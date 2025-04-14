Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial Pays $3,500 to Win, $1,000 to Start on Saturday, May 31

OSWEGO, NY (April 14, 2025) – Oswego Speedway will roar back to life on Saturday, May 31 with the 74th Season Kickoff featuring the prestigious 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for the Novelis Supermodifieds, paying a hefty $3,500 to win and $1,000 to start.

The highly anticipated event has seen nine different winners in the last 10 years. Among recent victors are defending race winner and Classic champion Tyler Thompson, Otto Sitterly, Dave Danzer, Keith Shampine, Dave Shullick Jr., Chris Perley, Alison Sload, Michael Barnes, and Brandon Bellinger.

Only Sitterly (2015, 2019) and Shullick (2018, 2023) have managed to win the race more than once in the past decade.

Sitterly’s dominance in the Shampine Memorial is firmly rooted in the early 2010s, when he piloted the John Nicotra No. 7 to four straight victories from 2012 to 2015. Had it not been for Randy Ritskes in 2011, Sitterly and Nicotra would have swept every edition of the race between 2009 and 2015. In total, Sitterly holds a record eight Shampine Memorial wins – seven with Nicotra and one with his own No. 79 in 2006 – far more than any other driver in the history of the event.

Behind him on the all-time Shampine Memorial win list are Doug Didero and Greg Furlong each with three wins, while Eddie Bellinger Jr., Mike Ordway Sr., Ritskes, and Shullick Jr. each have two.

Both Sitterly and Shullick are expected to debut brand-new machines on Opening Night as they begin their quest for the 2025 Novelis Supermodified track championship.

They’ll face off against a powerful roster of heavy hitting talent including Thompson, Barnes, Bellinger, Danzer, Joe Gosek, Jeff Abold, Dan Connors Jr., Camden Proud, Michael Muldoon, Mike Bruce and more.

With a healthy car count expected, the 74th Season Kickoff presented by Barlow’s Concessions is shaping up to feature one of the most exciting Jim Shampine Memorials in recent memory.

Oswego Speedway will kick off its 74th season in exciting fashion with back-to-back events as part of the Opening Week Extravaganza. On Saturday, May 24, the ISMA/MSS Winged Supermodifieds return for the first leg of the Oswego Super Challenge Series, joined by the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds. One week later, on May 31, the Novelis Supermodifieds headline with the 60-lap Jim Shampine Memorial – the first points race of 2025 – once again accompanied by the SBS and Winged 350 Supers.

Stay connected with Oswego Speedway for continued updates leading up to the start of the 2025 season. Visit OswegoSpeedway.com, follow on Facebook or X (@OswegoSpeedway), and Instagram (@OfficialOswegoSpeedway).

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8-mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at Oswego Speedway, making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full-blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule from May through September. Oswego Speedway is often referred to as the “Indy of the East,” with no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors having raced at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

33RD ANNUAL JIM SHAMPINE MEMORIAL PURSE:

$3,500

$2,300

$2,100

$1,900

$1,700

$1,500

$1,300

$1,200

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

$1,000

TOTAL = $31,500

JIM SHAMPINE MEMORIAL CHAMPIONS:

2024 – Tyler Thompson

2023 – Dave Shullick Jr.

2022 – Brandon Bellinger

2021 – Michael Barnes

2019 – Alison Sload (Twin 2)

2019 – Otto Sitterly (Twin 1)

2018 – Chris Perley (Twin 2)

2018 – Dave Shullick Jr. (Twin 1)

2017 – Keith Shampine

2016 – Dave Danzer

2015 – Otto Sitterly

2014 – Otto Sitterly

2013 – Otto Sitterly

2012 – Otto Sitterly

2011 – Randy Ritskes

2010 – Otto SItterly

2009 – Otto Sitterly

2008 – Greg Furlong

2007 – Randy Ritskes

2006 – Otto Sitterly

2005 – Greg Furlong

2004 – Craig Rayvals

2003 – RAIN

2002 – Mike Ordway

2001 – Mike Ordway

2000 – Greg Furlong

1999 – Bob Goutermout

1998 – Ed Bellinger Jr.

1997 – Doug Didero

1996 – Doug Didero

1995 – Ed Bellinger Jr.

1994 – Cliff Graves

1993 – Pat Abold

1992 – Doug Didero

1991 – Bentley Warren