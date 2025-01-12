DAVE STEELE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND DETAILS ANNOUNCED

January 11, 2025 – Pinellas Park, FL – Showtime Speedway promotor Robert Yoho has announced final details of the 6th annual Dave Steele World Championship Weekend. There are a few new wrinkles in 2025.

Details of this year’s event weren’t finalized until just this week, as just a few months ago, there was doubt that the event would even happen. The state of Florida was using Showtime Speedway as a storage facility for debris from recent hurricanes that have ravished the area this past fall. Yoho was given the track back in mid-December and given the go-ahead to continue racing. For the longest time, it was unsure when racing would resume in 2025.

Yoho has announced both weekends of the annual Dave Steele World Sprint Car Championship will be consolidated into one gigantic weekend of pavement sprint car racing February 21-22, 2025,

The action kicks off February 21 with a 100-lap non-wing sprint car racing paying $7500 to win and $500 to start. The non-winged portion of the event has typically been a 125-lap affair, but since teams will be racing the following night, it was decided to cut the distance of the non-winged race to 100 laps.

The following evening teams will put the wings on for twin 35-lap features. Each feature will pay $2500 to win and $300 to start. If a driver could win all three events, he would go home with $8,000 not including lap monies. If a driver can start all three feature events, he is guaranteed.

The Dave Steele non-wing portion of the Dave Steele World Championship weekend is one the most unique races in all of Florida open wheel racing. It gives Florida teams who anticipate competing in the Little 500 a low-cost tune-up race. Teams will get the chance to use a long-distance race, on a track similar in size to Anderson Speedway, the chance to try things out prior to heading up north in late May.

For updates on the Dave Steele World Championship Weekend please visit http://www.showtimespeedway.us or follow Showtime Speedway and Pavement Pounders on Facebook.

PAST DAVE STEELE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS

2020 – Kody Swanson (non-wing)

2021 – Kody Swanson (non-wing)

2022 – Kyle O’Gara (non-wing)

2023 – Davey Hamilton Jr. (non-wing)

2024 – Kyle O’Gara (non-wing)

2024 – Davey Hamiton Jr. (winged) Feature #1

2024 – Colton Bettis (winged) Feature #2