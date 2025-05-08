CRSA BEGINS MONTH OF MAY AT WOODHULL

By Marty Czekala

After a great start to the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints’ 20th anniversary, “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” head to Terry and Nikki Brewer’s Woodhull Raceway for round two of the 2025 season and of the Dandy Miniseries.

This is the series’ eighth appearance at “New York’s Toughest Bullring.” Last year featured 2024’s most memorable story in which Tyler Chartrand took his first CRSA Sprints feature win 13 years to that weekend when he made his 305 Sprint Car debut at the same track.

It is the first of three weekends for CRSA at Woodhull, with the other two Aug. 9 and the weekend of Sept. 12-13 for the $4000 to win, $400 to start NY 305 Nationals.

Thanks to the help of some great marketing partners, every race on the 2025 schedule will see 24 cars minimum start the A-Main!

Here are the storylines entering the weekend.

Last Time Out: Apr. 18, the series celebrated its emerald anniversary with a trip to Outlaw Speedway to kick off the Dandy Miniseries.

Jeff Trombley began the year in strong style in front of a great crowd to begin 2025.

The driver of the No. 3A passed Steve Glover in the second turn of the second lap and held off Jordan Hutton and Billy VanInwegen in the late stages of the race to score his 15th career win, breaking a tie for first in the CRSA Sprints’ all-time wins list with Danny Varin, Scott Goodrich and Josh Pieniazek.

“It’s great coming here after many years when I won [a mini stock] race here,” Trombley said in victory lane.

Hutton and VanInwegen rounded out the podium.

Pick your Compound: Saturday’s race marks a unique race for CRSA on Hoosier tires.

With CRSA prepared to move exclusively to the new Hoosier 38223 Medium 1 Stamped Spec tire for the third race of 2025, drivers have the option to run either the current and soon to be former Hoosier 38230 HTC Stamped Spec tire or the new 38223 Med-1 tire.

It makes an interesting decision for what right rear tire drivers decide to run.

Hutton, the 2023 series champion, is excited to see what the new tire brings.

“I think it’s going to benefit what we do a lot and really bring out the right rear driveable on our cars and save tires,” Hutton said last March.

The season’s third race will be the first event in which drivers must exclusively run the Med-1 tire.

Quest to 300: This weekend marks race No. 299 for the CRSA Sprints. If no rainouts occur to start the season, the 300th event will run at Weedsport May 25.

In the series’ 20-year history, race 100 was July 6, 2012, at Afton Motorsports Park when Jeff VanDusen scored his second career CRSA victory. Race 200 ran June 24, 2017, at Orange County Fair Speedway and was won by Thomas Radivoy.

Possible Surprises: In the last two seasons of competition, Woodhull has been known for seeing surprise drivers run near the front and, at some points, battle for their first career CRSA victory.

Last year, Tyler Chartrand took the lead from Nathan Pierce as the top two finishers were looking for their first twin checkered flag.

2023 saw Scott Landers chase down Jordan Hutton, looking for his first career victory, but unable to get to the front in time. It remains Landers’ best career finish.

With around a dozen drivers looking to fight for their first career win, it could bring some drama to the action.

Increase In Purse: A slight increase is in effect Saturday for those that don’t make the A-Main, as $125 in tow money will given out to non-qualifiers.

By The Numbers: In seven races, there have been seven different winners. Amongst drivers running in 2025 include Jeff Trombley, who won in 2018, Jordan Hutton in 2023 and Tyler Chartrand last year. Only five drivers have recorded two top-fives, including Billy VanInwegen, John Cunningham, Trombley, Tyler Graves and Dalton Herrick.

From the Frontman: “It’s still amazing to think we got a race in already with the rainouts of the last two weeks. Hopefully, things will play on our side and the same for Woodhull as we start the second race,” ~ Mike Emhof

From the General Manager: “The 1/3 mile paperclip oval has been real smooth so far in 2025 despite all the rain in the region. With the first of three visits to Woodhull, we are expecting some new cars this week in preparation of the $4000 to win Sept. race. We are hoping that same of the Pennsylvania cars make the trip up to try the track out and see what the bullring is all about.” ~ Terry Pierce

Up Next: CRSA takes next weekend off to enjoy 410 week and then heads to Weedsport Speedway May 25 as part of Heroes Remembered 100. For those who can’t attend, the action can be seen live on DIRTVision.

Standings

3A Jeff Trombley 171 pts

66 Jordan Hutton -5

10V Billy VanInwegen -9

38 Zach Sobotka -9

22 Tomy Moreau -11

121 Steve Glover -15

29 Dalton Herrick -16

121 Spencer Burley -16

10 Nathan Pierce -20

48JR Darryl Ruggles -23