Blake Hahn Commits to Chasing Third ASCS National Tour Championship in 2025

By Spence Smithback

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 21, 2025) — After spending two seasons away from the full-time 360 Sprint Car ranks, Blake Hahn is returning to the ASCS National Tour in 2025 to chase a third championship.

Hahn, 30, of Sapulpa, OK, won back-to-back National Tour championships in 2021 and 2022 before transitioning his program into a 410-focused operation for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. But the grandson of ASCS founder Emmett Hahn is returning to the nation’s premier 360 Sprint Car tour in 2025 for several reasons, and it starts with coming back home.

“For me, the main answer is family,” Hahn said. “Me growing up around Oklahoma, watching ASCS develop and seeing the trade of hands from my grandpa over to [World Racing Group] — I think it’s going in a great direction. I think everything’s going to continue to grow. Their schedule fits really well with us; it leaves us some opportunity to go and still run some other events with the World of Outlaws and some other people.”

Since his last ASCS title, Hahn has refrained from chasing points championships, opting for pick-and-choose schedules for his 410 efforts. But 2025 will be different. Hahn will pilot his signature yellow/pink Smiley’s Racing Products No. 52 at all 42 races on the ASCS National Tour in search of a third championship, which would tie him with Tim Crawley for third-most all-time.

“I really want to come back and win a championship,” Hahn said. “I want to prove to people that I can get it done. I’ve had people say, ‘Well, you were only able to win it because we didn’t have the heavy hitters there.’

“In my opinion, I think we will have a really good chance to compete for a championship when it’s all said and done.”

In November, Hahn shined with ASCS during championship weekend, recording three-straight top-10 finishes, including a Feature win on Friday night of Fuzzy’s Fall Fling at his home track — Creek County Speedway.

“We ran a good chunk of races with ASCS this year and I felt like, toward the end of the season, we finally picked up to be back where we were when we left off with ASCS,” Hahn said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement, but I feel like we’ve got a good, competitive car. I feel like everybody knows that if we come back, we’ll definitely be in the running for a championship win.”

The National Tour has seen an upgrade in competition since Hahn departed the full-time 360 Sprint Car ranks. Five-time champion Sam Hafertepe Jr. rejoined the points chase in 2024 for the first time since his most recent championship in 2020, as did reigning champion Seth Bergman. The two remained the standout contenders for the points title throughout the season, and Hahn plans on battling both in pursuit of a championship for the first time in 2025.

“I have some experience running with those guys, and I think that’ll help, just going out there and knowing their tendencies,” Hahn said. “When you’re running for a championship, you have to drive a little bit differently. I think people saw that with Seth this year.

“With Seth coming back and trying to back up his championship with another, he’ll definitely be another hard car to beat. But there’s no doubt in my mind we’ve got a car and a team that can compete for a championship.”

2025 will also mark his first season as a member of the full-time roster in the new era of ASCS. World Racing Group (WRG) acquired the organization from the Hahn family in March 2024, ensuring the National Tour’s future in America’s Heartland. Now, under the new leadership of Series Director Lonnie Wheatley, Hahn expressed his appreciation for the presence and resources of WRG and his positive outlook for the future of his family’s creation.

“After seeing my grandpa hand the reins over to them and see what they did in their first year, I think it’s been great,” Hahn said. “I think it’s one of the deals where, building the good platform that they have, it’s only going to continue to grow.

“Obviously, having DIRTVision in their back pocket is a great thing. It’s not only great for the fans, but it’s great for me and my sponsors and getting good exposure. The streaming services have been taking off lately, so it really helps for me to be able to sell to some people across the country that won’t necessarily be at every racetrack but can watch on DIRTVision.”

With the offseason nearing its conclusion, Hahn and his team are deep into preparation for the season opener at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 30–Feb. 1. His ultimate goal of a third National Tour championship begins at the Florida 1/2-mile, and he’s ready to make every effort to hoist the new trophy — adorned with a statue of his grandfather — at season’s end.

“A top three is great, but looking at it, I feel like there’s no reason we can’t go out there and win a championship,” Hahn said. “We’ve got a good team in line, and our team hasn’t changed a lot of equipment. We’ve kinda stuck with the same manufacturers, so not a lot has changed.

“I feel like there’s no reason we can’t go out there and compete for a win. I’ll be honest, if it comes down to the end of the year and we’re not standing on top, I’ll be a little bit disappointed.”

Don’t miss Hahn begin his quest for a third ASCS National Tour championship in the 2025 season opener at Volusia Speedway Park during the opening nights of the 54th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals — Thursday–Friday, Jan. 30–Feb. 1.

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.