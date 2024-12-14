Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing Ready for 12th Consecutive World of Outlaws Season in 2025

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 12, 2024) – Logan Schuchart and his Shark Racing crew are set for their 12th consecutive campaign with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

The Hanover, PA native has come a long way since first embarking out with The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2014. Many wondered if they’d make it a full season following one of racing’s most demanding schedules. Not only did they make it, but they’ve also continued coming back for more.

“I’m excited,” Schuchart said. “It’ll be our 12th season with the World of Outlaws. It seems like it’s gone really, really quick. To be out on the road 12 years, it seems like it’s flown by. I’m very fortunate to be out on the road again. We’ve got a lot of great partners with Shark Racing that have supported us for a number of years now. We’re just excited to get after it.”

Schuchart has amassed 42 career World of Outlaws victories, currently tied for 19th all-time. Back in 2020 Schuchart nearly won the title, finishing runner-up by a mere 46 points. Last year he etched his name in history by winning the Eldora Million and banking the first seven-figure payday in Sprint Car history.

“I think we have the opportunity and potential to run really well, fight for wins, fight for running up front in points,” Schuchart said. “I believe we’re capable of doing that. So, hopefully we’re able to show that next year. I’m definitely excited to be back racing with the World of Outlaws in 2025.”

Schuchart rolls into 2025 looking for a little more speed. Schuchart did collect a solid 50 top 10s this season but didn’t quite reach what he was looking for in the win and top 5 columns. Ultimately, he came home seventh in points.

Seventh is nothing to hang your head about against the best Sprint Car drivers in the country, but Schuchart and his crew expect more. They’ve been close to a championship before and are ready to contend again. Shark Racing brought on veteran crew chief Kyle Pruitt to help lead those efforts in 2025.

“We’re bringing in Kyle Pruitt who has a lot of passion and is going to work very hard,” Schuchart said. “He wants to be part of this race team for a long time, and I think we have the opportunity to run really well. I think we’re going to work really well together, and he’s going to do a great job.”

Led by Bobby Allen’s ownership and Schuchart’s talent, there’s no doubt that the Shark No. 1S has the potential to rise back up toward the top of the standings in 2024. Their plans are set, and they’re ready to get the season rolling.

“I’m very excited to get 2025 started,” Schuchart said. “There’s a lot of work to be done from now until the second week of February, but Shark Racing will be ready. We’re ready to go after our 12th year.”

Schuchart and the Shark Racing team begin the 2025 season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the complete 2025 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap of World of Outlaws action live on DIRTVision.

