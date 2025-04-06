DAVID GASPER SPRINTS TO PERRIS VICTORY

From Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 5, 2025… Regaining the lead from R.J. Johnson on lap 26, David Gasper of Goleta, California sailed to his first Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory of the year at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 Art Klee / Valley Precision DRC, Gasper started third and led the first twenty-two circuits until Johnson powered to the top spot. Gasper, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, found his rhythm and was able to take command four laps later. Ryan Bernal, hard charger A.J. Bender, Johnson, and Ricky Lewis followed Gasper to the checkered flags.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams began the night by posting the twenty-second Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award of his career. Driving his #44 WC Friend Company / Trench Shoring DRC, Williams placed on top of the charts with a time of 16.379 seconds over the 24 cars in attendance.

Logan Calderwood, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and A.J. Bender took the checkered flags in their 10-lap heat races.

Bender also earned the In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award with a third place run from twelfth.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will make their first ever visit at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Arizona with two nights of action starting on Friday, April 11th.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 5, 2025 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / WC FRIEND COMPANY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.379; 2. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-16.531; 3. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.663; 4. David Gasper, 18, Kittle/Gasper-16.673; 5. R.J. Johnson, 33P, Petty-16.720; 6. EddieTafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.755; 7. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.761; 8. Ryan Bernal, 17X, Dunkel-16.766; 9. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.827; 10. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.861; 11. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.882; 12. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.937; 13. Cole Wakim, 73, Ford-17.091; 14. Blake Bower, 17, Dunkel-17.231; 15. Blake Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-17.263; 16. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-17.267; 17. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-17.421; 18. Brody Wake, 78B, Wake-17.575; 19. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.741; 20. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-18.093; 21. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton-18.170; 22. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Marshall-18.276; 23. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-19.215; 24. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-19.479.

IN HONOR OF WILEY MILLER SR. & WILEY MILLER II / SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Logan Calderwood, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Cody Williams, 4. David Gasper, 5. Brody Roa, 6. Cole Wakim, 7. Gary Marshall Jr., 8. Verne Sweeney. 3:02.91.

SILBERMANN SOLAR / FACTORY WRAPS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Tommy Malcolm, 2. Ryan Bernal, 3. R.J. Johnson, 4. Blake Bower, 5. Austin Williams, 6. Jeff Dyer, 7. Elexa Herrera, 8. Connor Lundy. 3:02.58.

WC FRIEND COMPANY / IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. A.J. Bender, 2. Logan Williams, 3. Ricky Lewis, 4. Brody Wake, 5. Shane Sexton, 6. Brecken Guerrero, 7. Blake Hendricks, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. David Gasper (3), 2. Ryan Bernal (8), 3. A.J. Bender (12), 4. R.J. Johnson (2), 5. Ricky Lewis (4), 6. Brody Roa (10), 7. Austin Williams (5), 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (7), 9. Cody Williams (6), 10. Charles Davis Jr. (1), 11. Logan Williams (9), 12. Brody Wake (17), 13. Logan Calderwood (16), 14. Blake Bower (14), 15. Cole Wakim (13), 16. Blake Hendricks (15), 17. Gary Marshall Jr. (21), 18. Shane Sexton (20), 19. Verne Sweeney (18), 20. Elexa Herrera (22), 21. Brecken Guerrero (23), 22. Tommy Malcolm (11), 23. Jeff Dyer (19). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-22 David Gasper, Laps 23-25 R.J. Johnson, Laps 26-30 David Gasper.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: A.J. Bender (12 to 3)

NEW AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

