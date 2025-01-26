Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Takes Bakersfield’s High Limit Racing Date on Friday, March 21

From High Limit Racing

(January 25, 2025) – A slight change in Kubota High Limit Racing’s spring swing out west will see the series debut at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track on Friday, March 21.

Originally scheduled for Bakersfield Speedway, it was announced this afternoon that Bakersfield’s operations will relocate to Kern’s one-third mile, effective immediately – to bring about a full season championship and multiple special events at the facility owned by homegrown NASCAR legend, Kevin Harvick.

Now titled “Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway,” Scott Schweitzer and his staff from Bakersfield will continue their roles as the steward of racing operations while the bulk of marketing will fall upon Tim Huddleson and his team from Kern. The Kern Raceway dirt track is undergoing a transformation with a reshaping of the exit of turn two into the entrance to turn three. Over 2,000 additional seats will be added along with a new VIP Booth, scoring tower, and press box are also planned.

On Friday, March 21, Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway will host the fourth of 60 Kubota High Limit Racing dates in 2025 – following the season-opener at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday & Saturday, March 13 & 15, and then a midweek trip to Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway on Wednesday, March 19.

After a stop in Bakersfield, the series will head to Southern California for a night at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 22 before heading east for a weekend at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, AZ on Friday & Saturday, March 28-29.

ABOUT KERN RACEWAY

Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is a state-of-the-art motorsports complex which includes half- and quarter-mile paved ovals along with the one-third mile dirt Bakersfield Speedway at KHKR. For more information on Kern Raceway, visit www.KernRaceway.com