Shop Kyle Larson shifts to A-main sponsor with SCCT in 2025

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is pleased to welcome back Shop Kyle Larson as a season-long partner in 2025.

The company will morph into sponsor of the A-main this year, boosting every SCCT feature to a minimum of $3,000 to win.

Each main event also hands out a minimum of $400 to start once again this season.

“We want to thank Kyle Larson and www.shopkylelarson.com for their continued support,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “We had been doing the full-time bonus award the last several years, but this season, Shop Kyle Larson will become our main event sponsor. By having that support, it guarantees $3,000 to win every night, for any team that runs a Sprint Car Challenge Tour show.”

www.shopkylelarson.com is the official place to shop for merchandise from 2021 NASCAR Cup champion and now three-time Chili Bowl Nationals winner, Kyle Larson.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour opens its season with the March 29th “Thrill on the Hill” at Placerville Speedway.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour 2025 Schedule

Saturday March 29: Placerville Speedway (Thrill on the Hill)

Saturday April 19: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Sunday May 25: Marysville Raceway (25th annual Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Friday May 30: Placerville Speedway (Davy Thomas Memorial- Prelude to the Bradway)

Saturday June 14: Petaluma Speedway (Wings Over Wine Country)

(Western Sprint Tour Speedweek)

Friday July 18: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (12th annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday July 19: Placerville Speedway ($5,000-to-win/ $500-to-start Gold Pan Rampage)

Monday July 21: Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg, Oregon

Tuesday July 22: Coos Bay Speedway

Wednesday July 23: Cottage Grove Speedway

Friday July 25: Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington (360 Summer Nationals Opener)

Saturday July 26: Skagit Speedway ($26,000-to-win/ $600-to-start 360 Summer Nationals Finale)

Sunday July 27: Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington (Hall of Fame Tribute – 360 Battle Royale Speedweek Finale)

Saturday September 20: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 14th annual Adobe Cup)

Saturday October 4: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Trophy Cup Tune-Up w/USCS)

Saturday November 8: Stockton Dirt Track (42nd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson- Part II)