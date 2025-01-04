PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY MOURNS THE DEATH OF JIM GIARDINA

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, January 2, 2025) Last Sunday, Perris Auto Speedway fans, competitors, and officials were saddened to learn of the passing of veteran racer Jim Giardina. The racing dentist, who drove sprint cars and late models at Perris, passed away last Saturday night.

The Chicago, Illinois native first burst upon the Southern California open wheel racing scene at a race with the United States Racing Club (USRC) Midgets at the Orange Show Speedway in 1979. From that point on, the popular driver also raced with the USAC Western Midgets, USAC National Midgets, CRA Sprint Cars, SCRA Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws, PAS Senior Sprints, and even some late models.

1229 – Ascot – WoO Mid Winter Nationals – 2-24-89 – Jim Giardina Chris Eash.jpg

Jim Giardina, on the outside, racing with the World of Outlaws at Ascot in 1989. Scott Daloisio Photo

On the night when Giardina first showed up at the Orange Show, just pulling into the pits, people sat up and took notice. It was in the open trailer days, and his bright red #57 with all of the shiny parts was the best-looking car in the pits. From that day forward, if his midgets were not the best-looking cars, there would only be one or two prettier. He took pride in having his equipment looking clean and running fast.

MDGT #223 – Ascot – Jim Giardina.jpg

In his early days, Jim Giardina qualifying his midget at Ascot. Scott Daloisio Photo

“Jim was a very popular driver not only with the fans but with his fellow competitors,” Perris promoter Don Kazarian said on Monday morning. “He just loved to race. From his start in midgets to years in sprint cars. He even raced a late model with us before his last appearances in the Senior Sprint Car class in 2021. Many times after the races he passed toothbrushes out to the kids in the stands. Everybody seemed to know and love him.”

“When we first opened, Jim raced in the SCRA Sprint Cars with us,” Kazarian continued. “In 2004, when the USAC/CRA Series debuted, he stepped out of the cockpit and gave rising star David Cardey his first shot in 410 sprint cars. That ended up being particularly important for the series as David grew into one of the best drivers in the group, winning main events, and he was always a championship contender. That may have never happened if Jim had not given him a shot.”

One of Giardina’s best friends in racing was Jeff Terry. Terry, who got involved in midget racing after taking a Racecar Technology course at Chaffey College in the late 1970s, started working on Giardina’s cars at a midget race at Ascot around 1980. He worked for the man fans affectionately knew as the “Tooth Doc” until he switched from driving midgets to sprint cars after a flip in Arizona. He spent many hours working on the cars of the racing dentist and on the road with him as well.

“He never won a main event,” Terry recalled. “He could qualify well, and he could win a heat race, but he never got all 30 laps together. One time at Yuma, he led 29 ¾ laps and lost the lead to Mark Passarelli coming off turn four. He tried, but he was just out there having fun. He enjoyed it. He left midget racing and never came back to it. He raced sprint cars and stock cars after.”

“We were coming back from, I think, Yuma,” Terry continued. “I had a bad toothache. So at 2:00 AM, we pulled into his office, and he pulls it. That is just how he was. He didn’t care about pay. He would give you the shirt off his back. It was all about having fun and being with his friends.”

Tickets for all 2025 races at The PAS will go on sale soon.

Perris Auto Speedway 2025 Schedule

February 15th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET and FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Showtime 6:30)

February 22nd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

March 1st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCK CARS

March 15th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

MARCH 22nd

A black background with white text Description automatically generated Kubota High Limit Racing, a 410 winged NATIONAL sprint car series owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. FIRST APPEARANCE AT THE PAS, COME BE A PART OF HISTORY! TICKETS ON SALE SOON.

April 5th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

April 12th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

April 26th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

May 3rd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

May 24th “SALUTE TO INDY” AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS,

PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

June 14th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

June 21st AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/ YOUNG GUN SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

JUNE 28TH “FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR AND SKY CONCERT” LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

July 19th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

July 26th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 9th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

August 16th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

September 6th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS

SEPTEMBER 13TH THE “GREATEST SHOW ON DIRT”! THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS A blue and orange logo Description automatically generated

September 20th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

September 27th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS

October 18th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, PASSCAR SUPER AND STREET STOCKS

October 25th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS

November 8th AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR/YOUNG GUNS SPRINTS, “JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 – Showtime 6:30)

THIS SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The PAS is conveniently located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds, home of the Southern California Fair, in nearby Riverside County. Take the 215 freeway. Exit at the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is 18700 Lake Perris Drive, and the zip code is 92571.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

The PAS would like to thank all of its 2024 marketing partners.

Avanti Doors and Windows – https://www.avantiwindow.com/

Budweiser- https://us.budweiser.com/

Chris’s Hauling

Ed Pink Racing Engines – edpink.com

Flowdynamics – http://www.flowdynamicsonline.com/

GAS Chassis

Heimark Distributors – https://heimark.com/

Hoosier Tire – https://www.hoosiertire.com/

Jugo Superfoods – https://jugobrands.com/

Living Waters Hospice – https://livingwatershospice.com/

LKQ Pick Your Part – https://www.lkqpickyourpart.com/

Marjon RV’s – https://marjonrvs.com/

Mike’s Produce

Performance Online – https://www.performanceonline.com/

Premier Medical Transportation – https://pmtpremier.com/

Rapid Tire and Automotive – https://rapidtireauto.com/

Rapid Wraps – https://www.rapidwrapsandtint.com/

Sunoco Race Fuels – https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/

Symbiosis – https://symbiosiscare.com/

Trench Shoring – https://www.trenchshoring.com/

Team Stites – https://teamstites.com/

Vista Paint – https://www.vistapaint.com/

Wind N Sea Towing – https://windnseatowing.com/

4 Wheel Parts – https://www.4wheelparts.com/

For information on 2025 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134 and ask for Charlie Watson.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

DVDs of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.

mailto:perrisautospeedway1@gmail.com is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment