BOHUD RACING’S WINNING FEELING RETURNS

THE Bohud Racing team opened their 2024-25 season winning account in style last night at Sydney International Speedway, where team driver Michael Stewart powered to an impressive 410 Sprintcar victory.

In what was only the Bohud Racing team’s second appearance of the season, Stewart, aboard the NS # 14 ARRMA Australia / Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares supported Triple X car, was in solid form throughout the night and was able to impressively come away with the best possible result.

“The Bohud Racing team gave me such a fantastic car all night after just sticking to our own setup plans and knowing what we had to do so we were in contention to get the win, and that’s what we were able to achieve,” commented Bohud Racing team driver Michael Stewart.

“I didn’t make the best of starts in the feature race, as I took off a bit slow in those early laps, but within five or so laps, I found my groove and was able to get to the front and stay there all the way through to the finish.”

Stewart, who had earlier in the night was third fastest in his qualifying group and then later in the night won his heat race and then the dash, heaped praise on the entire Bohud Racing team.

“I’m super proud of the entire Bohud Racing team and their wonderful efforts to put a great car under me,” he said.

“A big thanks must go to team owner Scott Jones for making it all possible, along with all of the team’s sponsors and the race fans who support me, and it’s an awesome feeling to be able to have the run that we did last night and reward everyone with a victory.”

Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones was rapt that Stewart was able to get the fourth career 410 Sprintcar feature race victory for the team.

“Michael (Stewart) and the team did a great job all night and it was the perfect type of run that everyone chases,” he enthused.

“For this season we have based our schedule around Sydney, so it was awesome to get the first win on the board there and hopefully we can pick up a few more as the season goes on.”

The focus for the Bohud Racing team and Stewart is now on their next outing, which will be back at Sydney International Speedway on November 9, before they head to South Australia for the Sprintcars in the City that is running within the Adelaide 500 Supercars event on November 14 and 15.

