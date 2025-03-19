West Coast in the Spring

The 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing season continues with a triple-header week in the Golden State! The High Rollers invade the Thunderbowl in Tulare on Wednesday, followed by the series debut at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield on Friday and another debut at Perris Speedway on Saturday.

NASCAR champion and co-founder of Kubota High Limit Racing, Kyle Larson, as well as Saturday’s winner at LVMS, Corey Day, will be joining the action Wednesday in Tulare.

Tickets for all three events are available for pre-purchase online. Only race fans who pre-purchase tickets online are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll!

All events are streamed live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to Thunderbowl Raceway (all times local):

Dates: Wednesday, March 19

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 4:30pm DIRT II Episode One directly into hot laps

Hot Laps Begin: 6pm

Heat Races Begin: 7pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Weapons and outside food and beverage are prohibited. Fans are allowed one unopened bottle of water.

Camping: For information on camping, call the Tulare County Fair at 661-835-1264.

What To Know Before You Go to Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (all times local):

Dates: Friday, March 21

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 5:45pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6pm

Heat Races Begin: 7pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day.

Parking: The fairboard charges $30 per vehicle for parking.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Weapons, outside food and beverage and coolers are prohibited. All bags and jackets are subject to search.

Re-Entry: Perris Speedway has a “no re-entry” policy. Once inside the gates you are not permitted to exit and re-enter.

Camping: For information on camping, call the race track at 951-940-0134.

What To Know Before You Go to Perris Speedway (all times local):

Dates: Saturday, March 22

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 5pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 5:45pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6pm

Heat Races Begin: 7pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day. *Note: Tickets will increase in price by $5 on race day.

Parking: The fairboard charges $30 per vehicle for parking.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Weapons, outside food and beverage and coolers are prohibited. All bags and jackets are subject to search.

Re-Entry: Perris Speedway has a “no re-entry” policy. Once inside the gates you are not permitted to exit and re-enter.

Camping: For information on camping, call the race track at 951-940-0134.