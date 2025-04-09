KRIKKE MOTORSPORT ENJOYS OUTSTANDING SEASON

By Daniel Powell

THE 2024-25 season campaign for the Krikke Motorsport team and their driver Dayne Kingshott was without a doubt their strongest together so far, and it was highlighted by them successfully defending their Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series crown.

In what was their fifth season together, the Krikke Motorsport and Kingshott duo had one main goal, and that was to make it back-to-back Maddington Toyota Series point standings wins, and they were thrilled to be able to achieve that off the back of consistent podium finishes over the 22 rounds that saw them pick up a total of 12 feature race podiums, which included four wins.

It was the Krikke Motorsport team’s biggest season ever competing in 30 nights of competition which included the Adelaide Velo 500, the High Limit International, the Grand Annual Classic, the JBS Sprintcar Jamboree at Tolmer Speedway and the Australian Championship at Murray Bridge.

“It was a fantastic effort from the entire Krikke Motorsport team to put together a full season by showing consistent front running speed and being able to defend our Maddington Toyota Series crown,” expressed Kingshott.

“Callum (Williamson) and I had some very close battles throughout the season, and it all came down to the wire in the point standings between the two of us in the end, and thankfully we were able to come out on top.”

Kingshott continued on by saying that, apart from the defending the Maddington Toyota Series, there were plenty of other highlights during the Krikke Motorsport team’s 2024-25 season campaign.

“Being able to stand tall throughout the High Limit International events over the Christmas-New Year period was a massive thrill as I was able to mix it with world class drivers in Americans Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson, and the whole event was a huge boost for Sprintcar racing here in Australia,” commented the WA # 2 Mobil 1 / Bunbury Toyota supported Maxim driver, who also picked up during the season the overall USA VS WA Speedweek Series point standings win.

“During the season we made two trips over to the east coast, and although our results weren’t a true reflection of our speed over there, we learned so much as a team, especially during the Australian Championship weekend at Murray Bridge Speedway, where we were super-fast in the feature race but suffered a flat tyre while running second inside 10 laps to go.”

Team manager Ryan Krikke was extremely proud of the whole Krikke Motorsport team’s efforts throughout the season.

“The Krikke Motorsport team worked their butts off all season, and it was great for them all to be rewarded with another Maddington Toyota Series in the way that we did, as that was our main focus all season long,” he said.

“During the season there were a couple of tough nights, but the whole Krikke Motorsport team never stopped working all the way through to the end of the season, and I couldn’t be prouder of the whole team and the season we have enjoyed together.”

The final 2024-25 season event for the Krikke Motorsport team will be the Maddington Toyota Series / Perth Motorplex awards night on the Saturday night of June 7 at Perth’s Burswood on Swan.

2024-25 Season Results Snapshot (30 nights of racing)

Feature Race Podiums (x 12)

1st x 4

2nd x 5

3rd x 3

Dash (A / B) Podiums (x 13)

1st x 5

2nd x 3

3rd x 5

Heat Race Podiums (x 20)

1st x 6

2nd x 9

3rd x 5

Qualifying Time Trials (x 17)

1st x 9 in group – 3 overall.

2nd x 2

3rd x 6

Final Maddington Toyota Series Point Standings (after 22 completed rounds):

1 Dayne Kingshott – 3222 points

2 Callum Williamson – 3170

3 Taylor Milling – 2854

4 Kaiden Manders – 2844

5 Andrew Priolo – 2812

Final USA VS WA Speedweek Series Point Standings (after 9 completed rounds):

1 Dayne Kingshott – 1226 points

2 Brock Zearfoss – 1220

3 Matt Egel – 1187

4 James McFadden – 1176

5 Taylor Milling – 1146

Final Perth Motorplex 410 Sprintcar Track Championship Point Standings:

1 Callum Williamson – 3532 points

2 Dayne Kingshott – 3502

3 Kaiden Manders – 3257

4 Taylor Milling – 3195

5 Daniel Harding – 3132

Final Maddington Toyota Four Crown Series Point Standings (after 4 completed rounds):

1 Callum Williamson – 592 points

2 Dayne Kingshott – 586

3 Daniel Harding – 544

4 Andrew Priolo – 540

5 Jason Pryde – 524

