21 event will pay $4,000 to win and $500 to start.

The Labor Day Weekend visit to Owosso Speedway will see a two-day format with two complete racing programs for both series each night. The Saturday August 30 event will pay $4,000 to win and $500 to start. The following evening will see a unique event format that will be announced later. The August 31 event will pay $10,000 to win and $700 to start.

The season finale for the National Series and Midwest Lights Series will take place September 13-14. The details for this event have not been finalized yet as negotiations are in the works. It is expected that this event would be another high paying event if it materializes.

Other events on both series schedules include visits to Midvale Speedway Saturday July 18 and Sandusky Speedway Wednesday July 23. The Midwest Lights Series also has a stand-alone event at Lorain Raceway Park Saturday June 7.

Details of the March 14-25 event at Auburndale Speedway in Auburndale, Florida for National Series will also be released in the coming weeks. The event will be a co-sanction non-points event with the BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series.

Event details will also be released on all other events of the recently announced 2025 schedule in the coming weeks. Please like and follow Must See Racing on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.mustseeracing.com.