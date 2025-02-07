BC39 RETURNS TO THE DIRT TRACK AT IMS ON JULY 1-2, 2025

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (February 6, 2025) – One of the most prestigious events in dirt racing is set to return this summer as the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors heads back to The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its seventh running on a new date, July 1-2, 2025.

The United States Auto Club (USAC) NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will once again take center stage as drivers race for victory on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 of IMS. This is the first time the BC39 has taken place in early July, as four of the previous events occurred in September and the other two in August.

Action among the top Midget racers in the country will open with a full program on Tuesday, July 1, which concludes with a feature. Wednesday night’s July 2 finale will culminate in a 39-lap feature. The event honors the memory of Bryan Clauson, a three-time Indianapolis 500 starter and four-time USAC national driving champion.

Ticket renewals and applications will be open from Feb. 11-21, with tickets going on sale to the general public Wednesday, Feb. 26. Visit IMS.com for complete details and to renew, apply for or buy tickets.

﻿Cannon McIntosh took the lead with slightly more than one lap remaining to win the BC39 last September in an unforgettable finish. He joins a list of BC39 winners that includes NASCAR Cup Series champion and Brickyard 400 presented by PPG winner Kyle Larson and short-track stars Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Zeb Wise and Brady Bacon. No driver has ever won this coveted race more than once.