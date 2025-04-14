Oswego Speedway PR: Oswego Speedway 2-Seat Supermodified Rides Now on Sale for 2025

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 11, 2025) – Oswego Speedway is thrilled to announce the return of its popular 2-Seat Supermodified Ride program for the 2025 season, with rides now officially on sale. Fans will once again have the opportunity to experience the thrill of a Supermodified firsthand, riding shotgun with some of the biggest names in the sport.

The first three ride dates of the season are scheduled for Saturday, May 24, Saturday, May 31, and Saturday, June 7, with rides taking place from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM each day in 15-minute intervals. Twelve ride slots will be available per date and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Ride sessions will be scheduled in the following order: 9:00, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 10:00, 10:15, 10:30, 10:45, 11:00, 11:15, 11:30, and 11:45 AM.

Pricing is set at $169 for 3 laps or $199 for 5 laps, with an optional driver request upgrade available for an additional $30. If selecting this upgrade, fans may either coordinate directly with their chosen driver and confirm with Speedway staff, or request that the Speedway reach out to the driver on their behalf. Without a specific request, each session will feature a designated house driver.

Confirmed house drivers for May 24 and June 28 will be ISMA/MSS Supermodified stars, while May 31, June 7, and all other tail wing events will feature Oswego Novelis Supermodified regulars. Based on availability, potential house drivers include a star-studded roster of fan favorites such as Otto Sitterly, Michael Barnes, Joe Gosek, Jeff Abold, Dave Shullick Jr., Brandon Bellinger, and others.

The Speedway will announce each week’s designated driver in advance of the scheduled ride date on both social media and the Oswego Speedway website.

All safety equipment including a fire suit and helmet will be provided by the track. Participants must sign a waiver, which will be available electronically or can be completed in person at the Speedway prior to the ride.

To reserve your seat in a Supermodified, contact the Oswego Speedway office at (315) 342-0646 or email Track Manager Caylee Demm at cdemm@oswegospeedway.com. Ride spots are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Don’t miss your chance to take the ride of a lifetime and experience the power of a Supermodified from the passenger seat this season at the Steel Palace.