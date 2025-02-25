Joel Myers Jr Wins First Career New Zealand Grand Prix

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night at Western Springs Speedway in New Zealand, Joel Myers Jr was able to add another notable race to his resume as he made a late race move to capture his first career New Zealand Grand Prix win.

“There are a couple of races that have eluded me the last few years, and the Grand Prix was one of them,” Joel Myers Jr said. “It is nice to get this one, and hopefully we can keep this momentum up as we head into the 50-lapper this weekend.”

Heat race action brought night to life and the Sebastopol, CA driver netted a fourth place finish during his first heat race. His second heat race saw him pick up a few more positions as he carved his way to a second-place finish and put his Daniel Anderson Racing No. 1NZ on the front row of the feature event starting line up .

When the NZGP came to life, Joel Myers Jr settled into second as he chased after his teammate Max Guilford. Continuing to hound Guilford, Myers Jr was in the right place at the right time when the leader had issues in traffic.

On the 18th circuit, Myers Jr was able to take over command of the race with just 12-laps separating himself and his first career NZGP title. When the action resumed, Myers Jr was very strong out front as he was able to hang on and score the win.

“It was a solid night for our team and to have both cars up front most of the night is great,” Myers Jr added. “Thank you to Daniel Anderson Racing and all of our partners for their continued support.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 6, Wins-5, Top-5’s- 5, Top-10’s-5

ON TAP: Myers Jr and team will be right back in action Saturday night at Western Springs Speedway.

