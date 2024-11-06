Andy Forsberg Officially Claims 2024 Sprint Car Challenge Tour Championship

PETERSEN MEDIA

For the second time in his storied career, Andy Forsberg claimed the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Championship, marking his 28th career driving championship including the Placerville Speedway Track Title claimed earlier this season.

“The night itself didn’t go how we had hoped, but we had a great body of work that put us in a position where we could afford to have that night and still win the championship,” Andy Forsberg said. “It is a testament to the group of guys that works on this car at the shop, and to the sponsors that are on the side of our car.”

Checking in at the Stockton Dirt Track on Saturday night for the final SCCT event of the season, 24 cars made the call and Forsberg timed the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 entry in 12th fastest in time trials.

Slated to start in the second row of his heat race, “Mr. Excitement” had some good fortune on his side as another car’s issues catapulted him to the front row of his heat race.

Needing to pick up the win to garner a spot in the Dash, Forsberg and Tristan Guardino ran hard into turns one and two, but Forsberg drifted up the track and Guardino was able to get the advantage over him.

Ending up with a third place finish in his heat, Forsberg found himself in the 12th starting spot for the 30-lap feature event. On a track that was still a bit narrow, Forsberg was patient in the early laps and missed a couple of tangles that happened near him.

Forsberg’s luck, however, did run out on the eighth lap as cars tangled in front of him, he spun to a stop but contact from another car caused severe frame damage which forced him to call it a night early.

“We were pretty the first flew laps, but our luck ran out,” Forsberg said with a smile. “It was a fun year with this team, and I know Paul (owner) has big plans for the team in 2025 and beyond, so that is something exciting for sure. Also, I thought the track on Saturday was really fun and I am eager to see how Tony Noceti and his team keep developing it.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, Western Featherlite, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-47, Wins-6, Top 5’s-24, Top 10’s-31

ON TAP: While the point season is over, Forsberg and company still have more races to run. Saturday night the team makes a return trip to Stockton, CA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.