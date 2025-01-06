USAC RACING ANNOUNCES DON HAWK ﻿AS NEW SILVER CROWN SERIES DIRECTOR

From USAC

Indianapolis, IN – January 6, 2025 — The United States Auto Club (USAC) Racing is pleased to announce that Don Hawk has been appointed as the new Series Director for the USAC Silver Crown Division, effective immediately.

Hawk brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and a deep passion for motorsports that aligns perfectly with USAC’s mission of fostering competitive and exciting racing while upholding the traditions of this prestigious series.

With over 33 years of experience in motorsports management and event operations, Hawk has earned a reputation for building strong relationships with teams, drivers, and partners, while driving innovation and operational excellence.

His extensive background includes a role as President of Dale Earnhardt Inc., Director of Regional Racing Development for NASCAR, Chief Racing Development Officer and Executive Vice President for Speedway Motorsports Inc., and most recently, the CEO of SRX, which positions him well to lead the Silver Crown Division into its next chapter of growth and success.

“I am honored to join USAC Racing as the Series Director for the Silver Crown Division,” said Hawk. “This series has a rich heritage, incredible talent and dedicated fans. I look forward to working alongside the teams, officials, Technical Director Tommie Estes and everyone in the USAC family to enhance the competition and continue to build the excitement that makes Silver Crown racing so special.”

Kevin Miller, President and CEO of USAC Racing, expressed confidence in Hawk’s ability to lead the division. “Don’s experience, integrity, and forward-thinking approach make him an excellent fit for this role. We are thrilled to have him on board and are excited about the leadership he will bring to one of the most iconic divisions in motorsports.”

The USAC Silver Crown Series remains a cornerstone of American open-wheel racing, known for its long-distance events on both paved and dirt tracks. As Series Director, Hawk will oversee all aspects of the division’s operations, working closely with competitors, promoters, and sponsors to ensure continued growth and success.

The 2025 Silver Crown season promises to deliver more action, more stories, and more unforgettable moments as the series continues its proud tradition of thrilling motorsports fans across the country.

For more information about USAC Racing and the Silver Crown Division, visit www.usacracing.com.