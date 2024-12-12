Thirty-Seven Events Span 2025 Season for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (12/11/24) Swiftly establishing itself as a premier open-wheel touring series, the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League will feature an action-packed schedule for the 2025 racing season, running from February through November with thirty-seven events at nineteen premier venues across eight states.

“2025 is set to be a groundbreaking year for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, with multiple big events for regional 410 competition,” stated Talin Turner, Director of POWRi, who went on to add, “The support we’ve received from many tracks and promoters has played a major role in our expansion as a series and sanctioning body. This is just the beginning of our commitment to continue strengthening and supporting regional 410 sprint car racing across the Midwest.”

Bookending the season with visits to Texas Motor Speedway, the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints will kick off and conclude the 2025 Chase for the Championship with stops in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 21-22 and November 7-8.

Continuing as the home facility for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League in the 2025 season, Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, will host an impressive six events, scheduled for April 5, May 24-25, June 14, and August 30-31.

Showcasing fantastic hosting venues, the 410 Sprints will feature thrilling side-by-side battles at Lee County Speedway, with four appearances scheduled for April 4 and September 12, followed by stops at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, on April 6 and September 13, as well as a two-day stay in Donnellson, Iowa, on October 3-4.

Kicking off an early-season swing through the Sooner State, Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, will host the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints on Friday, April 25, before the action shifts to the high-speed thrills of Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 26.

Restoring events in 2025 from previously scheduled dates, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints will bring on-track excitement to Midway Speedway in Lebanon, Missouri, on Friday, May 23; Paducah International Raceway in Paducah, Kentucky, on Saturday, June 7; Callaway Raceway in Fulton, Missouri, on Friday, June 12; and Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri, on Saturday, September 6.

Debuting in the 2025 season with the POWRi 410s, several exciting tracks will be featured, including the iconic Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, with two Friday night events on June 6 and September 5; a lucrative $10K-to-win league visit to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Thursday, June 12; and an inaugural event at Monett Motor Speedway in Monett, Missouri, on Friday, August 29.

Enticing teams regionally, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will partner with the FAST on DIRT Series for a trio of Honest Abe Roofing Hoosier State border battles, beginning at Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, June 20. The action then moves to Paragon Speedway on Saturday, June 21, before wrapping up the weekend at the Terre Haute Action Track on Sunday, June 22.

Adding excitement to the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League agenda, the 2025 season will feature continued visits to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, August 15; the historic Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Missouri, on Sunday, August 17; and four nights at the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks,’ Lucas Oil Speedway, including the Open Wheel Showdown on Saturday, August 16, and the annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial from September 18-20.

Date | Track | Location | To-Win

*Friday, February 21 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $5,000

*Saturday, February 22 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $7,000

Friday, April 4 | Lee County Speedway | Donnellson, IA | $5,000

Saturday, April 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | $5,000

Sunday, April 6 | I-70 Speedway | Odessa, MO | $10,000

*Friday, April 25 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK | $5,000

*Saturday, April 26 | Tri-State Speedway | Pocola, OK | $5,000

Friday, May 23 | Midway Speedway | Lebanon, MO | $5,000

Saturday, May 24 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | $5,000

Sunday, May 25 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | $7,000

Friday, June 6 | Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL | $5,000

Saturday, June 7 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY | $5,000

Thursday, June 12 | 34 Raceway | West Burlington, IA | $10,000

Friday, June 13 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton, MO | $5,000

Saturday, June 14 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | $7,000

+Friday, June 20 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | $5,000

+Saturday, June 21 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, IN | $5,000

+Sunday, June 22 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | $5,000

Friday, July 25 | TBA

Saturday, July 26 | TBA

Friday, August 15 | Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS | $5,000

Saturday, August 16 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | $5,000

Sunday, August 17 | Missouri State Fair Speedway | Sedalia, MO | $5,000

Friday, August 29 | Monett Motor Speedway | Monett, MO | $5,000

Saturday, August 30 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | $5,000

Sunday, August 31 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | $7,000

Friday, September 5 | Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL | $5,000

Saturday, September 6 | Benton Speedway | Benton, MO | $5,000

Friday, September 12 | Lee County Speedway | Donnellson, IA | $5,000

Saturday, September 13 | I-70 Speedway | Odessa, MO | $10,000

*Thursday, September 18 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | TBA

*Friday, September 19 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | TBA

*Saturday, September 20 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | $10,000

Friday, October 3 | Lee County Speedway | Donnellson, IA | $5,000

Saturday, October 4 | Lee County Speedway | Donnellson, IA | $7,000

*Friday, November 7 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $5,000

*Saturday, November 8 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX | $7,000

*In Conjunction with Elite Outlaw Sprints

+In Conjunction with FAST Sprints

All POWRi 410 Wing Sprint League events will offer a minimum payout of $5K-to-win and $500 to start. The schedule is subject to changes and cancellations, with TBA events to be finalized. Future updates will be posted as they are confirmed.

Underscoring POWRi’s commitment to supporting and enhancing the 410 Outlaw Sprint League, the Elite 16 initiative aims to provide top drivers with unparalleled benefits for their dedication to growing the league and sport. More details about the 2025 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League Elite 16 program can be found at http://www.powri.com/news/?i=163554.

Drivers and teams interested in competing in the 2025 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprints should contact Talin Turner, Director of POWRi, for more information and commitment details. Talin can be reached at 913-337-1444 or via email at talin@t2promotions.net.

