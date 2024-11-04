World Finals Set to Bring 47th World of Outlaws Season to a Close

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 4, 2024) – Another chapter of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car history is ready to come to a close.

After thousands of laps at dozens of tracks from coast-to-coast, #AllDirtRoads have led the nation’s best Sprint Car drivers to Concord, NC where The Dirt Track at Charlotte awaits. The Greatest Show on Dirt’s 47th season of showcasing the highest level of the sport will conclude this week with the World of Outlaws World Finals.

The four consecutive evenings will kick off with Sea Foam Qualifying Night on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Two Sea Foam Qualifying sessions will set NOS Energy Drink Heat Race lineups for Thursday and Friday’s complete racing programs with $15,000-to-win Features. Points accumulated from those two nights will then line up Heats for Saturday’s $25,000-to-win/$1,750-to-start season finale. All-in-all, nearly $250,000 in purse money is up for grabs for the expected stout field of competitors.

Joining the Sprint Cars all week at the North Carolina facility will be the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

And when the checkered flag flies and the dust settles Saturday night, the three Series champions will be crowned.

BUY WORLD FINALS TICKETS HERE

WATCH LIVE ON DIRTVision

Let’s look at the week’s top storylines:

A NEW CHAMPION: For the first time since 2019, fans will see a brand new World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion arise from World Finals.

David Gravel enters the week primed for his first title after finishing second the past three seasons. He and Big Game Motorsports hold a 74-point advantage with three races to go. They’ve pieced together a memorable season with 14 wins, 31 podiums, more than 300 Feature laps led, and an average finish of fifth on the dot.

Carson Macedo and the Jason Johnson Racing team still have a shot if things fall their way as they sit second. Macedo has also assembled an excellent campaign with 11 victories, 32 top threes, 12 Quick Times, and an average result of 5.15.

Gravel can seal the deal this week at a track that’s been very kind to him. He’s won at the 4/10-mile dirt track six times with three different teams (CJB Motorsports, Jason Johnson Racing, and Big Game Motorsports). His six checkered flags rank second for the most World of Outlaws wins at Charlotte.

Macedo has yet to win at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, but since joining JJR he’s been knocking on the door. The Lemoore, CA native has taken the No. 41 to five Charlotte top fives, including a pair of podiums. His best result is a 2022 runner-up.

It’s not only the prestige of being a World of Outlaws champion that Gravel and Macedo are after. The honor also brings a massive payday. This year’s champion banks $350,000 while the runner-up goes home with $210,000. If Gravel holds on, he’ll make more than a million dollars in earnings this season.

CHARLOTTE SUPREMACY: There’s been one man to beat whenever the World of Outlaws roll into Charlotte, and that man is 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz.

He’s made 64 Series appearances at the North Carolina oval, and nobody comes close to his total of 14 victories. That number is more than double the second most wins. Schatz has also podiumed in more than half of his visits with 33 top threes.

Schatz heads to Charlotte with his spot in the standings just about secured. The Fargo, ND native is third with more than 100 points separating him from both second and fourth. Finishing up the season in his current position would be the 17th time Schatz has ended the year in the top three of the standings.

FIGHT FOR FIFTH: The battle for the title won’t be the only one to watch in Charlotte. A three-car fight for a spot in the top five between Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Logan Schuchart will be finalized.

Scelzi currently holds the spot with the KCP Racing team. The Series sophomore elevated his performance in year two on tour with more victories (three), podiums (nine), laps led (220), and Quick Times (four) over his Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year campaign last season. “Hot Sauce” has made 13 Feature starts at Charlotte and collected 10 top 10s highlighted by a 2019 victory in Bernie Stuebgen’s No. 71.

Haudenschild is Scelzi’s closest competitor as he trails him by 38 points. The Wooster, OH native owns the third most wins this season with eight under his belt and already set a personal-best mark with 24 podiums in 2024. Charlotte hasn’t traditionally been Haudenschild’s best track, but he’s shown flashes of strength with podium runs in both 2020 and 2022.

Schuchart sits seventh with an outside shot at surpassing both Haudenschild and Scelzi. The Shark Racing No. 1S is 38 markers behind Haudenschild and 76 back of Scelzi. Fortunately for Schuchart, Charlotte is one of his best tracks. Four of his 42 career wins have come at “America’s Home for Racing,” which is tied for the most on his résumé.

The fifth finisher in the standings will collect a $113,750 check at year’s end while sixth and seventh will claim $109,375 and $105,000.

ROOKIES NO MORE: Three competitors with vastly different paths jumped on the World of Outlaws tour for the first time in 2024. Charlotte will bring their rookie seasons to a close.

The first season for Michael “Buddy” Kofoid has been nothing short of spectacular. He’s racked up seven wins and 25 podiums aboard the Roth Motorsports No. 83 – numbers a veteran would be proud of. Charlotte hasn’t been the kindest track to the Californian, but his season suggests the fortune could turn around as he closes out his debut campaign.

After more than 20 years of Sprint Car racing that includes 10 Interstate Racing Association (IRA) titles, Bill Balog decided 2024 was the time for his debut World of Outlaws campaign. The “North Pole Nightmare” has impressed with 10 top fives and more than 30 top 10s. Balog is a former fifth-place finisher at Charlotte (2017).

Eyebrows were raised when it was announced that Jason Sides was bringing freshly turned 16-year-old Landon Crawley to the No. 7S for a season with The Greatest Show on Dirt. But Crawley quickly proved he belonged by setting Simpson Quick Time at the Volusia season opener. The season has had its ups and downs for the teenager, but he’s shown the skill is there with runs such as a top 10 at Eldora Speedway and 25th to 10th drive at Attica Raceway Park. Crawley makes his Charlotte debut this week.

SAME FACES, NEW PLACES: Sprint Car silly season got off to an early start, which means fans will be treated to a handful of drivers getting laps in new rides ahead of 2025.

Fresh off finishing second in the Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) points with Tarlton Motorsports, Cole Macedo is set to unite with his new team. Before Macedo and TwoC Racing hit the road with the World of Outlaws next year, they plan to get some laps at World Finals.

Justin Peck recently inked a deal with Rudeen Racing and will debut in the No. 26 this week. Last year Peck, nearly bagged his first World of Outlaws win at Charlotte, leading laps before finishing second.

After some recent races in Liebig Motorsports machine, Ryan Timms and the team have added World Finals to their calendar. Timms’ four starts so far in the No. 10 have led to four top 10s including a pair of podiums.

After competing with NARC out in California, the new pairing of Spencer Bayston and Jason Meyers Racing will make the long haul east for World Finals. Bayston’s best Charlotte showing is a fourth in 2018.

Hank Davis will be making his 410 Sprint Car debut aboard the Michael Dutcher Motorsports No. 17GP this week before he looks to deliver an American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) owner’s championship to TwoC Racing next weekend in Oklahoma.

STACKED FIELD: Along with the full-time World of Outlaws roster and the cast of competitors hopping in new rides, many more noteworthy names are planning to fill the pit area.

Fresh off his first Series top 10 in three years, Sammy Swindell has World Finals on his agenda. It’ll be “Slammin’ Sammy’s” first Charlotte laps since 2020. The three-time World of Outlaws champion is a two-time winner at “America’s Home for Racing” (2000 and 2012).

Anthony Macri is tied as the country’s winningest Sprint Car driver with 15 victories, and the Pennsylvanian intends to make the trip south to Charlotte. His best finish in 10 tries there is ninth in 2022.

One of Late Model racing’s most elite drivers, Ricky Thornton Jr., will make his highly anticipated World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car debut in Bernie Stuegben’s No. 71. “RTJ” won two of the three World of Outlaws Late Model races during World Finals last year.

Many more names including Garet Williamson, Kasey Kahne, Daison Pursley, and more are expected to invade Charlotte.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Wednesday-Saturday, November 6-9 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, NC

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

X – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (63/66 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (8582 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-74 PTS)

3. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-176 PTS)

4. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-280 PTS)

5. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-358 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-396 PTS)

7. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-434 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-980 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-1394 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1698 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (17 Drivers):

14 Wins – David Gravel

11 Wins – Carson Macedo

8 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

7 Wins – Michael Kofoid

5 Wins – Donny Schatz

3 Wins – Giovanni Scelzi, Kyle Larson

2 Wins – Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu

1 Win – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Brady Bacon, Corey Day, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, T.J. Stutts, Aaron Reutzel

FEATURE LAPS LED (27 Drivers):

471 Laps – Carson Macedo

329 Laps – David Gravel

220 Laps – Giovanni Scelzi

201 Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

169 Laps – Michael Kofoid

142 Laps – Donny Schatz

97 Laps – Kyle Larson

75 Laps – Rico Abreu

52 Laps – Logan Schuchart

44 Laps – James McFadden

36 Laps – Emerson Axsom

34 Laps – Brady Bacon

29 Laps – Chase Randall

25 Laps – Brad Sweet, T.J. Stutts, Aaron Reutzel

20 Laps – Anthony Macri

15 Laps – Ryan Timms, Tyler Courtney

14 Laps – Shane Golobic

11 Laps – Bill Balog

9 Laps – Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day

6 Laps – D.J. Netto

4 Laps – Hunter Schuerenberg

3 Laps – Brent Marks

1 Lap – Kalib Henry

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (22 Drivers):

12 Quick Times – Carson Macedo

10 Quick Times – David Gravel

8 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Quick Times – Michael Kofoid

4 Quick Times – Giovanni Scelzi, Brent Marks

2 Quick Times – Daryn Pittman, Donny Schatz, Landon Crawley, Chase Dietz

1 Quick Time – Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Matt Juhl, Emerson Axsom, Shane Golobic, Bill Balog, Landon Brooks, Bryce Lucius

HEAT RACE WINNERS (57 Drivers):

33 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

32 Heat Wins – David Gravel

27 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

20 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

19 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

13 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

9 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz

7 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss

6 Heat Wins – Bill Balog, Brent Marks

5 Heat Wins – Tyler Courtney

4 Heat Wins – Daryn Pittman

3 Heat Wins – Garet Williamson, Kaleb Johnson, Brian Brown, Emerson Axsom

2 Heat Wins – Landon Crawley, Corey Day, Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Austin McCarl, Aaron Reutzel, Scott Bogucki, Chase Randall, D.J. Netto, Kasey Kahne, Chase Dietz

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Danny Sams III, Tim Shaffer, Nick Omdahl, Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, Brady Bacon, Parker Price-Miller, T.J. Stutts, Kelby Watt, Jamie Ball, Hunter Schuerenberg, Tasker Phillips, Ayrton Gennetten, Tanner Holmes, Cole Macedo, Cale Thomas, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Shane Golobic, Dylan Bloomfield, Kaleb Montgomery, Landon Brooks, Tyler Ross, Zach Hampton, Joe B. Miller

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (77 Drivers):

46 Dashes – Carson Macedo

44 Dashes – David Gravel

38 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

37 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi

33 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

23 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

21 Dashes – Donny Schatz

17 Dashes – Bill Balog

10 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

9 Dashes – Rico Abreu, Landon Crawley

8 Dashes – Brent Marks

7 Dashes – Anthony Macri, Emerson Axsom, Aaron Reutzel

6 Dashes – Tyler Courtney

5 Dashes – Corey Day, Garet Williamson, Brian Brown, Chase Dietz

4 Dashes – Brady Bacon, Daryn Pittman, James McFadden

3 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Justin Peck, Landon Brooks, Danny Sams III

2 Dashes – Cole Duncan, Cole Macedo, Kalib Henry, Kyle Larson, Parker Price-Miller, Ayrton Gennetten, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic, Kaleb Montgomery, Skylar Gee, Tim Kaeding

1 Dash – Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Logan McCandless, Kody Hartlaub, Tim Shaffer, T.J. Michael, Craig Mintz, Brandon Spithaler, Sye Lynch, Cale Thomas, Kaleb Johnson, Nick Omdahl, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Kraig Kinser, Troy Wagaman Jr., T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Jacob Allen, Lance Dewease, Kelby Watt, Will Armitage, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Justin Sanders, Tanner Carrick, Jock Goodyer, Dylan Bloomfield, Jamie Veal, Kasey Kahne, Tyler Ross, Kyle Reinhardt, Chris Windom, Zach Hampton, Joe B. Miller, Sammy Swindell

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (49 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Bill Balog, Brock Zearfoss

3 LCS Wins – Anthony Macri, Landon Crawley, Garet Williamson

2 LCS Wins – Logan McCandless, Cole Macedo

1 LCS Win – Austin McCarl, Corey Day, Kasey Kahne, Koty Adams, Jace Park, Kevin Newton, Brenham Crouch, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brandon Rahmer, David Gravel, Nate Dussel, Zeth Sabo, Brooke Tatnell, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen, Creed Kemenah, Joel Myers Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Kody Hartlaub, Lucas Wolfe, Larry Wight, Kyle Larson, Jesse Attard, Dusty Zomer, Chris Windom, Ayrton Gennetten, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Scott Bogucki, Mark Dobmeier, Scott Winters, Christopher Thram, Logan Schuchart, Caeden Steele, Kraig Kinser, Jacob Allen, Daryn Pittman, Justin Whittall, Darin Naida, Skylar Gee

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (35 Drivers):

9 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

6 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

4 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Garet Williamson

3 Hard Chargers – Michael Kofoid, Tim Kaeding

2 Hard Chargers – Aaron Reutzel, Cale Thomas, Danny Dietrich, Emerson Axsom, Sheldon Haudenschild, Bill Balog

1 Hard Charger – Jace Park, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Chase Randall, Chris Windom, Noah Gass, Austin McCarl, Giovanni Scelzi, Landon Crawley, Sye Lynch, Scotty Neitzel, Brent Marks, Larry Wight, Anthony Macri, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day, Tim Estenson, David Gravel, Ryan Bernal, Shane Golobic, Matt Campbell, Dylan Cisney

PODIUM FINISHES (30 Drivers):

32 Podiums – Carson Macedo

31 Podiums – David Gravel

25 Podiums – Michael Kofoid

24 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

18 Podiums – Donny Schatz

9 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi

6 Podiums – Kyle Larson

5 Podiums – Rico Abreu

4 Podiums – Brad Sweet

3 Podiums – Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Bill Balog, Logan Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel

2 Podiums – Justin Peck, James McFadden, Corey Day, Emerson Axsom

1 Podium – Anthony Macri, Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Parker Price-Miller, Ryan Timms, T.J. Stutts, Chase Randall, Shane Golobic, Justin Sanders, Tim Kaeding, Daryn Pittman, Chase Dietz

TOP 10 FINISHES (84 Drivers):

57 Top 10s – David Gravel

52 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi, Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo

51 Top 10s – Michael Kofoid

48 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

44 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

32 Top 10s – Bill Balog

16 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss

11 Top 10s – Anthony Macri, Garet Williamson

10 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, James McFadden

9 Top 10s – Rico Abreu, Brad Sweet

8 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel

7 Top 10s – Emerson Axsom

6 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Corey Day, Cole Macedo, Justin Peck

5 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Ryan Timms

4 Top 10s – Landon Crawley, Brady Bacon, Chase Randall, Tim Kaeding, Danny Dietrich, Chase Dietz, Skylar Gee

3 Top 10s – Cole Duncan, Zeb Wise, Jacob Allen, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic, Daryn Pittman, Troy Wagaman Jr., Chris Windom

2 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Cale Thomas, Parker Price-Miller, Cory Eliason, Ayrton Gennetten, Kerry Madsen, Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi

1 Top 10 – Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Joe B. Miller, Scotty Milan, Brandon Spithaler, Kalib Henry, Tim Shaffer, Zane DeVault, Sye Lynch, Travis Philo, Trey Jacobs, Scotty Thiel, Mark Dobmeier, Kaleb Johnson, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Landon Brooks, Greg Wilson, Spencer Bayston, Daison Pursley, Devon Borden, T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Stewart Friesen, Jordan Poirier, Larry Wight, Andy Pake, Kaleb Montgomery, Dylan Bloomfield, Jamie Veal, Ryan Bernal, Jock Goodyer, Kyle Moody, Kyle Reinhardt, Sammy Swindell

2024 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Wed, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Thurs, Feb 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

3. Fri, Feb 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney (1)

4. Sat, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

5. Mon, March 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

6. Fri, March 15 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brent Marks (1)

7. Sat, March 16 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

8. Sat, March 23 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

9. Sat, March 30 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (1)

10. Fri, April 5 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / David Gravel (2)

11. Sat, April 6 / Arrowhead Speedway / Colcord, OK / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

12. Fri, April 12 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / David Gravel (3)

13. Sat, April 13 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

14. Fri, April 19 / Paducah International Raceway / Paducah, KY / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

15. Sat, April 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Wed, May 1 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / David Gravel (4)

17. Fri, May 3 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

18. Sat, May 4 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (5)

19. Wed, May 8 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / David Gravel (6)

20. Fri, May 17 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Michael Kofoid (1)

21. Sat, May 18 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / David Gravel (7)

22. Fri, May 24 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / David Gravel (8)

23. Sat, May 25 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Mon, May 27 / Fremont Speedway / Fremont, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

25. Fri, May 31 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

26. Fri, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

27. Sat, June 8 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

28. Fri, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (9)

29. Sat, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Corey Day (1)

30. Wed, June 19 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Tyler Courtney (2)

31. Sat, June 29 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Logan Schuchart (1)

32. Wed, July 10 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Giovanni Scelzi (3)

33. Fri, July 12 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (3)

34. Sat, July 13 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Donny Schatz (3)

35. Tues, July 16 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / David Gravel (10)

36. Fri, July 19 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (2)

37. Sat, July 20 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (11)

38. Wed, July 24 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA / James McFadden (1)

39. Fri, July 26 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / T.J. Stutts (1)

40. Sat, July 27 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (12)

41. Sun, July 28 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (13)

42. Fri, Aug 2 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

43. Sat, Aug 3 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (2)

44. Sat, Aug 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

45. Fri, Aug 16 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (4)

46. Sat, Aug 17 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Donny Schatz (4)

47. Fri, Aug 23 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

48. Sat, Aug 24 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Carson Macedo (6)

49. Fri, Aug 30 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

50. Sat, Aug 31 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Carson Macedo (7)

51. Sun, Sept 1 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (2)

52. Fri, Sept 6 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / Michael Kofoid (3)

53. Sat, Sept 7 / Kings Speedway / Hanford, CA / Carson Macedo (8)

54. Fri, Sept 13 / Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / Michael Kofoid (4)

55. Sat, Sept 14 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / Michael Kofoid (5)

56. Fri, Sept 20 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / David Gravel (14)

57. Sat, Sept 21 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Carson Macedo (9)

58. Sat, Oct 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Michael Kofoid (6)

59. Sat, Oct 5 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Carson Macedo (10)

60. Sat, Oct 12 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Donny Schatz (5)

61. Fri, Oct 18 / Dirt Oval 66 / Joliet, IL / Aaron Reutzel (1)

62. Sat, Oct 19 / Dirt Oval 66 / Joliet, IL / Michael Kofoid (7)

63. Fri, Oct 25 / Riverside International Speedway / West Memphis, AR / Carson Macedo (11)

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/what-to-watch-for-world-finals-set-to-bring-47th-world-of-outlaws-season-to-a-close/

EVENT INFO: https://worldofoutlawsworldfinals.com/

TRACK INFO: https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/events/world-of-outlaws-world-finals/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, and WELD Racing. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events o