Griffith Refocuses on 360 Program with Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints

By Zac Hiser

Merrill, MI – The 2025 season for Luke Griffith is about getting back to what they know and back to victory lane. In 2024, the Sandusky, Ohio native went back and forth between winged 410s and winged 360s, racing across the Midwest with limited success in both divisions. In 2025, Griffith is back to 360 racing with the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP in his family-owned No.11G.

In 2023, Griffith had a career year in the final outing with NRA, earning a pair of wins, six top fives, and 12 top ten finishes in 16 starts. Then, in 2024, while bouncing around in the 410 as well, Griffith finished inside the top 10 in two of his three starts and knocked off a top-five finish at Limaland Motorsports Park coming home second behind Devon Dobie. The up-and-down season in 2024 helped Griffith lock in on goals for 2025.

“More than anything, we’re looking to find our way back to the success we had during our 2023 campaign,” Griffith explains. “My Dad, Austin Troyer, and I make a great team and are looking to get back to having fun at the race track as much as possible.”

The easiest way to have fun is to win. While the competition has made earning a win more challenging in recent years with the Great Lakes Super Sprints, Griffith will have plenty of opportunity to accomplish a victory at tracks he’s had success at in the past. Limaland Motorsports Park dots the calendar six times this season, the home of Griffiths’s two most recent wins in 2023. Likewise, the only time Griffith finished outside the top 10 that season was at Atomic Speedway (not on the schedule), Waynesfield Raceway Park (two dates), Eldora Speedway, and a midseason stop at Limaland.

Griffith’s drive toward another successful season begins on Friday, May 2nd at Limaland Motorsports Park. While Griffith’s focus is primarily on the Ohio CAT Division, it’s likely that Griffith will make a few trips north to the Michigan CAT region throughout the summer as well.

