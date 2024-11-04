Kubota High Limit Racing Releases 2025 Schedule with 61 Events in 20 States

From High Limit Racing

BROWNSBURG, IND. (November 4, 2024) – The 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing schedule has been finalized with 61 events planned at 36 unique facilities across 20 states for the second-year national sprint car series.

The 2025 campaign is once again headlined by a trio of six-figure paydays between the Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio on July 16-17, the 71st Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California on August 21-23, and the Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Washington on August 28-30.

Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway, AKA “The Speed Palace,” will remain a staple on the Kubota High Limit Racing calendar with the Bob Weikert Memorial expanding to a three-day event on May 23-25 and the 58th edition of the famed Tuscarora 50 continuing on September 4-6.

New in 2025 – in fitting fashion – Kubota High Limit Racing will shift the season-opening event to “The Entertainment Capital of the World,” bringing Sprint Cars back to The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on NASCAR weekend. The Nevada 1/2-mile will host races on Thursday, March 13 and Saturday, March 15, culminating in a $25,000-to-win finale.

Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will again host the All-In Championship Weekend when the High Rollers conclude their campaign on Friday and Saturday, October 17-18. It will be the series’ second trip of the year to TMS following an early-season stop for the Stockyard Stampede on May 1 and May 3, another collaboration with NASCAR weekend at the big track.

The popular 11-race Midweek Series is still highlighted by the Eagle Nationals, a one-night only stop at Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway for big-time money on Tuesday, June 10. Also included in the Midweek Series is now the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race – moving to 141 Speedway in Francis Creek, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 3. A bonus point fund will be paid out to the top-three finishers in the Midweek Series.

Additional noteworthy events include the Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup and Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, the Kentucky Sprint Nationals at Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky, the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway, and the Heartland of America Showdown at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Of the 36 tracks scheduled, these 15 will be hosting their first-ever Kubota High Limit Racing event in 2025: Las Vegas (NV), Bakersfield (CA), Perris (CA), Central Arizona (AZ), Vado (NM), Route 66 (TX), Dodge City (KS), Texarkana (AR), 81 (KS), Fremont (OH), Ransomville (NY), 141 (WI), Red Cedar (WI), Florence (KY), and Path Valley (PA).

Among the 20 different states on the slate, fans from Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Kentucky will welcome the High Rollers for the first time in 2025.

Along with the schedule release, Kubota High Limit Racing officials have confirmed a few rule changes coming to the Sprint Car Series in 2025. Read more about the rule changes HERE.

All events will be streamed live on FloRacing. To subscribe to FloRacing and gain access to all High Limit Racing events, archived races and content, and more, CLICK HERE.

Tickets for select 2025 events are already AVAILABLE HERE with more events joining soon.

Follow Kubota High Limit Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all upcoming announcements.

About High Limit Racing

Founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws series champion Brad Sweet, Kubota High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time efficient events. High Limit Racing event will be streamed on FloRacing. For more information, visit highlimitracing.com.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit flosports.tv.

2025 High Limit Racing Schedule

Day, Date – Track Name – Location

Thursday, March 13 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nev.

Saturday, March 15 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nev.

Wednesday, March 19 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, Calif.

Friday, March 21 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, Calif.

Saturday, March 22 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, Calif.

Friday, March 28 – Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Saturday, March 29 – Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Tuesday, April 1 – Vado Speedway Park – Vado, N.M.

Friday, April 4 – Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, Texas

Saturday, April 5 – Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, Kan.

*Wednesday, April 30 – Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, Ark.

Thursday, May 1 – Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track – Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, May 3 – Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track – Fort Worth, Texas

*Wednesday, May 7 – 81 Speedway – Park City, Kan.

Friday, May 9 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, May 10 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Ill.

*Monday, May 12 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Ind.

*Wednesday, May 14 – Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

Friday, May 16 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, N.Y.

Saturday, May 17 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, N.Y.

*Tuesday, May 20 – Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, Pa.

Friday, May 23 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pa.

Saturday, May 24 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pa.

Sunday, May 25 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pa.

Friday, May 30 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Saturday, May 31 – Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, Mich.

*Tuesday, June 3 – 141 Speedway – Maribel, Wis.

*Wednesday, June 4 – Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, Wis.

*Tuesday, June 10 – Eagle Raceway – Eagle, Neb.

*Wednesday, June 25 – Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.

Friday, June 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Saturday, June 28 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Friday, July 11 – Florence Speedway – Union, Ky.

Saturday, July 12 – Florence Speedway – Union, Ky.

Wednesday, July 16 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Thursday, July 17 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

*Tuesday, July 22 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pa.

Thursday, August 14 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, Calif.

Friday, August 15 – TBD – California

Saturday, August 16 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, Calif.

Thursday, August 21 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, Calif.

Friday, August 22 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, Calif.

Saturday, August 23 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, Calif.

Monday, August 25 – Douglas County Dirtrack – Roseburg, Ore.

Thursday, August 28 – Skagit Speedway – Burlington, Wash.

Friday, August 29 – Skagit Speedway – Burlington, Wash.

Saturday, August 30 – Skagit Speedway – Burlington, Wash.

Thursday, September 4 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pa.

Friday, September 5 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pa.

Saturday, September 6 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pa.

Friday, September 12 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pa.

Saturday, September 13 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pa.

Friday, September 19 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 20 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 27 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, N.J.

Sunday, September 28 – Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, Pa.

Friday, October 10 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, October 11 – Lakeside Speedway– Kansas City, Kan.

*Wednesday, October 15 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Mo.

Friday, October 17 – Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track – Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, October 18 – Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track – Fort Worth, Texas

* Denotes Midweek Series Event