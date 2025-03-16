AJ Flick Finds Victory in POWRi Fast on Dirt Win at Pittsburgh PA’s Speedway

From POWRi

Imperial, PA. (3/15/25) Meeting the demand of premier outstanding on-track battles of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Speedway, the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprint Series presented by Ti Performance would witness AJ Flick claiming the victory in rousing feature action in the Opening Weekend.

Starting the first night of seasonal competition action with twenty entries among the POWRi FAST on DIRT competitors, Cole Duncan set a qualifying quick time of 15.021 seconds. Ricky Peterson, AJ Flick, and Matt Farnham each earned heat racing victories as Brandon Spithaler attained the high-point qualifier award.

Sailing into wing sprint feature green flag racing would find front-starting Brandon Spithaler out-duel the field out of the first pair of corners as Spithaler would shoot to the preferred position for the first eleven laps.

Overtaking for the top spot just after the mid-point of the event, AJ Flick would earn his first career-sanctioned victory in the POWRi FAST while outrunning pole-starter and runner-up placement Brandon Spithaler to capture the feature win in an epic final lap. Speedy Matt Farnham would clinch third as Ricky Peterson finished fourth with Michael Bauer rounding out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT Sprint Series presented by Ti Performance opening weekend feature event at Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.

POWRi FAST | Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway | 3/15/25:

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 2-AJ Flick[3]; 2. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[1]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[5]; 4. 98-Ricky Peterson[4]; 5. 46-Michael Bauer[6]; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[12]; 7. 6-Bob Felmlee[11]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[8]; 9. 13-Brandon Matus[9]; 10. 25R-Jordan Ryan[10]; 11. 11-Carl Bowser[18]; 12. 3-John Jerich[7]; 13. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[13]; 14. 33H-Derek Hauck[15]; 15. 9-Lance Heinberger[14]; 16. 5-Jeremy Weaver[17]; 17. 33-Brent Matus[16]; 18. 08-Danny Kuriger[2]; 19. 86-Micheal Lutz[19]; 20. 22-Cole Duncan[20].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]; 2. 08-Danny Kuriger[4]; 3. 3-John Jerich[3]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]; 5. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[5]; 6. 33-Brent Matus[6]; 7. 86-Micheal Lutz[7].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-AJ Flick[1]; 2. 46-Michael Bauer[2]; 3. 20B-Cody Bova[3]; 4. 6-Bob Felmlee[5]; 5. 9-Lance Heinberger[6]; 6. 5-Jeremy Weaver[7]; 7. 22-Cole Duncan[4].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]; 2. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[4]; 3. 13-Brandon Matus[2]; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]; 5. 33H-Derek Hauck[3]; 6. 11-Carl Bowser[5].

Qualifying 1: 1. 08-Danny Kuriger, 00:15.132[3]; 2. 98-Ricky Peterson, 00:15.159[2]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:15.162[4]; 4. 3-John Jerich, 00:15.476[5]; 5. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 00:15.539[6]; 6. 33-Brent Matus, 00:16.091[7]; 7. 86-Micheal Lutz, 00:16.262[1].

Qualifying 2: 1. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:15.021[3]; 2. 2-AJ Flick, 00:15.071[1]; 3. 46-Michael Bauer, 00:15.242[5]; 4. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:15.266[7]; 5. 6-Bob Felmlee, 00:15.299[4]; 6. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:15.433[2]; 7. (DNS) 5-Jeremy Weaver.

Qualifying 3: 1. 32B-Brandon Spithaler, 00:15.210[5]; 2. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 00:15.258[4]; 3. 13-Brandon Matus, 00:15.309[1]; 4. 33H-Derek Hauck, 00:15.388[2]; 5. 11-Carl Bowser, 00:15.509[6]; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:15.522[3].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 3-John Jerich, 00:14.853[12]; 2. 32B-Brandon Spithaler, 00:14.981[19]; 3. 11-Carl Bowser, 00:15.118[4]; 4. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:15.232[5]; 5. 98-Ricky Peterson, 00:15.312[17]; 6. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:15.468[3]; 7. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 00:15.471[6]; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:15.488[18]; 9. 08-Danny Kuriger, 00:15.547[13]; 10. 2-AJ Flick, 00:15.574[8]; 11. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:15.589[9]; 12. 33H-Derek Hauck, 00:15.601[10]; 13. 6-Bob Felmlee, 00:15.611[7]; 14. 46-Michael Bauer, 00:15.690[1]; 15. 13-Brandon Matus, 00:15.751[15]; 16. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:15.762[11]; 17. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 00:15.999[2]; 18. 86-Micheal Lutz, 00:16.698[14]; 19. 33-Brent Matus, 00:16.971[16]; 20. (DNS) 5-Jeremy Weaver.

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/541050

Additional POWRi Honest Abe Roofing FAST on DIRT 410 Sprints presented by TI Performance information can be found online at www.bossfastsprints.com | Follow along on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FASTonDIRT.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, and on Facebook at POWRi.