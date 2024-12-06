Great Lakes Super Sprints Increases Purse for 2025 Campaign

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro and ARP (GLSS) have announced the purse structure for the 2025 season. In an effort to keep pace with the swelling economic state of the auto racing industry, GLSS has added over $2,200 through the field for the 2025 season ensuring that each driver who qualifies for a GLSS program sees an increase in cash at the end of the night.

The top five finishers at each event for GLSS in 2025 will see a collective increase of over $1,700. Each feature winner this upcoming season will collect a minimum $2,500 for their efforts on the track. The 2nd place finisher will take home $2,000, 3rd collecting $1,500, 4th earning $1,000, and 5th taking home $850.

The remaining money will be spread through the rest of the field, increasing the bottom line to $400 to start with GLSS in 2025. Additionally, GLSS will continue to offer a minimum $150 to non-member, non-transfer cars, while continuing to provide $200 in non-transfer money to GLSS Member Drivers.

“It’s important for the Great Lakes Super Sprints to make sure we are taking care of all of our drivers who choose to race with us,” said GLSS General Manager, Zach Hiser. “We recognize that only one driver gets to take home the ‘top prize’ at the end of the night, which is why Barry Marlow (GLSS Owner) has made sure that all 20 cars in the starting field see an increase next season, not just the winner’s share.”

GLSS officials are working to bring additional bonuses and programs to the table in 2025 alongside the overall purse increase. Log onto GreatLakesSuperSprints.com for more information on the Michigan CAT, Ohio CAT, and overall Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP Tour. Find GLSS on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Full 2025 Purse:

2500

2000

1500

1000

850

750

650

550

525

500

490

480

470

460

450

440

430

420

410

400