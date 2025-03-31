Shane Golobic strikes gold at SCCT opener in Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fremont’s Shane Golobic took the lead on lap 15 and went on to score his 17th career Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory on opening night at Placerville Speedway.

Golobic’s triumph during the “Thrill on the Hill” topped a solid 41-car field and came aboard the familiar Matt Wood Racing/ NOS Energy Drink No. 17w mount.

“It feels good to get another win in Placerville with SCCT,” commented Golobic. “I wasn’t sure how the track would be in the feature, but it turned out good and got a little tricky with the curb, which is what I like here. Dominic Scelzi made it close at the end and I could feel his pressure on the bottom. Luckily, I hit some good laps at the end, and we came out on top.”

Two-time and reigning SCCT champion Andy Forsberg started on the pole of the Shop Kyle Larson main event by way of capturing the High Sierra Industries Dash. The Auburn veteran climbed out to the early lead in the 35-lap contest and attempted to keep Golobic at bay once lapped traffic came into play.

Racing through the traffic Golobic, Suisun City’s Chance Grasty and Modesto’s Tony Gomes all bunched up. A caution period brought the hot and hectic action to a stop, but the intensity continued once going back green.

Golobic hounded Forsberg in exciting fashion and made a bold move up high to grab the lead as they crossed the line to finish lap 15. Once out front the three-time Trophy Cup champion had his way with things, as racing behind him continued to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi started from row five and methodically worked his way forward while running the lower portion of the speedway. He moved into the top five with 10 circuits left and then claimed second with five to go. A final race shootout saw Scelzi try his best to do something with the leader, but Golobic was too smooth upstairs and crossed the checkered flag for the win.

Scelzi came home in second to cap off an impressive run aboard the Scelzi Ent. No. 41 machine. After winning last week’s Placerville point opener, Forsberg came back to round out the podium at the helm of the Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92. Sacramento’s Austin Wood had another tremendous night finishing in fourth, while Aromas driver Justin Sanders completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 in the feature were Grasty, 15th starter Tanner Carrick, 17th starting Sean Becker, Justyn Cox and Bubba Decaires. Becker’s run from 17th to eighth netted him the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award.

As noted, a strong field of 41 Winged Sprint Cars competed on opening night, which saw Tony Gomes earn the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award by clocking a 10.521 around the quarter mile.

The companion Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association main event provided several thrills of its own. In the end it was local product Shawn Whitney grabbing the checkered to earn yet another victory on the red clay. Mike Grenert, Dylan Shrum, Jace Badeker and Brenden Shrum rounded out the top five.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action on Saturday April 19th at Merced Speedway.

Placerville Speedway is back at it this coming Saturday April 5th with the “Prospectors Pursuit” featuring Winged Sprint Cars, Midgets, Lightning Sprints and Pure Stocks.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Thrill on the Hill

Placerville Speedway

March 29, 2025

41 Cars

Shop Kyle Larson A Main 35 Laps

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[9]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[7]; 5. 4SA-Justin Sanders[6]; 6. X1-Chance Grasty[3]; 7. 83T-Tanner Carrick[15]; 8. 54X-Sean Becker[17]; 9. 42X-Justyn Cox[12]; 10. 94-Greg Decaires V[13]; 11. 25-Seth Standley[14]; 12. 14W-Jodie Robinson[11]; 13. 5V-Colby Copeland[10]; 14. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 15. 17-Anthony Snow[8]; 16. 3-Cole Schroeder[24]; 17. 61-Travis Labat[23]; 18. 55D-Dawson Hammes[22]; 19. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[20]; 20. 2XM-Max Mittry[19]; 21. 28-Gauge Garcia[16]; 22. 7C-Tony Gomes[4]; 23. 21-Shane Hopkins[18]; 24. 13-Elijah Gile[21]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 2. 55D-Dawson Hammes[2]; 3. 61-Travis Labat[4]; 4. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]; 5. 17J-Josh Young[9]; 6. 9-Dustin Freitas[8]; 7. 94R-Ryan Rocha[14]; 8. 7P-Jake Andreotti[5]; 9. 93-Stephen Ingraham[13]; 10. 9L-Luke Hayes[15]; 11. 38-Tyler Cato[7]; 12. 18C-Colby Fox[11]; 13. 15-Michael Sellers[10]; 14. 85-AJ Alderman[12]; 15. 56C-Carson Hammes[3]

C Feature 10 Laps

1. 94R-Ryan Rocha[1]; 2. 9L-Luke Hayes[3]; 3. 5C-Corbin Rueschenberg[6]; 4. 44T-Austin Taborski[2]; 5. 88T-Tyler Fox[4]; 6. 21C-Cody Meyer[5]; 7. 12J-John Clark[7]

High Sierra Dash 6 Laps

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 3. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 4. 7C-Tony Gomes[6]; 5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 6. 4SA-Justin Sanders[8]; 7. 2A-Austin Wood[7]; 8. 17-Anthony Snow[2]

Tiner Hirst Ent. Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]; 3. 7C-Tony Gomes[4]; 4. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]; 5. 54X-Sean Becker[8]; 6. 56C-Carson Hammes[6]; 7. 38-Tyler Cato[10]; 8. 18C-Colby Fox[11]; 9. 13-Elijah Gile[3]; 10. 9L-Luke Hayes[5]; 11. 5C-Corbin Rueschenberg[9]

BR Motorsports Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]; 2. 14W-Jodie Robinson[3]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[4]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]; 5. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]; 6. 7P-Jake Andreotti[6]; 7. 17J-Josh Young[7]; 8. 93-Stephen Ingraham[9]; 9. 94R-Ryan Rocha[8]; 10. 88T-Tyler Fox[10]

King Racing Products Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 2. 5V-Colby Copeland[2]; 3. 17-Anthony Snow[4]; 4. 25-Seth Standley[3]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[6]; 6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[5]; 7. 3-Cole Schroeder[8]; 8. 15-Michael Sellers[7]; 9. 44T-Austin Taborski[9]; 10. 21C-Cody Meyer[10]

A.R.T. Speed Equipment Heat 4 8 Laps

1. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox[3]; 3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 4. 28-Gauge Garcia[8]; 5. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini[2]; 6. 61-Travis Labat[5]; 7. 9-Dustin Freitas[6]; 8. 85-AJ Alderman[9]; 9. 8-Justin Henry[7]; 10. 12J-John Clark[10]

Qualifying A

1. 7C-Tony Gomes, 00:10.521[9]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:10.653[6]; 3. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:10.702[2]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:10.706[12]; 5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 00:10.750[1]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:10.777[14]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:10.786[19]; 8. 14W-Jodie Robinson, 00:10.787[20]; 9. 9L-Luke Hayes, 00:10.791[11]; 10. 2XM-Max Mittry, 00:10.792[10]; 11. 56C-Carson Hammes, 00:10.812[16]; 12. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 00:10.825[4]; 13. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:10.943[13]; 14. 17J-Josh Young, 00:10.952[7]; 15. 54X-Sean Becker, 00:11.035[5]; 16. 94R-Ryan Rocha, 00:11.116[21]; 17. 5C-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:11.138[18]; 18. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 00:11.148[15]; 19. 38-Tyler Cato, 00:11.590[17]; 20. 88T-Tyler Fox, 00:11.634[8]; 21. 18C-Colby Fox, 00:11.715[3]

Qualifying B

1. 17-Anthony Snow, 00:10.595[10]; 2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:10.681[17]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:10.684[14]; 4. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:10.781[5]; 5. 5V-Colby Copeland, 00:10.820[3]; 6. 9X-Adrianna DeMartini, 00:10.847[6]; 7. 25-Seth Standley, 00:10.876[7]; 8. 42X-Justyn Cox, 00:10.908[9]; 9. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 00:10.934[12]; 10. 61-Travis Labat, 00:10.963[11]; 11. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:10.966[16]; 12. 9-Dustin Freitas, 00:10.973[13]; 13. 15-Michael Sellers, 00:11.026[4]; 14. 8-Justin Henry, 00:11.049[8]; 15. 3-Cole Schroeder, 00:11.077[1]; 16. 28-Gauge Garcia, 00:11.131[19]; 17. 44T-Austin Taborski, 00:11.210[20]; 18. 85-AJ Alderman, 00:11.334[2]; 19. 21C-Cody Meyer, 00:11.860[15]; 20. 12J-John Clark, 00:12.251[18]

Nor Cal Dwarf Car Association:

A Feature 20 Laps

1. 15N-Shawn Whitney[8]; 2. 12N-Mike Grenert[9]; 3. 31N-Dylan Shrum[10]; 4. 7N-Jace Badeker[3]; 5. 50N-Brenden Shrum[4]; 6. 508N-Steve Costello[18]; 7. 57N-Ben Wiesz[14]; 8. 21N-Fred Dickey[19]; 9. 57ON-Anthony Pope[17]; 10. 29N-Corey Eaton[13]; 11. 05N-Tim Dodson[12]; 12. 69N-Cody Shrum[1]; 13. 32N-Dan Geil[15]; 14. 40N-Eric Fromong[20]; 15. 72N-Mike Reeder[7]; 16. 99N-Gage Meyers[5]; 17. 38-Bennett Gooch III[11]; 18. 52N-Chuck Conover[16]; 19. 42N-Isaak Geil[6]; 20. 19N-Patrick Weger[2]