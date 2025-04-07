Dominic Gorden, Shane Golobic, Hunter Kinney and Ryan Peter score Placerville wins

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Dominic Gorden got by Andy Forsberg on lap two and led the remaining distance to snag his second career Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car triumph at Placerville Speedway on Saturday.

Gorden’s win came aboard the familiar Fortitude Driver Development/ Silva’s Natural Beef No. 10 mount. He was joined in victory lane by Shane Golobic with the BCRA/WMR/USAC Midgets, Hunter Kinney with the BCRA Lightning Sprints and Ryan Peter with the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks.

Opening night winner Andy Forsberg led the initial lap of the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Car feature on Saturday. Dominic Gorden wasted little time blasting his way into the top spot however, and after that he kept the 20-car field at bay.

Gorden, who earned his first career Placerville Speedway win last August during the Forni-Humphreys Classic, motored off to grab the checkered flag after 25-laps of racing. Forsberg brought home a runner-up finish while fending off youngster Austin Wood during the later stages of the contest.

Wood crossed the stripe in third, followed by Max Mittry and Tony Gomes in the top five. The race for second through fifth provided some of the most entertainment during the main event. Rounding out the top 10 were Chance Grasty, Josh Young, Shane Hopkins, Joey Ancona and Tanner Carrick.

A healthy 35 car field was in action for the “Prospectors Pursuit” on Saturday. Jodie Robinson began the evening by earning the ADCO Driveline & Custom Exhaust Fast Time Award with a blistering lap of 10.581.

Shane Golobic prevailed in Saturday night’s inaugural running of the new BCRA/WMR California Super Series, topping a 25-car turnout in the event co-sanctioned by the USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midgets.

TJ Smith took the lead into turn one with Golobic sliding into second. 2024 BCRA Midget champion Caden Sarale of Stockton drove underneath Broedy Graham of Bakersfield for third on the second lap down the backstretch.

Smith led Golobic into lapped traffic before a red flag for Graham flipping in turn one. 15-year-old Jett Yantis of Bakersfield challenged Sarale for third on the restart. Golobic drove to the inside of Smith to challenge for the lead on lap 11 but was unable to make the pass down the backstretch. Dale Johnston of Olivehurst flipped in turn one for the next stoppage on lap 13.

Golobic charged to the outside of Smith on the restart. He led by a nose down the front stretch to lead lap 14, then completed the pass on lap 15 in turn 4. Golobic sailed to a three second advantage to win the inaugural race for the BCRA/WMR Super Series, co-sanctioned by USAC.

Citrus Heights racer Hunter Kinney put on a clinic with the Bay Cities Racing Association Lightning Sprints on Saturday. Kinney was dominant aboard the Savage Racing No. 3f during the program and led every lap en route to the win.

Defending series champion Greg Dennett tallied a runner up finish ahead of Jake Morgan, Dakota Albright and Matt Land.

Just like Kinney, Rio Linda’s Ryan Peter was ultra impressive with the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks at the “Prospectors Pursuit.”

Tommy Sturgeon led the opening circuit until Peter charged by for the top spot on lap two. He had his way with things up front, as six-time track champion Nick Baldwin moved his way forward. Baldwin got into second with 14 laps complete and looked to challenge the leader.

Peter was calm, cool and collected up front though, and crossed the Ron Stahl checkered flag for his fourth career Pure Stock victory at Placerville Speedway. Baldwin, Jason Palmer, Kevin Jinkerson and Tyler Lightfoot completed the top five.

Placerville Speedway continues its 60th anniversary season this coming Saturday April 12th with the “Tilford Tribute” race. On hand will be the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks, the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks and the West Coast Pro Stocks.

Results

Placerville Speedway

Prospectors Pursuit

April 5, 2025

Winged Sprint Cars:

1. 10-Dominic Gorden[2]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]; 3. 2A-Austin Wood[5]; 4. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]; 5. 7C-Tony Gomes[3]; 6. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 7. 17J-Josh Young[8]; 8. 21-Shane Hopkins[11]; 9. 88A-Joey Ancona[10]; 10. 83T-Tanner Carrick[7]; 11. 17-Anthony Snow[13]; 12. 7-Ashton Torgerson[15]; 13. 14W-Jodie Robinson[17]; 14. 94R-Ryan Rocha[16]; 15. 61-Travis Labat[12]; 16. 57B-Bobby Butler[20]; 17. 13-Elijah Gile[9]; 18. 88-Austin Torgerson[18]; 19. 93-Stephen Ingraham[19]; 20. 94-Greg Decaires V[14]

Midget Super Series:

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 2. 68-TJ Smith[2]; 3. 32T-Tanner Carrick[8]; 4. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 5. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 6. 00-Jake Andreotti[9]; 7. 14-Connor Speir[12]; 8. 50-Dane Culver[7]; 9. 9-Anthony Bruno[10]; 10. 18-Todd Hawse[13]; 11. 57-Blaine Craft[19]; 12. 7A-Ryan Carter[20]; 13. 15-Adam Weisberg[18]; 14. 51-Brody Fuson[6]; 15. 2ND-Kelly Nichols[17]; 16. 20J-Dale Johnston[16]; 17. 35S-Teddy Bivert[15]; 18. 77-Dave Stoltz[14]; 19. 66-Broedy Graham[1]; 20. 96X-Logan Mitchell[11]

BCRA Lightning Sprints:

1. 3F-Hunter Kinney[2]; 2. 47-Greg Dennett[1]; 3. 51-Jake Morgan[5]; 4. 35JR-Dakota Albright[4]; 5. 91-Matt Land[6]; 6. 18-Josef Ferolito[7]; 7. 00-Bradley Schmidt[9]; 8. 22-Jason Schostag[8]; 9. 9-Scott Kinney[3]; 10. 12-Kindal Barstow[11]; 11. 51K-Kennedy Ramirez[10]; 12. 31-Cody Dayton[12]; 13. 19-Kaleb Ferolito[13]

Pure Stocks:

1. 83-Ryan Peter[4]; 2. 17-Nick Baldwin[5]; 3. 22K-Jason Palmer[8]; 4. 30-Kevin Jinkerson[7]; 5. 23-Tyler Lightfoot[10]; 6. 08-Colton Arbogast[6]; 7. 54-Anthony Vigna[9]; 8. 48-John Evans[11]; 9. 16-Tommy Sturgeon[2]; 10. 10-Thomas Jensen[1]; 11. (DQ) 29-Dan Jinkerson[3]