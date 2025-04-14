Jackson Motorplex Nearing Season-Opening Tweeter Memorial Presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (April 14, 2025) – The 72 nd year of racing at Jackson Motorplex is a little more than one month away as the Tweeter Memorial presented by Joel Pingeon Trucking kicks off the season on May 23.

The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars features a $3,000-to-win main event with the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars also part of the program. There is a $1,000 bonus for the overall Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars champion of points races at Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., this season.

A total of 17 different drivers have been victorious during the opening winged sprint car night at Jackson Motorplex during the last decade. Only Aaron Reutzel, Jody Rosenboom and Casey Friedrichsen have multiple wins during that span.

Scott Bogucki (410 sprint cars) joined Rosenboom (RaceSaver sprint cars) as the season-opening winners last year. Reutzel (360 sprint cars) and Blaine Stegenga (RaceSaver sprint cars) captured the opening sprint car show in 2023. Reutzel (360 sprint cars) and Rosenboom (RaceSaver sprint cars) were victorious in 2022. Brian Brown (410 sprint cars) and Friedrichsen (RaceSaver sprint cars) won in 2021. Brad Sweet (410 sprint cars) reached Victory Lane in 2020. Brooke Tatnell (360 sprint cars) and Brandon Allen (305 sprint cars) topped the field in 2019. Cory Eliason (410 sprint cars) and Brady Forbrook (305 sprint cars) posted wins in 2018. Kerry Madsen (410 sprint cars) and Kaleb Johnson (305 sprint cars) were triumphant in 2017. Craig Dollansky (410 sprint cars), Friedrichsen (360 sprint cars) and Dusty Ballenger (305 sprint cars) scored victories in 2016. Terry McCarl (410 sprint cars) and Lee Grosz (360 sprint cars) garnered wins in 2015.

The track with a rich history that has recently featured a lot of parity starts a new season in approximately five and a half weeks. The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps slated for 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $17 if purchased online in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Race tickets are available to purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

