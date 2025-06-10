KRIKKE MOTORSPORT’S TEAM EFFORT

By Daniel Powell

AS the saying goes, there is no I in team, and for Dayne Kingshott and the Krikke Motorsport team, this was reflected during the recent 2024-25 season Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series awards night.

On top of receiving the Maddington Toyota Championship Series trophy for the second season in a row and picking up the $25,000 winner’s prize, the Krikke Motorsport team earned a number of other accolades on the night highlighted by crew chief Matt Cochrane being awarded the inaugural ‘Jason Krikke Crew Chief of the year award’ that was presented by Sean Carren. The team also took home the Best Turned Out Car award, Best Presented Team award, Most Quick Times award, Most Feature Race wins, second overall in the Fours Crowns, second in the Perth Motorplex Track Championship and Dayne was also a Driver of the Year nominee.

The 2024-25 season was without a doubt of the most competitive campaigns ever on the domestic front for the Krikke Motorsport team, as they successfully defended the Maddington Toyota Series crown, won the USA VS WA Speedweek Series, performed strongly up against world class competition during the High Limit International, ran second in the Perth Motorplex Track Championship, and a second in the Fours Crown Series. During the season, Dayne drove the WA # 2 Mobil 1 / Bunbury Toyota supported Maxim to a total of 12 podium finishes that consisted of four wins, five seconds and third thirds. Not to be content with running strongly domestically, Dayne showed plenty of pace when he ventured over to the east coast for the first time with the team, firstly at the Adelaide 500 event and then the Australian Championship later in the season.

“It has been a tremendous season for the Krikke Motorsport team, and everyone within the team played their part and we were rewarded with a successful season,” commented Krikke Motorsport team manager Ryan Krikke.

“Dayne, Matt and the whole team went to a new level this season, as this was the strongest season ever in Western Australia with the inclusion of the High Limit International and also the team heading over to the east coast on two occasions, and I certainly look back on this season with great pride and also plenty of optimism for the future.”

The Krikke Motorsport team will have announcements regarding the upcoming 2025-26 season campaign in the coming months.

The Krikke Motorsport team would like to thank their 2024-25 season supporters:

