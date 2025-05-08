Persistent Showers, Flooding Cancels Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Debut at Creek County

By Matt Skipper

After afternoon showers began flooding Creek County Speedway, and more weather projected through Wednesday and Thursday, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and track officials have canceled Thursday’s racing program.

The decision was made keeping the best interests of driver safety and traveling race fans in mind. The event will not be made up.

If you purchased a ticket in advance through the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets for Thursday’s race at Creek County Speedway, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws or Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until June 7 to request a refund.

The Series now sets its sights on two nights of racing in Kansas, with Humboldt Speedway on Friday, May 9, and 81 Speedway on Saturday, May 10.

For more information about the upcoming events in the 2025 Xtreme Outlaw Midgets season, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, watch every lap of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota season on DIRTVision – through your computer or mobile device.