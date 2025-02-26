CLOSE RACING SUPPLY TO HANDLE DISTRIBUTION & SALES OF RUSH SEALED, SPEC BILSTEIN SHOCKS

By Mike Leone

(Eldred, PA)…The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Racing Series presented by Born2Run Lubricants has announced that Close Racing Supply in Eldred, Pa. has taken over as the distribution center of the RUSH sealed, spec Bilstein Shocks for the Series effectively immediately. The Bilstein Shocks will continue to be available for sale not only at CRS, but also at Wedge Motorsports, Great Lakes Speed Shop, Dave Poske’s Performance Parts, Big Daddy’s Speed Center, Imperial Heights Garage, and Bicknell Racing Products.

The RUSH Bilstein Shocks have been very successfully mandated in each of the following divisions since their inception: RUSH Sportsman Modifieds (2014), RUSH Pro Mods (2016), RUSH Sprint Cars (2018), and RUSH Stock Cars (2021). The Bilstein Shocks have also provided a very cost effective option for the RUSH Late Models over the years.

“It’s hard to believe that the 2025 season will be the 12th year since we implemented the utilization of the RUSH sealed, spec Bilstein Shocks in four of our five RUSH divisions,” stated RUSH Series director Vicki Emig. In the beginning, it was my hope to implement a shock package per division that would provide our races with a proven, quality product that would produce stellar competition, but at the same time control cost in as much as racers not having to buy and experiment with numerous other shock options. There is no doubt that the RUSH sealed, spec Bilstein Shocks have far exceed my expectations, as they have performed flawlessly throughout the years with basically zero issues! We greatly appreciate Close Racing Supply becoming the main distribution point for our other dealers, which will ensure continued easy availability of the shock to our racers.”

Note: Bilstein Shocks will no longer be available at Precise Racing Products.

Close Racing Supply was originally started in 1996 by local Late Model racer, Bob Close, to service a few local race tracks with tires, fuel, and parts. In 2014, longtime CRS employee, Joel Smith, purchased the business from Close, and then in 2021 began construction of a larger facility to become the new home of CRS. This new space allowed for an expanded inventory with larger warehousing, showroom ,and shop space. CRS sells quality circle track parts from most major manufactures including their own CRS Race Components that can be found on cars across the country. CRS and its employees take pride in building and selling high quality products to help the racer get to victory lane!

“CRS has always been a longtime supporter of RUSH Series and it’s racers,” stated CRS Owner Joel Smith. “Vicki (Emig), Mike (Leone) and the entire crew do a great job with the Series. It takes people like them that have that drive and passion to be able to run a successful series. Taking over the Bilstein Sealed Shock Program was the right fit for us at CRS and we’re glad to be part of it. We will continue to take care of the racers that utilize these shocks along with the authorized dealers that stock and sell these shocks.”

Close Racing Supply is located at 5449 Route 446, Eldred, PA 16731. Check them out and place orders online at closeracingsupply.com and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CloseRacingSupply or call 814-225-3250.

The RUSH Racing Series is brought to you by Hovis Auto & Truck Supply together with Born2Run Lubricants along with the support of Hoosier Tire, Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bazell Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, Flynn’s Tire, Gunter’s Honey, Sunbelt Rentals, MSD Performance, Holley Performance Products, FK Rod Ends, Joseph J. Oliva Attorney at Law, Schoenfeld Headers, Jones Racing Products, Landrum Performance Springs, 3C Graphix, Dave Poske’s Performance Parts, Velocita-USA, Wieland Metal Services, Frankland Racing Supply, Dusted Steak Seasoning, Ontime Body & Graphic, Sherwood Wheels, D&V Jewelers, Dusted, Heritage Wine Cellars, Precise Racing Products, and Racing Electronics.

E-mail can be sent to the RUSH Racing Series at info@rushracingseries.com and mail to 4368 Route 422, Pulaski, PA 16143. Office phone is 724-964-9300. The RUSH Racing Series website is www.rushracingseries.com. Like our various Facebook and Twitter pages by searching for the appropriate RUSH Series.