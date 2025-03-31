Tanner Carrick Takes Top Honors at USCS Opener at Watsonville, CA Before SCCT Top-10

PETERSEN MEDIA

Lincoln, CA driver, Tanner Carrick, made a very rare non wing start on Friday night in Watsonville, CA where he scored the win before putting the wings back on and finishing seventh in Saturday’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener at Placerville Speedway.

“We had a really fast car both nights, and it is just a testament to how hard Clark Riolo works to make sure we are always prepared,” Tanner Carrick said. “To go to a non wing race and be that fast and ultimately win speaks volumes to everyone that support this team.”

Making the trip to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds on Friday night to battle with the Ultimate Sprint Car Series at the Prentice Motorsports Group’s Ocean Speedway, Tanner Carrick fast out of the gate as he was second quickest in his qualifying flight.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, the Lincoln, CA driver made quick work of the field aboard his CVC/Cemex/California Waterfowl backed No. 83T entry as he raced to the win and found himself in the third row to start the 30-lap feature event.

Moving into third when the race came to life, Carrick kept pace with the leaders as he raced into second on the 16thmarker. With time running out, Carrick made his move on the 23rd lap as he worked his way into the lead with seven laps left in the event.

Keeping the field at bay, Carrick was able to hit his marks on the bullring and race to his first feature event win of the 2025 season.

Heading back to the Lincoln, CA shop, Carrick and company were set to head to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour’s season opening event.

Timing in fourth quickest in his time trial flight with over 40 cars in the pit area, Carrick finished fourth in his heat race which put him starting mid-pack in the feature event.

Despite over night rain in the area, Placerville Speedway widened out as the night drew on, and created a slick surface in the feature which allowed for some moving and shaking.

Charging his way forward on the bullring, Carrick capped the night off with a seventh place finish.

“We keep plugging away and having a ton of speed and these cars are fun to drive,” Carrick said. “We just need to put ourselves in better starting positions to have a shot to get some more wins.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 10, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 4, Top 10’s: 5

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick will make a return trip to Ocean Speedway on Friday night with the NARC/KWS before making his way back to Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for weekly 360ci action.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.