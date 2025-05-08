FAST, BOSS & USAC Midwest Midgets at Millstream are soggy

From FAST

Yes, it sounds crazy, but this Saturday’s event at Millstream Speedway will have to wait! The Findlay, Ohio area has seen over 4 inches of rainfall in the last week. As of yesterday morning, there were still flood warnings issued for the local area. The pit area and general admission parking lots are terribly soft and even have some standing water in places. An attempt to race would create a lot of displeasure for both race teams and race fans. The Cogley’s at Millstream are working with the MPD Racing BOSS and Honest Abe Roofing FAST tours to makeup at least one of the 2 rainouts and perhaps both! We encourage all of our teams to go support other race tracks, especially those that support our tours! Good luck to everyone and have a safe and fun weekend.