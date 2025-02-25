KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS, TUESDAY, MAY 20 AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA FEBRUARY 24, 2025 . . . . . . . . The thirty-sixth season of the NAPA

Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will open on Tuesday night, May 20 when the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist Kubota Hight Limit 410 Sprints at Grandview Speedway. In typical grand fashion, an added touch to this event will take place during opening ceremonies when local professional Trumpet player Eric Haney performs the National Anthem.

Haney from the nearby Lehigh Valley lived overseas for twelve years and spent some time in North Carolina before relocating to this area. He recalls taking in a show at Grandview Speedway many years ago and looks forward to returning to the Hill. Eric Haney is not new to performing in public as he performed the National Anthem at many events including the World of Outlaws and the AAA baseball team for the Phillies just to name a few. On race night, the gates will open at 5 PM with opening ceremonies scheduled for 7:30 PM This is a treat will not want to miss.

Advance tickets for the High Limit 410 Sprint Show at Grandview are now available to purchase at TicketHoss.com. We utilized TicketHoss for the previous two High Limit events with great success. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstand at 4:30 PM through the first turn grandstand gate.

As an advance ticket holder, you may enter the grandstands one-half hour prior to general admission tickets going on sale providing you with your choice of seating. The advance ticket process dramatically improves moving the spectators into the grandstand area as you skip the ticket purchase line and enter at 4:30 PM. Also, the electronic ticket you receive eliminates the risk of losing your ticket. Reach out to TicketHoss.com and get your tickets early.

On Tuesday night, May 20 expect a night of entertainment starting with option to do the Inside/Out Promotion where race fans may watch warm-ups from inside the third turn, or sign up to do a pre-race Pit Tour and expect a first class Fan Fest with many of the High Limit stars to take place in the Drivers Merchandise Midway just outside the front gate. Opening ceremonies will feature Eric Haney performing the National Anthem. After all the qualifying hold on to your seat as one of grandest sites, the four wide High Limit 410 Sprints Parade Lap with fireworks in the sky just moments before the drop of the green flag in the 35 lap $20,000 to win feature event.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 5:00 PM and the main gate will open at that time. Warm-ups and time trials will begin at 7PM with the show opening set for 7:30 PM. Also on the program will be the Alpine Building Supply Vintage Cars competing in two 12 lap feature events. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 21 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

General admission tickets on race night are $40 for adults, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

The idea of a $2,000 bonus for a Pennsylvania driver to win the Kubota High Limit event was so well received in 2024 that Alpine Building Supply of Schuylkill Haven, PA will sponsor the award on Tuesday night, May 20. The bonus should lure some interest for other local sprint car drivers to be on hand. For a Pennsylvania driver, the win would be worth $22,000 and the race will pay $1,500 just to take the green flag in the feature event.

Brent Marks from nearby Myerstown, PA won this event last year for his first Thunder on the Hill win and collected the $2,000 bonus as a Pennsylvania winner. Marks will return to defend his win and watch for two time Thunder on the Hill feature winner Rico Abreu of St. Helena, CA to be in the field.

Also expect five time World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, CA along with Tanner Thorson of Minden, NV, Kasey Kahne from Enumclaw, WA, Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN, Aaron Reutzel of Clute, TX, Daison Pursley of Loctus Grove, OK, Spencer Bayston of Lebanon, IN, Justin Peck from San Diego, CA and two Rookie drivers Danny Sams III of Elkhart, IN and Sye Lynch of Apollo, PA will be making their start with the High Limit Sprints in 2025. Of course, many local drivers will be on hand shooting for $22,000 payday to include Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer.

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder Series will continue with the USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm National Tour on Tuesday night, June 17 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Alpine Building Supply is the race night sponsor as the top non-wing sprint racers chase the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment $10,000 Series Point Fund. This event is the Jesse Hockett Classic, a 40 lap feature paying $6,000 to the winner in a tribute to Jesse Hockett. The Grandview 358 Modifieds will be on the racing program taking part in a series of qualifying events highlighted by a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win.

Alpine Building Supply will post a $2,000 bonus for a first-time Thunder Modified feature winner. $5,000 to win 30 laps for your first Thunder win is a treat, previously earned by Alex Yankowski and Eric Kormann who pulled off the accomplishment in 2024 of cashing in on the Alpine Building Supply Bonus.

The Thunder finale is set for Tuesday night, July 1 when the Pennsylvania 410 Sprints Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds team up for a spectacular doubleheader. Start time is 7:30 PM with the 410 sprints opening with time trials followed by a series of qualifying events leading up to the Hodnett Cup, a 35 lap feature paying $10,000 to win. The 358 Modifieds will also compete in qualifying events and a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Once again, Alpine Building Supply will post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner.

Watch for Alpine Building Supply to have a strong presence at all Thunder on the Hill events in the coming season.

NAPA AUTO PARTS PRESENTS 36TH SEASON OF THUNDER ON THE HILL 2025

ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, MAY 20 7:30 PM

(Rain Date: Wednesday, May 21)

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Presents

RICH MAR FLORIST

KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING 410 SPRINTS

$20,000 TO WIN 35 Laps

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME PA WINNERS BONUS

TUESDAY JUNE 17 7:30 PM

ALPINE BUILDING SUPPLY

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

EASTERN STORM $10,000 POINT FUND

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JULY 1 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINTS SPEED WEEK SERIES

THE HODNETT CUP 35 LAPS $10,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

Alpine Building Supply $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

THUNDER ON THE HILL 2025 SPONSORS

NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care Centers are returning for their 33rd year as proud sponsors of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. NAPA Auto Parts Stores and Auto Care Centers are proud to be associated with Bob Miller, the Rogers Family and the Thunder on the Hill Series at Grandview Speedway. We realize the local race tracks are the heart of racing in the community and we are thrilled to be a small part of it.

NAPA Auto Store locations which support the Thunder Series include:

Ambler Kutztown Reading Glenside Pennsburg Auto Parts

Collegeville Auto Parts Lansdale Southampton Frazer Phoenixville Auto Parts

Downingtown Norristown Strafford Horsham Quakertown

Gilbertsville Auto Body Pottstown Auto Parts Telford Auto Body

Rich Mar Florists are proud to be your award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company that makes sending as enjoyable as receiving. Rich Mar has always been a family business with the intent of giving back to the community that has us who they are today. We have created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better…in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Rich Mar Florist Owner Jonathan Morrissey commented, ” I know fans packed the house last year and we look forward to seeing a full grandstand again this year Tuesday, May 20. Our brand gets to do so many amazing events in athletics and motorsports but it always means more when its right in our backyard and we can showcase our brand to the local area. Rich Mar Florists is located in Allentown, P

A and services the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Visit: https://richmarflorist.com Call: 610-437-5588

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment: Since 1936, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, and driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

Alpine Building Supply: Revolutionize your construction projects with Alpine Building Supply! “Attention, builders, homeowners, and DIY enthusiasts! Looking for top-quality materials at unbeatable prices? Look no further than Alpine Building Supply your one-stop shop for all your building needs! “From roofing and siding to lumber, tools, and everything in between—we’ve got what you need to get the job done right, the first time!

“Need it delivered? We’ve got you covered. Our fast and reliable delivery service ensures you’ll have your supplies when you need them.” “Visit us today at 696 South Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven or shop online at alpinebuldingsupply.com For expert advice, quality products, and unbeatable deals, choose Alpine Building Supply where building begins!” Alpine Building Supply– building dreams, one project at a time!