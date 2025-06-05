$5,000 ON THE LINE IN SATURDAY’S VERMEER-FERREIRA SALUTE FOR ULTIMATE SPRINT CARS

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (June 4, 2025) – The Ultimate Sprint Car Series will compete for a lucrative $5,000 to win prize in Saturday’s Salute to Bob Vermeer and Narcie Ferreira at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The winged California Racesaver Sprint Cars, California Lightning Sprints, Mini Stocks, and American Stocks are also on tap.

General Admission tickets are on sale now at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com. Adult general admission tickets are $20 with kids ages 6-12 admitted for $12 while kids five and under are free! Parking is free of charge. Grandstands open at 4pm with cars on track at 5:15pm and opening ceremonies at approx. 6:30pm Tickets will also be available at the gates.

Bakersfield’s Brody Fuson triumphed in the Ultimate Sprint Car Series’ first stop at Bakersfield of the year in April. Ultimate Sprint Car Series points leader and Santa Maria winner Jacob Tuttle of Pittsburg finished second in the Kern feature. Cody Majors, Ryan Timmons, and Fresno’s TJ Smith rounded out the top-five.

Other USCS Winners this season include Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick at Ocean Speedway, Camarillo’s Ricky Lewis at Merced, and Jake Andreotti of Castro Valley at Ventura. The USCS raced twice at the historic Bakersfield Speedway and once at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track in 2024. Brody Roa claimed both Bakersfield Speedway wins while Kaleb Montgomery prevailed in the championship finale for the series on October 5 at Kern.

Saturday’s action features qualifying, eight-lap heat races, a possible 12-lap B-Main, and the 30-lap Salute to Bob Vermeer and Narcie Ferreira. The feature pays $5,000 to win and $500 to take the green flag thanks to the efforts of Vermeer family. The inaugural Vermeer-Ferreira race was a barnburner last August won by Tommy “Thunder” Malcom.

The California Racesaver Sprint Cars are winged 305 cubic inch-powered Sprint Cars. Kyle Rasmussen of Clovis scored the series’ most recent win at Antioch Speedway last Saturday night. Rasmussen also claimed the first Bakersfield stop of the year in April. Davey Pombo of Kerman is the points leader followed by Phil Heynen of Visalia, Tylor Henson of Fresno, Anthony Pombo, and Kingsburg’s Lance Jackson. A 25-lap feature is scheduled this Saturday night.

California Lightning Sprints races into Bakersfield Speedway for its second appearance of the year. April winner Eric Grego of Palmdale leads defending champion Bobby Michnowicz of Oak Hills by 40-points in the standings. The Lightning Sprints will also race for 25-laps.

Mini Stocks and American Stocks round out the program with 20-lap non-points main events scheduled for each class

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.