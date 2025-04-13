BRODY FUSON PREVAILS IN DOMINANT VICTORY FOR USCS SPRINTS AT BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (April 13, 2025) – Bakersfield’s Brody Fuson enjoyed some home cooking when he dominated Saturday’s Ultimate Sprint Car Series feature at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway for the $2,500 win. Fuson led all 30-laps wire-to-wire and narrowly avoided disaster in lapped traffic on the final corner to seal the trip to victory lane.

“It feels great to get the win for all the friends and family here to support me,” Fuson said. “It got hairy there at the end. The lapped car decided to make a lane change there right in front of me. Thankfully it was the (final) lap and we ended up winning it.”

Pittsburg’s Jacob Tuttle led qualifying overall for the 19 USCS wingless sprint cars on hand. Fresno’s TJ Smith, Simi Valley’s Cole Wakim, and Fuson split the three heat races.

Fuson lined up on the pole position and never relinquished the top spot. Coming to the checkered flag in lapped traffic, Fuson got crossed up with a slower car and they collided. Fuson rode over the nose but stayed in the gas, bouncing his way through to the yellow-checkered flag. Tuttle advanced from sixth to finish second followed by Simi Valley’s Cody Majors, Pleasant Hill’s Ryan Timmons, and Smith.

In other action on Saturday night, Kyle Rasmussen of Clovis won his second consecutive IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car feature. Davey Pombo jumped ahead from the outside pole to lead the opening lap. Third-starting Rasmussen battled hard side-by-side with Rino Felicioni of Visalia for second. Rasmussen got the pass completed on lap six.

Rasmussen tracked down Pombo in lapped traffic and drove around the outside of Pombo to take over the lead on lap 16. Rasmussen led the final nine laps for the victory over Pombo, Jake Vermeer of Bakersfield, Felicioni, and Pombo.

Eric Greco, Jr. of Palmdale won the California Lightning Sprints feature which served as their 2025 season opener. Greco charged to a nearly two second advantage at the conclusion of the 20-lap feature. Aiden Lange, Bruce Douglass, Leland Day, and defending champion Bobby Michnowicz were the top-five finishers.

Bakersfield Speedway’s American Stocks competition was dominated by Nicholas Johnson for his second win of the season. Three and four wide racing down the backstretch highlighted the start of the race in a tight battle for the third spot. Tyler Weeks and Sunnie Simkins jumped ahead of the field but Johnson was on the hunt. A caution for Mason Conway stopping in turn three tightened up the field and gave Johnson his shot. Johnson drove around the outside of Simkins for second. He then dove underneath Weeks for the lead in turn three to take the point on lap five.

Johnson led the rest of the way for victory while Roger Holder advanced to second at the line. Round two winner Carson Conway, Kyle Wood, and Weeks were the top-five finishers.

Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway races this Friday Night April 18th with a full slate of championship divisions plus the So-Cal Dwarf Cars competing.

Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway April 12, 2025 – Race Results

USCS Sprints A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 51-Brody Fuson[1]; 2. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[6]; 3. 54-Cody Majors[5]; 4. 29T-Ryan Timmons[8]; 5. 86-TJ Smith[3]; 6. 73-Cole Wakim[2]; 7. 72T-Trenten Shelton[10]; 8. 14-Blake Hendricks[12]; 9. 15-Rick Hendrix[7]; 10. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[17]; 11. 29C-Camie Bell[19]; 12. 44-Brent Sexton[13]; 13. 63D-Jon DeWees[18]; 14. 94-BRANDON NELSEN[16]; 15. 12-Adam Christian[15]; 16. 43-Hannah Mayhew[9]; 17. 22-Grant Sexton[11]; 18. 2STX-Brent Steck[14]; 19. (DNS) 1-Nate Shank

IMCA Racesaver Sprints A Feature 1 (25 laps): 1. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[6]; 2. 87-Jake Vemeer[9]; 3. 86-Ty Hindman[11]; 4. 15-Rino Felicioni[1]; 5. 2-Davey Pombo[2]; 6. 11T-Tylor Henson[7]; 7. 3-Anthony Pombo[8]; 8. 18-Lance Jackson[3]; 9. 88J-Joe Delisle[10]; 10. 5-Justin Danell[5]; 11. (DNS) 31H-Phil Heynen

California Lightning Sprints A Feature 1 (20 laps): 1. 8g Eric Greco; 2. 13x Aiden Lange; 3. 57 Bruce Douglass; 4. 97 Leland Day; 5. 41 Bobby Michnowicz; 6. Z8 Zate Legend; 7. 23 Clay Byers; 8. 03 Pat Kelley; 9. 45 Cody Nigh; 10. 59 Drake Cardey; 11. 44 Brayden Collie

American Stocks A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. N2DEEP-Nicholas Johnson[8]; 2. 1-Roger Holder[10]; 3. 25-Carson Conway[7]; 4. 4K-Kyle Wood[9]; 5. 69X-Tyler Weeks[1]; 6. 40-Nick Spainhoward[11]; 7. 12-Jamesie Goff[4]; 8. 68S-Sunnie Simkins[2]; 9. 17-Jon McKinley[3]; 10. 4-Will Simco[12]; 11. 01-Colton Hay[15]; 12. 21X-Cameron Campbell[5]; 13. J15-John Robinson[14]; 14. 33-Robert Swearengin[17]; 15. 31-Spencer Vasquez[16]; 16. 72-Mason Conway[13]; 17. (DNS) 74M-Miranda Scott; 18. (DNS) 30-Trace Menees; 19. (DNS) 23-Josh Goforth; 20. (DNS) 954-James Robinson