14 Drivers Move Up National Tour All-Time Wins List in 2024

By Spence Smithback

CONCORD, NC (December 5, 2024) – The 2024 American Sprint Car Series National Tour season saw more than a dozen drivers add to their win total with the Series.

Four of them won for the first time with the Series this year, bringing the all-time total to 174 different drivers who have won at least once with the premier touring Series in 360 Sprint Car racing.

Take a look at this season’s winners:

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (Rank: 2 / Wins: 78): No one went to Victory Lane on the National Tour more in 2024 than Sam Hafertepe Jr. His 12 wins on the year included major victories on Friday at the 360 Knoxville Nationals, the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling season finale at Creek County Speedway, the Dirt Down in T-Town at Tulsa Speedway, as well as triumphs at Dodge City Raceway Park, Texarkana 67 Speedway, Lakeside Speedway, 81 Speedway, Lincoln County Raceway and RPM Speedway. Entering the 2025 season, Hafertepe only needs one more win to tie Jason Johnson for second all-time.

Seth Bergman (Rank: 10 / Wins: 25): Not only did Seth Bergman join the exclusive club of National Tour champions in 2024, he also became one of the 10 winningest drivers in Series history. His seven scores – at Super Bee Speedway, Rush County Speedway, Arrowhead Speedway, Tri-State Speedway, Big Sky Speedway, RPM Speedway and Tulsa Speedway – boosted his career total to 25. Next up on the list of drivers to chase is Travis Rilat, who sits ninth all-time with 28 wins.

Aaron Reutzel (Rank: 11 / Wins: 24): After spending the summer months chasing a track championship at Knoxville Raceway, Aaron Reutzel joined the National Tour for the Battle of the Blue Ribbon at Clay County Fair Speedway and ended the night with a commanding win. The 2015 Series champion now lies one win away from the quarter-century mark with the 11th most wins in Series history.

Blake Hahn (Rank: 12 / Wins: 22): While Balke Hahn was not a full-time member of the National Tour this year, that didn’t stop him from continuing to cement his place in the Series history books. The two-time National Tour champion won at his home track of Creek County Speedway in the first half of the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, the race honoring his late grandmother Wokeeta “Fuzzy” Hahn. That victory was the 22nd of his career on the National Tour, breaking a tie with Brian Brown and moving him into 12th on the all-time wins list.

Jason Martin (Rank: 18 / Wins: 14): The 2023 National Tour champion was unable to hold onto his crown for another year, but Jason Martin was still able to visit Victory Lane for the fourth-straight season with a win in the Green Country Clash at Arrowhead. It was the 14th checkered flag of Martin’s two-decade career with the Series, moving him into a tie with Brady Bacon, Jeff Swindell and Tony Bruce Jr. at 18th on the list.

Roger Crockett (Rank: 19 / Wins: 11): Roger Crockett may have only made three starts on the National Tour in 2024, but he certainly made the most of them. After finishing third in his season debut at 81 Speedway, “The Rocket” held off the two toughest drivers in the pits this season in Bergman and Hafertepe to collect the 11th win of his career and first in four years. Crockett now sits in a three-way tie with Darren Stewart and Eddie Gallagher for 19th in the rankings.

Derek Hagar (Rank: 20 / Wins: 10): Only one driver can say they won every National Tour race they entered in 2024 – Derek Hagar. The Marion, AR driver came into the World Short Track Challenge looking to defend his home track of Riverside International Speedway against nearly 60 of the top 360 teams in the nation, and he did exactly that. With his weekend sweep of the event, he reached double-digit Series wins, tying him with Danny Wood at 10 apiece.

Jake Bubak (Rank: 25 / Wins: 5): The annual Montana swing typically comes down to a battle between the National Tour stars and the Frontier Region locals, but it was Jake Bubak who invaded from Arvada, CO to take the $12,012 top prize in the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial at Big Sky. The fifth win of his career with the Series means he joins Christopher Bell, JJ Hickle, Rickey Hood and Pete Butler at 25th on the all-time rundown.

Hank Davis (Rank: 27 / Wins: 3): After racking up 10 top fives in his first 15 starts in the TwoC Racing machine, Hank Davis finally broke through for National Tour win number one on the opening night of the Montana Roundup at Electric City Speedway. He didn’t stop there though, picking up another trophy the next night in Great Falls and one more six weeks later at Paducah International Raceway. With his rookie season in the books, Davis now sits alongside Donny Schatz, Mark Smith, Thomas Kennedy, Justin Henderson, Ricky Logan and Nick Smith as a three-time National Tour winner.

Jordon Mallett, Joe B. Miller (Rank: 28 / Wins: 2): One of the most thrilling finishes of the year came in June at Batesville Motor Speedway, where Jordon Mallett snuck by Hafertepe on the low side of Turn 2 with half a lap to go to take the checkers for the second time with the Series. Four months later, Millersville, MO’s Joe B. Miller made the 40-minute drive to Benton Speedway where he put on a clinic at his home track in his first National Tour appearance of 2024. Both drivers join the likes of Doug Wolfgang, Joey Saldana, Carson Macedo, Giovanni Scelzi, Bryan Clauson and a host of other Sprint Car stars with two wins on the National Tour.

Terry Easum, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Courtney (Rank: 29 / Wins: 1): We didn’t have to wait long to see a new winner on tour, as Terry Easum drove his No. 88 to Victory Lane for the first time at Red Dirt Raceway on the second night of the season. Then, in August, two of the three winners at the 360 Knoxville Nationals were first-time National Tour winners. Kaleb Johnson kicked off the weekend by leading every lap from the pole on Thursday, while Tyler Courtney picked up the $30,000 check in the championship finale on Saturday. All three drivers added their name to a long list of gassers with a National Tour win to their name, including Steve Kinser, David Gravel, Tony Stewart, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jason Meyers, Paul McMahan and many more.

American Sprint Car Series National Tour All-Time Wins List (Rank, Driver, Wins)

Gary Wright (127)

Jason Johnson (79)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (78)

Wayne Johnson (59)

Tim Crawley (50)

Gary Lee Maier (37)

Terry Gray (32)

Shane Stewart (29)

Travis Rilat (28)

Seth Bergman (25)

Aaron Reutzel (24)

Blake Hahn (22)

Brian Brown (21)

Johnny Herrera, Sammy Swindell (20)

Matt Covington (19)

Mike Ward (16)

Terry McCarl (15)

Tony Bruce Jr., Jeff Swindell, Brady Bacon, Jason Martin (14)

Darren Stewart, Eddie Gallagher, Roger Crockett (11)

Danny Wood, Derek Hagar (10)

Zach Chappell, Kevin Ramey, Brad Loyet, Danny Lasoski (9)

Jack Dover, Michael Dupuy, Scott Bogucki (8)

Danny Jennings, Billy Alley, Ryan Timms (7)

Larry Neighbors, Daryn Pittman (6)

Pete Butler, JJ Hickle, Rickey Hood, Christopher Bell, Jake Bubak (5)

Logan Forler, Jan Howard, John Carney II, Dylan Westbrook, Jesse Hockett, Jason Solwold, Mike Peters, Brad Sweet (4)

Nick Smith, Ricky Logan, Justin Henderson, Thomas Kennedy, Mark Smith, Donny Schatz, Hank Davis (3)

Jason Sides, Dale Howard, AG Rains, Kyle Bellm, Sean McClelland, Josh Baughman, Robbie Price, Jamie Ball, Gary Taylor, Shane Carson, Paul White, Jerrod Hull, Tommie Estes Jr., Eric Sandage, Tim Shaffer, Jake Peters, Joey Saldana, Dusty Zomer, Brooke Tatnell, Tim Kaeding, Tim Montgomery, Ian Madsen, Alan Payne, Kenny Adams, Giovanni Scelzi, Dominic Scelzi, Phil Gressman, Austin McCarl, David Hesmer, Bryan Clauson, Dennis Moore Jr., Greg Hodnett, Lee Scrape, Doug Wolfgang, Rico Abreu, Carson Macedo, Blane Heimbach, Andy Hillenburg, James McFadden, Jordon Mallett, Joe B. Miller (2)

Dustin Morgan, Harli White, Ronald Laney, Skylar Gee, Brandon Hanks, Jonathan Cornell, Chris Martin, Aaron Berryhill, Landon Britt, Wayne Pennington, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Skip Wilson, Clint Garner, Billy Wilburn, Tony Wilson, Kevin Swindell, Mike Chadd, Alex Sewell, Lee Grosz, Gavin Punch, Ayrton Gennetten, Gregg Bakker, Paul McMahan, Matt Moro, Kaley Gharst, Mason Moore, Cam Smith, Josh Higday, Gunner Ramey, Jordan Boston, Jesse Giannetto, Johnny Anderson, Larry Pinegar, Davey Heskin, Edd French, John Kearney, Tony Stewart, Pete Braswell, Kyle Larson, Chad Jones, Bo Baker, Roger Rager, Billy Vielhauer, Scott Young, Devon Borden, John Hunt, Brock Lemley, Cody Baker, Kenny Coke, Kerry Madsen, Ryan Giles, Bobby Davis Jr., Jeff Day, Patrick Stasa, Jeffrey Newell, Zach Blurton, Anthony Nicholson, David Gravel, Parker Price-Miller, Bruce Divis, Chuck Hebing, Lynton Jeffrey, David Steele, Jamie Veal, Chris Ikard, Steve Kinser, Danny Young, Marc Duperron, Andy Forsberg, Jason Meyers, Dave Ely, Terry Easum, Kaleb Johnson, Tyler Courtney (1)