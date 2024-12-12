GETTIN’ DIRTY! ﻿2025 USAC MIDGET SCHEDULE REVEALS 28+ DATES

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 11, 2024)………The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship enters the 2025 season armed with 28 events on the calendar from April through November at dirt tracks in California, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

PARAGON BACK IN FOR USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK

Paragon Speedway returns to the USAC Indiana Midget Week slate for the first time since 2021 as part of the 21st annual edition of the series across the Hoosier State on Wednesday, June 4.

The IMW docket consists of six events in all, with the frenzied and action packed week beginning at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 3, before the aforementioned Paragon showdown on Wednesday, June 4.

From there, the series follows a path of familiar favorites at Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, June 5; Bloomington Speedway on Friday, June 6; Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, June 7; with the finale set for Kokomo Speedway on

Sunday, June 8.

SEASON OPENERS IN KOKOMO

Opening the year are two consecutive nights of the Kokomo Grand Prix on Friday-Saturday, April 25-26, at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway, the lone track on the 2025 schedule that was also on the calendar during USAC’s inaugural year of 1956.

TO MID-AMERICA & BEYOND!

USAC National Midget racing will also make its fair share of voyages to Mid-America throughout the spring and summer months.

An early season weekend in Kansas and Missouri greets the series in mid-May. The Belleville (Kan.) Short Track hosts the series on back-to-back nights on Friday-Saturday, May 16-17. The event will be run in conjunction with the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, which will contest its 50-lap main event on Saturday evening. Rounding out the sensational weekend is a trip east to Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday, May 18.

Mid-America Midget Week goes full send in mid-July with four events during a five-night span in three different states. First up is Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway for Tuesday Night Thunder on July 8. One night later, it’s northbound to Kansas for the Chad McDaniel Memorial at Beloit, Kansas’ Mitchell County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 9.

The great state of Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway presents two nights of racing to close out Mid-America Midget Week for the Midwest Midget Championship on Friday-Saturday, July 11-12.

BADGERS & BUCKEYES

As summer comes to a close, way up north lies Wisconsin’s legendary Angell Park Speedway which will hold the milestone 40th running of the Firemen’s Nationals on Labor Day weekend, Sunday, August 31.

A changeup in the order of events now places the midgets on the opening night of a three-day 4-Crown Nationals weekend at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway on Thursday, September 18, in a USAC double with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars. The midgets return for a second showing at the Big E on Saturday, September 20, in the only event of the year featuring all three of USAC’s national divisions – Silver Crown, Sprint and Midget, plus High Limit’s winged sprint cars on the same night at the same track.

THE WESTERN SWING

Placerville Speedway’s Hangtown 100 kicks off USAC’s annual end-of-year voyage to the Golden State of California on Friday, November 14, and wraps up the following night with the season’s only 100-lap event on Saturday, November 15.

Meanwhile, Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway returns with a new Friday date on November 21, followed by two consecutive nights of Midget Madness at Merced Speedway on November 22-23.

Bakersfield Speedway’s November Classic will serve as the penultimate round of the Golden State tour on Tuesday, November 25 before closing out with the granddaddy of them all, the 84th running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway on Saturday, November 29.

TO BE ANNOUNCED / DETERMINED

Three notable TBA designations can be found on the 2025 USAC National Midget schedule. The seventh running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 is a certainty for 2025 and will take place at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on yet-to-be-determined dates. Furthermore, the Monday, September 1, and Wednesday, November 19, slots remain TBA at press time.

2025 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Apr 25 | Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Apr 26 | Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | 1/4 Mile Dirt

May 16 | Belleville Short Track | Belleville, KS | 1/4 Mile Dirt

May 17 | Belleville Short Track | Belleville, KS | 1/4 Mile Dirt

May 18 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | 1/6 Mile Dirt

Jun 3 | Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Midget Week | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jun 4 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, IN | Indiana Midget Week | 3/8 Mile Dirt

Jun 5 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Midget Week | 5/16 Mile Dirt

Jun 6 | Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Midget Week | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jun 7 | Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Midget Week | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jun 8 | Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Midget Week | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jul 8 | Red Dirt Raceway | Meeker, OK | Tuesday Night Thunder | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jul 9 | Mitchell County Fairgrounds | Beloit, KS | Chad McDaniel Memorial | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Jul 11 | Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | 1/5

Mile Dirt

Jul 12 | Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | 1/5 Mile Dirt

Aug 31 | Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | Firemen’s Nationals | 1/3 Mile Dirt

Sep 1 | TBA

Sep 18 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Sep 20 | Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | 1/2 Mile Dirt

Nov 14 | Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Nov 15 | Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Nov 19 | TBA

Nov 21 | Thunderbowl Raceway | Tulare, CA | 1/3 Mile Dirt

Nov 22 | Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | Midget Madness | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Nov 23 | Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | Midget Madness | 1/4 Mile Dirt

Nov 25 | Bakersfield Speedway | Bakersfield, CA | November Classic | 1/3 Mile Dirt

Nov 29 | Ventura Raceway | Ventura, CA | Turkey Night Grand Prix | 1/5 Mile Dirt

TBA | The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Speedway, IN | BC39 | 1/5 Mile Dirt