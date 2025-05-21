CRSA TO HOST 300TH RACE AT WEEDSPORT FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CLASH

By Marty Czekala

It’s a track circled by every A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints driver on the calendar.

CRSA is set to host its 300th race this Sunday at Jimmy Phelps’ Weedsport Speedway and will kick off the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. It is the first of two events at The Port in 2025; the other race July 26.

Both races at Weedsport in 2025 will be undercard to the Super DIRTcar Series and the July 26 race will precede the World of Outlaws’ trip to Weedsport the following day.

Last year, Jordan Hutton scored his second win of 2025, his first at Weedsport, by taking advantage of Bobby Parrow and Steve Glover’s mishaps.

Here’s a look at the top stories.

Tune In: Action can be seen live on DIRTVision with Marty Czekala on the call. Expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

Last Time Out: May 10, CRSA made its first of three trips to “New York’s Toughest Bullring” Woodhull Raceway in what was a thrilling feature for the Dandy Miniseries

Featuring numerous lead changes, with a majority on restarts, Dillon Paddock threw a slide job on Jordan Hutton in turn three with eight to go and score his second career CRSA victory.

In a way similar to how he scored his first last July, “The Show Stopper” crossovered Hutton off turn two to send into the corner perfectly and not look back.

Double-file restarts were the name of the game, as the driver in second would get the advantage each time. Besides Hutton and Paddock, Timmy Lotz took advantage of a restart to lead at one point and eventually finish fifth.

“We’ve been making steps in the right direction,” said Paddock, who won after finishing third at Woodhull one year ago. “Every time we come back, we seem to get a little better. This probably was the best car I’ve ever had.”

Hutton finished second, while Mikey Smith rounded out the podium in his second career start.

The series returns to Woodhull two more times Aug. 9 and Sept. 12-13 for the $400 to win/$400 to start NY 305 Nationals.

Point Standings: With two seconds to start the season, Hutton holds the points lead by 19 markers on Sportsman and 305 driver Zach Sobotka. Sobotka’s No. 38 has started the season with a fifth and fourth respectively.

305 Sprint veteran Dalton Herrick is up to third in points, 24 behind, with a seventh and sixth to start the year.

A tie for fourth 28 points back features motocross turned 305 Sprint driver Spencer Burley, in his first full-time season, alongside Alysha Bay, in her return to full-time action. Both drivers have a pair of top 10 to start 2025.

The rest of the top 10 look like this: Timmy Lotz -30, Dillon Paddock -32, Tomy Moreu -43, Scott Landers -46 and Vince Chicklets -47.

Made it to 300: This weekend marks race No. 300 for the CRSA Sprints.

In the series’ 20-year history, race 100 was July 6, 2012, at Afton Motorsports Park when Jeff VanDusen scored his second CRSA victory. Race 200 ran June 24, 2017, at Orange County Fair Speedway and was won by Thomas Radivoy.

A New Compound: Starting Sunday, drivers must use the new Hoosier 38223 Medium 1 Stamped Spec tire on the right rear.

Last week, drivers had a burnoff race in which they could use up their former Hoosier 38230 HTC Stamped Spec Tires.

Many drivers, including Paddock, used their final HTCs meant for CRSA competition while drivers like Hutton and Lotz tried out the Med 1.

From drivers in the pits, it will be a tougher tire for drivers to get used to off the right rear.

A busy schedule: CRSA’s next off weekend is the weekend of June 27, setting up a six-race stretch.

After Weedsport, “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” head to Brett Deyo’s Fonda Speedway May 31 in an I-90 Pit Stop Challenge event.

The following weekend is CRSA’s first two-in-two, beginning the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series at Penn Can Speedway June 6 and ending at Thunder Mountain the following night.

June 13 and June 21, the series will hold a pair of I-90 Pit Stop Challenge races at Utica-Rome Speedway and then make its first-ever trip to John Wight’s Fulton Speedway.

At the weekly track: The CRSA-sanctioned 305 Sprints have held two races at Land of Legends Raceway. The half-mile track in Canandaigua began its season May 10 in a show-up points race, with CRSA drivers awarded show-up points for those who ran Woodhull.

May 10, defending track champion Bobby Parrow took the win after Ethan Gray came up a couple of pounds light.

Last Saturday, Dillon Paddock found his way back to victory lane in a full points event as he led from start to finish. Tyler Graves finished second, while Lance Dusett rounded out the podium.

Getting Back to the Front: Last season at Weedsport, two drivers came close to a feature win.

Steve Glover led this race early last year from the pole until, while under red flag conditions, “Grumpy’s” No. 121 started leaking fuel, ending what could’ve been a promising night.

As for Bobby Parrow, his No. 80 took the lead and looked like he was headed to Victory Hill for the second time in the CRSA competition before the rear end broke on Parrow’s ride, ending his night.

Parrow hasn’t won a CRSA series feature since 2021, when he won at Weedsport.

Loyalty Giveaway: This race begins the next wave of loyalty giveaways, with the prize of a Triple X chassis on the line. Anyone who enters the two races at Weedsport alongside the events at Fulton and Brewerton will be eligible for a drawing for a chassis with a mounted body, motor plate, bumpers and nerfs.

Entry List Update: Starting Sunday, 24 drivers will take the green flag alongside two provisionals for the rest of the season. In addition, tow money has been increased to $100 for drivers who don’t take the green flag.

By the Numbers: For the last two years, Weedsport has broken the record for the most cars in a CRSA. Last year’s race saw 42 cars in attendance, the first time CRSA broke the 40 barrier.

In four races at The Port, only one repeat winner, Billy VanInwegen, took the twin checkers twice in 2022 and 2023.

Darryl Ruggles leads in top fives with four, including a win back in 2019.

From the Frontman: “It’s crazy how far 20 years with CRSA have gone by and now we have to host our 300th event. We are excited not only for the driver turnout for Sunday but also for the fan turnout, as last year was packed!” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track Promoter: “Memorial Day is probably one of our most successful events in a year. When things are working for us, there’s no sense of making big changes. Really looking forward to having everyone at CRSA back!” ~ Jimmy Phelps

Up Next: CRSA will make its lone trip to Fonda Speedway May 31 for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. For those who can’t make it, the action can be seen live on FloRacing.

Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton, 333 pts

2. 38 Zach Sobotka -19

3. 29 Dalton Herrick -24

4. 15B Spencer Burley -28

5. 48A Alysha Bay -28

6. 18 Timmy Lotz -30

7. 8 Dillon Paddock -32

8. 22 Tomy Moreau -43

9. 33 Scott Landers -46

10. 10VC Vince Chicklets -47