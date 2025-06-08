Westbrook wins on Art Hill Memorial Night

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 6, 2025) – Ken Hair was the winner of the annual Art Hill Memorial 42 on Friday night at Ohsweken Speedway, while Dylan Westbrook, Brett Stratford, and Dave Bailey also took A-Main wins.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

D.J. Christie and Liam Martin brought the 25 car field to the green flag for the first points-paying 360 Sprint Car A-Main of the season. Christie led the opening two laps until Dylan Westbrook snatched the lead on lap three. Westbrook started to encounter traffic in just six laps.

The biggest battle of the race could be found with Ryan Turner and Cory Turner challenging Christie for second position and overtaking on lap 17. However it was Westbrook who was the one to watch as he crossed the finish line first with a 3.7 second advantage over the field. Next to finish the non-stop race were Ryan Turner in second, Cory Turner third, Martin fourth, and Nick Sheridan fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Cameron Thomson started on pole with Jesse Costa next to him for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. The opening lap halted as Darren McLennan hit the outside wall off turn three. The second restart was successful, seeing Costa quickly taking the lead.

Costa had to contend with traffic, which allowed Brett Stratford to catch and overtake for lead. It wasn’t smooth sailing for Stratford though, as Steve Murdock applied pressure for the lead and kept Stratford on his toes. Relief came for Stratford as the checkered flag waved on his second win of the year. Costa settled for second, with Murdock in third, Logan Shwedyk fourth, and Jacob Dykstra fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Logan Ferguson started on pole alongside Mike Thorne to take the green flag for the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Lap one saw Brian Pescetti take an early lead after starting third on the grid. Tim Phalen became the leader of the race on lap three, while the drivers mid-field were battling furiously for positions.

Dave Bailey overtook for the lead with ten laps to go, becoming the third leader of the race. Bailey drove a flawless race after gaining the lead, never looking back as he picked up the win. Rounding out the top five were Trevor DeBoer in second, Ryan Beagle third, Zack Bleich fourth, and Spencer Smolders fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Hana Rothwell and Mason Anderson to begin the annual 42 Lap Art Hill Memorial Mini Stock A-Main. The opening laps saw a red flag thrown as Rothwell tagged Gillian Hils on the front stretch, sending her flipping. Hils climbed out of the wreck unharmed.

The race resumed with Jeff Elsliger the leader until lap ten, which saw Alex Riley take the lead. Riley endured everything the race threw at him including four caution flags, however mechanical problems erased his commanding lead with just one lap left. Ken Hair swooped in, taking the lead and the Art Hill Memorial victory. Next to cross the finish were Tim DeBoer in second, Nick Erskine third, Elsliger fourth, and Jeremy Cooper fifth.

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 6, 2025

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 116

________________________

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (25 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – 6:44.069

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[5]; 3. 17X-Cory Turner[4]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[2]; 5. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]; 6. 28-Jordan Poirier[8]; 7. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 8. 19D-Allan Downey[11]; 9. 77T-Tyeller Powless[13]; 10. 88H-Josh Hansen[10]; 11. 71-Mike Bowman[9]; 12. 90-Travis Cunningham[15]; 13. 70-Baily Heard[16]; 14. 12DD-Darren Dryden[23]; 15. 68-Aaron Turkey[17]; 16. 87XS-Skyler Evans[6]; 17. 7-Eric Gledhill[24]; 18. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[22]; 19. 0-Glenn Styres[19]; 20. 46-Kevin Pauls[12]; 21. 21-John Burbridge Jr[20]; 22. 10-Cole MacDonald[18]; 23. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[21]; 24. (DNF) 81-Derek Jonathan[25]; 25. (DNS) 21K-Kyle Phillips

Hard Charger – Dryden Darren +9

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:51.016

1. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 2. 87XS-Skyler Evans[2]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[3]; 4. 17X-Cory Turner[4]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 6. 70-Baily Heard[5]; 7. 0-Glenn Styres[7]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[8]; 9. 81-Derek Jonathan[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 9-Liam Martin[2]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[5]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 5. 21K-Kyle Phillips[6]; 6. 68-Aaron Turkey[7]; 7. 21-John Burbridge Jr[8]; 8. (DNF) 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 3. 19D-Allan Downey[5]; 4. 46-Kevin Pauls[6]; 5. 90-Travis Cunningham[2]; 6. 10-Cole MacDonald[7]; 7. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[8]; 8. (DNF) 7-Eric Gledhill[1]

________________________

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (30 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[6]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[2]; 3. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 4. 53-Logan Shwedyk[10]; 5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[14]; 6. 88-Lance Erskine[9]; 7. 72-Tanner Podwinski[17]; 8. 45-Curtis Gartly[5]; 9. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[12]; 10. 16X-Keegan Baker[13]; 11. 28T-Cameron Thomson[1]; 12. 20-Johnny Miller[18]; 13. 2-Travis Hofstetter[23]; 14. 1-Holly Porter[11]; 15. 2S-Al Sleight[7]; 16. 3S-Austin Roes[22]; 17. 78-Darren McLennan[26]; 18. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[24]; 19. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]; 20. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[19]; 21. 44-Connor Ross[25]; 22. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]; 23. 51-Trevor Young[15]; 24. 74-Rob Neely[16]; 25. 11W-Jeremy May[20]; 26. 26X-Campbell Baker[27]; 27. 27-Niko Hansen[21]; 28. 8-Kurtis Connell[28]

Hard Charger – Tanner Podwinski +10

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 3S-Austin Roes[2]; 2. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]; 3. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[4]; 4. 44-Connor Ross[1]; 5. 78-Darren McLennan[7]; 6. 26X-Campbell Baker[8]; 7. 8-Kurtis Connell[9]; 8. (DNF) 5-Tom Pellezari[6]; 9. (DNF) 69K-Ken Hamilton[5]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:58.668

1. 28T-Cameron Thomson[1]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]; 3. 1-Holly Porter[3]; 4. 52-Jesse Costa[8]; 5. 16X-Keegan Baker[6]; 6. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[4]; 7. 11W-Jeremy May[7]; 8. 44-Connor Ross[5]; 9. 2-Travis Hofstetter[9]; 10. 69K-Ken Hamilton[10]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:01.501

1. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 2. 45-Curtis Gartly[2]; 3. 24K-Kiana Teal[4]; 4. 53-Logan Shwedyk[6]; 5. 72-Tanner Podwinski[3]; 6. 51-Trevor Young[8]; 7. 27-Niko Hansen[5]; 8. 78-Darren McLennan[10]; 9. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[7]; 10. 8-Kurtis Connell[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:59.520

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]; 2. 2S-Al Sleight[1]; 3. 88-Lance Erskine[4]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[3]; 5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[6]; 6. 74-Rob Neely[7]; 7. 20-Johnny Miller[9]; 8. 3S-Austin Roes[5]; 9. 26X-Campbell Baker[10]; 10. 5-Tom Pellezari[8]

________________________

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (27 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 49-Dave Bailey[14]; 2. 23-Trevor DeBoer[18]; 3. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[19]; 4. 108-Zack Bleich[16]; 5. 21-Spencer Smolders[20]; 6. 427-Tim Phalen[7]; 7. 37-Robert Hoskins[9]; 8. 8-Ryan Dinning[13]; 9. 93K-Mike Klazinga[17]; 10. 62-Brian Pescetti[3]; 11. 222-Nick Masi[6]; 12. 03-George Grosul[11]; 13. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[15]; 14. 17-Robert Disher[4]; 15. 69G-Brian General[8]; 16. 26-Keith Dale[22]; 17. 11-Gofast Teeple[21]; 18. 41-Adam Plazek[10]; 19. 07-Scott McPhail[5]; 20. (DNF) 13X-Bella General[24]; 21. (DNF) 13-Kacey Huffman[12]; 22. (DNF) 21J-Braedan Burning[23]; 23. (DNF) 55-Mike Thorne[2]; 24. (DNF) 88L-Logan Ferguson[1]

Hard Charger – Trevor DeBoer +16

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – 3:17.446

1. 427-Tim Phalen[6]; 2. 108-Zack Bleich[9]; 3. 23-Trevor DeBoer[12]; 4. 17-Robert Disher[4]; 5. 37-Robert Hoskins[8]; 6. 21-Spencer Smolders[13]; 7. 69G-Brian General[10]; 8. 88L-Logan Ferguson[1]; 9. 03-George Grosul[7]; 10. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[11]; 11. 11-Gofast Teeple[5]; 12. 26-Keith Dale[3]; 13. 13X-Bella General[14]; 14. 76-Jamie Goudge[2]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – 3:13.881

1. 49-Dave Bailey[11]; 2. 07-Scott McPhail[4]; 3. 62-Brian Pescetti[3]; 4. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[12]; 5. 93K-Mike Klazinga[9]; 6. 13-Kacey Huffman[7]; 7. 222-Nick Masi[5]; 8. 41-Adam Plazek[10]; 9. 8-Ryan Dinning[8]; 10. 55-Mike Thorne[2]; 11. (DNF) 51D-Dylan Peckham[13]; 12. (DNF) 21J-Braedan Burning[1]; 13. (DNF) 43-Kyle Andress[6]

________________________

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks (34 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 42 laps – NT

1. 5K-Ken Hair[10]; 2. 9-Tim DeBoer[5]; 3. 64-Nick Erskine[20]; 4. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[4]; 5. X-Jeremy Cooper[6]; 6. 23-Dusty DeBoer[17]; 7. 01-Tristan DaSilva[23]; 8. 66-Jon Janssens[11]; 9. 4A-Mason Anderson[2]; 10. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[25]; 11. 44-Doug Erskine[19]; 12. 16-Fabio Olivieri[16]; 13. 1-Jason Tolton[22]; 14. 12-Mark Deagle[15]; 15. 00-Steven Boverhof[18]; 16. 22-Tyson Gregory[27]; 17. 17-Alex Riley[3]; 18. 04-Rogan Monaghan[24]; 19. 09-Clinton Barrick[14]; 20. (DNF) 46-Ashton Dickie[13]; 21. (DNF) 19-Hana Rothwell[1]; 22. (DNF) 4-Wayde Thorne[9]; 23. (DNF) 43J-John Trivieri[28]; 24. (DNF) 16S-Alex Stewart[26]; 25. (DNF) 32-Gillian Hils[7]; 26. (DNF) 38P-Bill Pearsall[8]; 27. (DNF) 54-Christopher French[12]; 28. (DNS) 11-Mike Giberson

Hard Charger – Nick Erskine +17

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. 1-Jason Tolton[2]; 2. 01-Tristan DaSilva[4]; 3. 04-Rogan Monaghan[1]; 4. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[7]; 5. 16S-Alex Stewart[5]; 6. 22-Tyson Gregory[3]; 7. 43J-John Trivieri[10]; 8. 32L-Grayden Lyons[8]; 9. 265-Mike Evers[6]; 10. 20-Joe Dirt[13]; 11. 79-Steve Miller[11]; 12. (DNS) G8-Gino Duguay; 13. (DNS) 20J-Nathan Joyner

Heat Race 1 [Started] 6 laps – 2:05.303 NTR

1. 32-Gillian Hils[2]; 2. 4A-Mason Anderson[4]; 3. 19-Hana Rothwell[6]; 4. 5K-Ken Hair[8]; 5. 46-Ashton Dickie[12]; 6. 16-Fabio Olivieri[1]; 7. 44-Doug Erskine[3]; 8. 04-Rogan Monaghan[10]; 9. 01-Tristan DaSilva[11]; 10. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[5]; 11. 43J-John Trivieri[7]; 12. 20-Joe Dirt[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 6 laps – 2:06.385

1. 9-Tim DeBoer[2]; 2. 38P-Bill Pearsall[4]; 3. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[6]; 4. 66-Jon Janssens[8]; 5. 09-Clinton Barrick[3]; 6. 23-Dusty DeBoer[10]; 7. 64-Nick Erskine[11]; 8. 1-Jason Tolton[9]; 9. 16S-Alex Stewart[5]; 10. 32L-Grayden Lyons[7]; 11. 79-Steve Miller[1]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. X-Jeremy Cooper[6]; 2. 17-Alex Riley[11]; 3. 4-Wayde Thorne[7]; 4. 54-Christopher French[9]; 5. 12-Mark Deagle[4]; 6. 00-Steven Boverhof[1]; 7. 11-Mike Giberson[5]; 8. 22-Tyson Gregory[10]; 9. 265-Mike Evers[8]; 10. (DNF) G8-Gino Duguay[2]; 11. (DQ) 20J-Nathan Joyner[3

________________________

