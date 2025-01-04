AFS Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Announces 2025 Schedule

By Bill Blumer

The historic Badger Midget Auto Racing Association is set for another thrilling season of short track, dirt car racing in the upper midwest. In announcing their 2025 schedule the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series is proud of the relationships it’s made with area promoters and looks forward to running at every track it slung clay at in 2024. It’s a testament to the club’s board of directors, officials, members and the product they bring to the track when facilities re-up to bring Badger to their town. 2025 will look a lot like the 2024 campaign. It all plays to the tradition the Badger Midgets bring.

The season kicks off at Beaver Dam Raceway with the first of three scheduled races at the facility that seems destined for shuttering at the end of the season. A staple of the Beaver Dam, Wisconsin community, this high banked, one-third mile track is an important part of the state’s racing history. The April 26th go is about a week later than 2024’s race. The IRA Sprint Cars and Dirt King Late Models are also on the card which honors the late Glenn Hepfner.

Kankakee Speedway is the next stop for the Badger Midget Series. This Illinois track has hosted Badger and MARA for the past two seasons. This co-sanctioned event is slated for May 9th and should bring a large car count as drivers look to get their season off on the right foot.

Teams will make the two hour tow from south of Chicago to the northwest and Sycamore Speedway the next day to help that speedplant kick off their season. Here the two clubs will do battle as they visit Sycamore for the first of five times. Last year this Kankakee/Sycamore doubleheader weekend drew no less than 30 cars to the midget pits each night.

On May 18th Badger will help Angell Park Speedway open another historic season with the Dahlke Memorial. The next two Badger events will also be held at the hometown track with the June 8th race featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. One of the premier sprint car organizations in the world, WoO is a must-see for any dirt track fan.

June 21st and 22nd will be another doubleheader, first at Sycamore and then back at Angell Park for Kevin’s Klassic where we honor and remember the late Kevin Olson.

June 29th Angell Park Speedway treats fans and the Sun Prairie, Wisconsin community to Badger racing and the annual fireworks display. The AFS Badger Series then takes a break for a weekend before continuing the season on July 13th at APS for the Racer’s Reunion. This date marks the start of a non-stop run to the Badger title where you’ll see the BMARA race every weekend to the end of the season.

The following weekend Badger will be back at Sycamore Speedway. The next night, July 20th, there is a “TBA” as in, “To be announced.” As soon as this special date is firmed up, we’ll let you know. For now, just keep your calendars open for both the 19th at Sycamore and 20th at the mystery venue.

If there was ever a time to work on your racing bucket list, the weekend of Friday, July 25th through Sunday, the 27th, might just be the ticket. It will likely be one of your last chances to say goodbye to Beaver Dam Raceway and then fans can close this big weekend with the Salute to Bryan Gapinski event at Angell Park.

The Beaver Dam race features two nights of Badger Midgets and a big money show highlighting some of the best dirt Legend drivers in the country as the INEX cars battle for a $10,000 to win payday. Don’t be surprised to see a couple of Badger drivers hop into a Legend and vie for the big check. Several of today’s BMARA stars got their starts in INEX.

For Angell Park’s part on the weekend, Badger shares the card with the IRA Sprint Cars. The tracks are just 30 minutes from each other. There should be camping available and there are plenty of hotels in the area. Plan now to make a long weekend of it.

Despite a tenuous forecast, there was a good car count on hand in 2024 as teams traveled to Wisconsin’s Northwoods region for a much anticipated visit to Eagle River Speedway. Mother Nature ended up winning that one, but teams are excited to give it a try in 2025 for this August 2nd date.

August 10th has Badger back home at Angell Park where they’ll share the card in a unique show including the Dirt King Late Models and IMCA Modifieds.

Another doubleheader is slated for the following weekend with Sycamore on Saturday and Angell Park playing host for the popular Corn Fest race on Sunday.

The Wilmot Raceway offers a nice diversion on the schedule for August 23rd, as teams tackle this famed fairgrounds facility.

The way Labor Day weekend hits, the season comes to an end during the last two days of August with the series visiting Sycamore one more time before closing the season and crowning a champion on August 31 at Angell Park Speedway’s Firemen’s Nationals. Just a one day show this year, the USAC Midget Series will be back with their own program. Expect a couple of Badger drivers to do double duty.

Angell Park Speedway promoter Gregg McKarns summed up his thoughts on the Badger and Angell Park Speedway combination by saying, “The Badger Midgets represent all that is great about short track racing. Time and time again they put on the show of the night at Angell Park and better yet, people are having fun.”

As always we’ll share updates prior to every race. Badger shares the card each week with a wide variety of racing genres. Look to our updates or each track’s schedule to see who the AFS Badger Midget Series is with for a given show.

In the coming weeks we’ll share information on Badger Racing TV and other avenues to watch the BMARA live when you can’t attend.

Plans are already in place for a bigger and better Badger Midget Fantasy Racing experience through the MyRacePass app. Stay tuned for information on how to join in the fun. MyRacePass is also a great way to follow Badger while at the track or when you can’t make the show.