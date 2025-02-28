Dobie Looking for Redemption in 2025 Great Lakes Super Sprints OHIO Cat Division

By Zach Hiser

Wapakoneta, OH – When the 2025 Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP season begins on Friday, May 2nd at Limaland Motorsports Park, Wapakoneta, Ohio’s, Devon Dobie will have one thing on his mind; avenging the championship that slipped away in 2024. The driver of the No.23 led the Ohio CAT Division standings in 2024 until a crash in Hot Laps at Waynesfield Raceway Park put him behind the 8-Ball and in a deficit he couldn’t rebound from.

Since 2015, Dobie has been a regular in 360 Sprint Car Racing in the Ohio region. With three wins in the former NRA Sprint Invaders, one at Waynesfield Raceway Park in 2015, and two at Limaland Motorsports Park (2016 & 2018), it was only fitting for Dobie’s first career GLSS win to come at Limaland last season. In those past nine seasons that Dobie has run regularly, he’s been in contention for solid points finishes.

In Dobie’s first year, he earned 6th in the Championship Standings followed by third in 2017, second in 2018, and fifth in 2019. In the return to championship points racing in 2021, Dobie posted a fourth and closed the NRA sanctioning with a third place in 2023. Dobie had another solid season in 2024 with six top 10s in 11 starts and three top fives – part of the reason Dobie held the points lead heading into Waynesfield on July 3rd.

“The incident at Waynesfield was unfortunate,” Dobie recalled. “We thought we had the car back together but we ran into obstacles a few times throughout the night. When you have so few races in a season for points standings, every race matters and you can’t have any – well, definitely not many, bad finishes to try to offset the good ones. We were upfront and challenging for a top three in the points still even after that.”

Dobie ended the 2024 Championship Points season in fourth behind Phil Gressman, Max Stambaugh, and Champion, Dustin Daggett. Before Dobie begins his quest for his first career Sprint Car Championship, he’ll hit the road with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP Tour at the season opener from I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN, April 11th-12th.

