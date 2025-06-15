Westbrook wins at Ohsweken

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 13, 2025) – The annual Halloween event returned to Ohsweken Speedway on Friday night, with Dylan Westbrook, Lance Erskine, Ryan Beagle, and Alex Riley taking A-Main victories.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Nick Sheridan started on pole with Darren Dryden next to him for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. The opening laps were action-packed as Dryden nabbed the lead away from Sheridan on the second lap right before Ashton VanEvery brought out a caution for a spin on lap three. Championship points leader Westbrook capitalized on the restart, rocketing ahead of Dryden and taking

the lead.

Westbrook once again had the car to beat as he vigorously started to lap drivers. Young racer Sheridan tried to catch the veteran but ended runner-up to Westbrook, who crossed the finish line first with a 1.6 second advantage. Rounding out the top five were Dryden in third, Matt Farnham fourth, and Mike Bowman fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Lance Erskine and Brett Stratford brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Two quick yellow flags came before the first lap was complete. Once the race really got going, Stratford set the pace as he got around Erskine for the lead. Stratford didn’t lose Erskine though, as they both navigated through traffic like gifted surgeons.

Erskine finally got around Stratford in the closing laps, opening the door for Jacob Dykstra to attempt pass on Stratford. Dykstra and Stratford collided though, sending Straford into a spin that cost him multiple positions. Dykstra came out the other side in second, but it was Erskine’s time to shine as he picked up a very emotional first win of the season. Finishing next were Dykstra in second, A.J. Lewis third, Keegan Baker fourth, and Tanner Podwinski fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Logan Ferguson and Mike Thorne to begin the Thunder Stock A-Main. Thorne led the opening lap as a caution flag came out due to a multi-car pile up. No drivers were seriously harmed, and the race restarted with Gofast Teeple having an incredible restart and taking the lead. Teeple set a respectable pace as he enjoyed the clean air up front, but Zack Bleich began to eat away at his lead. Bleich moved past Teeple with ten laps to go, just as a caution flag flew for debris on the track.

Ryan Beagle took full advantage of the restart, outdriving Bleich for the lead. Bleich then fell into the clutches of Mike Klazinga, quickly losing two positions. Klazinga ran out of laps to catch Beagle as he ran four seconds behind the leader. Beagle left the night victorious once more, with the top five

being rounded out by Klazinga in second, Bleich third, Trevor DeBoer fourth, and Rob Murray fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Grayden Lyons started on pole alongside Nathan Joyner to take the green flag for the Mini Stock A-Main. Joyner saw himself as the leader in the opening laps, but Wayde Thorne tracked him down and took the lead right before a caution flag came out for debris on lap four. A mid-race caution flag saw Alex Riley jockeying for the lead as well, and taking the top spot with six laps to go.

Riley got his redemption after a heartbreaking loss in the previous race, as he crossed the finish line first with a commanding lead over the field. Thorne finished second, Jeremy Cooper third, Ken Hair fourth, and Jon Janssens fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 13, 2025

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 119

________________________

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (28 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[1]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 4. 7NY- Matt Farnham[16]; 5. 71-Mike Bowman[8]; 6. 9-Liam Martin[5]; 7. 88H-Josh Hansen[11]; 8. 0-Glenn Styres[14]; 9. 15-Ryan Turner[9]; 10. 77T-Tyeller Powless[20]; 11. 90-Travis Cunningham[18]; 12. 5-DJ Christie[10]; 13. 68-Aaron Turkey[17]; 14. 19D-Allan Downey[6]; 15. 17X-Cory Turner[7]; 16. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 17. 94-Todd Hoddick[21]; 18. 21K-Kyle Phillips[12]; 19. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[19]; 20. 87XS-Skyler Evans[15]; 21. 70-Baily Heard[13]; 22. 21-John Burbridge Jr[23]; 23. 81-Derek Jonathan[24]; 24. (DNF) 84L-Mike Lichty[22]

Hard Charger – Matt Farnham +12

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]; 2. 77T-Tyeller Powless[1]; 3. 94-Todd Hoddick[10]; 4. 84L-Mike Lichty[4]; 5. 21-John Burbridge Jr[2]; 6. 81-Derek Jonathan[3]; 7. 28K-Tate O’Leary[6]; 8. (DNF) 22JR-Allen Gilleta[5]; 9. (DNS) 46-Kevin Pauls; 10. (DNS) 0C-Cole MacDonald

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:50.909

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[1]; 3. 71-Mike Bowman[2]; 4. 5-DJ Christie[8]; 5. 70-Baily Heard[6]; 6. 7NY-Matt Farnham[7]; 7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[10]; 8. 84L-Mike Lichty[3]; 9. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]; 10. 94-Todd Hoddick[5]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]; 2. 19D-Allan Downey[2]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 5. 0-Glenn Styres[6]; 6. 68-Aaron Turkey[5]; 7. 21-John Burbridge Jr[8]; 8. 22JR-Allen Gilleta[7]; 9. (DNS) 46-Kevin Pauls

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:53.036

1. 7-Eric Gledhill[1]; 2. 17X-Cory Turner[2]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 4. 21K-Kyle Phillips[6]; 5. 87XS-Skyler Evans[3]; 6. 90-Travis Cunningham[7]; 7. 81-Derek Jonathan[5]; 8. 28K-Tate O’Leary[8]; 9. (DNS) 0C-Cole MacDonald

________________________

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (32 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 88-Lance Erskine[1]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[10]; 3. 24A-AJ Lewis[3]; 4. 16X-Keegan Baker[5]; 5. 72-Tanner Podwinski[6]; 6. 1-Holly Porter[4]; 7. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]; 8. 2M-Steve Murdock[7]; 9. 45-Curtis Gartly[13]; 10. 52-Jesse Costa[17]; 11. 2-Travis Hofstetter[14]; 12. 28T-Cameron Thomson[15]; 13. 74-Rob Neely[9]; 14. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[19]; 15. 3S-Austin Roes[12]; 16. 94-Ryan Fraser[8]; 17. 14-Larry Gledhill[25]; 18. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[18]; 19. 20-Johnny Miller[11]; 20. 78-Darren McLennan[20]; 21. 2S-Al Sleight[21]; 22. 11W-Jeremy May[23]; 23. 44-Connor Ross[22]; 24. 24K-Kiana Teal[26]; 25. 69K-Ken Hamilton[24]; 26. 27-Niko Hansen[28]; 27. (DNF) 50LS-Adrian Stahle[27]; 28. (DNS) 53-Logan Shwedyk

Hard Charger – Jacob Dykstra +8

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – NT

1. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]; 2. 24K-Kiana Teal[1]; 3. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[7]; 4. 27-Niko Hansen[4]; 5. 51-Trevor Young[5]; 6. 26X-Campbell Baker[2]; 7. 5-Tom Pellezari[8]; 8. 8-Kurtis Connell[6]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 24A-AJ Lewis[2]; 2. 16X-Keegan Baker[6]; 3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[1]; 5. 2S-Al Sleight[3]; 6. 52-Jesse Costa[8]; 7. 14-Larry Gledhill[4]; 8. 8-Kurtis Connell[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:07.577

1. 72-Tanner Podwinski[2]; 2. 94-Ryan Fraser[6]; 3. 2-Travis Hofstetter[3]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[7]; 5. 44-Connor Ross[1]; 6. 11W-Jeremy May[5]; 7. 27-Niko Hansen[4]; 8. 51-Trevor Young[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:10.282

1. 88-Lance Erskine[2]; 2. 3S-Austin Roes[1]; 3. 74-Rob Neely[6]; 4. 53-Logan Shwedyk[3]; 5. 78-Darren McLennan[4]; 6. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[8]; 7. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]; 8. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[5]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[5]; 3. 1-Holly Porter[7]; 4. 28T-Cameron Thomson[4]; 5. 45-Curtis Gartly[8]; 6. 69K-Ken Hamilton[1]; 7. 26X-Campbell Baker[6]; 8. 5-Tom Pellezari[2]

________________________

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (29 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[18]; 2. 93K-Mike Klazinga[14]; 3. 108-Zack Bleich[12]; 4. 23-Trevor DeBoer[16]; 5. 99-Rob Murrary[20]; 6. 19-Kyle Wert[19]; 7. 11-Gofast Teeple[4]; 8. 55-Mike Thorne[2]; 9. 8-Ryan Dinning[11]; 10. 62-Brian Pescetti[5]; 11. 03-George Grosul[8]; 12. 07-Scott McPhail[21]; 13. 26-Keith Dale[3]; 14. 88L-Logan Ferguson[1]; 15. 17-Robert Disher[6]; 16. 43-Kyle Andress[22]; 17. 222-Nick Masi[7]; 18. 77-Mitch Petta[23]; 19. 69G-Brian General[24]; 20. 81-Brando Greene Styres[13]; 21. 41-Adam Plazek[15]; 22. (DNF) 37-Robert Hoskins[10]; 23. (DNF) 49-Dave Bailey[17]; 24. (DNF) 13-Kacey Huffman[9]

Hard Charger – Ryan Beagle +17

B-Main [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 07-Scott McPhail[8]; 2. 43-Kyle Andress[5]; 3. 77-Mitch Petta[1]; 4. 69G-Brian General[4]; 5. 96O-John Overholt[3]; 6. 13X-Bella General[9]; 7. 21J-Braedan Burning[2]; 8. 76-Jamie Goudge[6]; 9. (DNS) 427-Tim Phalen

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – 3:18.232

1. 99-Rob Murrary[14]; 2. 93K-Mike Klazinga[10]; 3. 55-Mike Thorne[2]; 4. 8-Ryan Dinning[8]; 5. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[13]; 6. 23-Trevor DeBoer[12]; 7. 26-Keith Dale[3]; 8. 03-George Grosul[6]; 9. 88L-Logan Ferguson[1]; 10. 62-Brian Pescetti[4]; 11. 77-Mitch Petta[11]; 12. 96O-John Overholt[9]; 13. (DNF) 43-Kyle Andress[5]; 14. (DNF) 427-Tim Phalen[7]; 15. (DNF) 13X-Bella General[15]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – NT

1. 49-Dave Bailey[12]; 2. 108-Zack Bleich[8]; 3. 11-Gofast Teeple[3]; 4. 13-Kacey Huffman[6]; 5. 19-Kyle Wert[13]; 6. 17-Robert Disher[4]; 7. 41-Adam Plazek[11]; 8. 222-Nick Masi[5]; 9. 37-Robert Hoskins[7]; 10. 81-Brando Greene Styres[9]; 11. 21J-Braedan Burning[14]; 12. 69G-Brian General[10]; 13. 76-Jamie Goudge[1]; 14. (DNF) 07-Scott McPhail[2]

________________________

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks (30 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 17-Alex Riley[10]; 2. 46-Wayde Thorne[4]; 3. X-Jeremy Cooper[11]; 4. 5K-Ken Hair[17]; 5. 66-Jon Janssens[8]; 6. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[16]; 7. 9-Tim DeBoer[20]; 8. 64-Nick Erskine[15]; 9. 32-Gillian Hils[19]; 10. 23-Dusty DeBoer[18]; 11. 01-Tristan DaSilva[9]; 12. 4A-Mason Anderson[12]; 13. 1-Jason Tolton[21]; 14. 44-Doug Erskine[5]; 15. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[7]; 16. 32L-Grayden Lyons[1]; 17. 265-Mike Evers[14]; 18. 25-Joe Stevenson[25]; 19. 26-Alexander Klotz[26]; 20. 00-Steven Boverhof[6]; 21. 79-Steve Miller[27]; 22. 30-Joe Dirt[28]; 23. 20J-Nathan Joyner[2]; 24. 14L-John Lubeck[24]; 25. 54-Christopher French[22]; 26. (DNF) 16-Fabio Olivieri[3]; 27. (DNF) 38P-Bill Pearsall[13]; 28. (DNF) 15-Brady Cox[23]

Hard Charger – Ken Hair +13

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. 1-Jason Tolton[3]; 2. 54-Christopher French[2]; 3. 15-Brady Cox[8]; 4. 14L-John Lubeck[4]; 5. 25-Joe Stevenson[1]; 6. 26-Alexander Klotz[7]; 7. 79-Steve Miller[5]; 8. 30-Joe Dirt[6]; 9. 81D-Crystal Soules[9]; 10. (DNF) 11-Mike Giberson[10]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:53.511

1. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[10]; 2. 9-Tim DeBoer[12]; 3. 17-Alex Riley[7]; 4. 46-Wayde Thorne[4]; 5. 66-Jon Janssens[6]; 6. 4A-Mason Anderson[8]; 7. 23-Dusty DeBoer[11]; 8. 32L-Grayden Lyons[2]; 9. 265-Mike Evers[9]; 10. 00-Steven Boverhof[5]; 11. 25-Joe Stevenson[13]; 12. 1-Jason Tolton[3]; 13. 79-Steve Miller[1]; 14. 26-Alexander Klotz[14]; 15. (DNS) 81D-Crystal Soules

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 02:53.621

1. 20J-Nathan Joyner[2]; 2. 38P-Bill Pearsall[8]; 3. X-Jeremy Cooper[7]; 4. 01-Tristan DaSilva[6]; 5. 64-Nick Erskine[9]; 6. 5K-Ken Hair[10]; 7. 16-Fabio Olivieri[3]; 8. 44-Doug Erskine[4]; 9. 32-Gillian Hils[11]; 10. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[5]; 11. 54-Christopher French[1]; 12. 14L-John Lubeck[14]; 13. 30-Joe Dirt[12]; 14. (DNF) 15-Brady Cox[13]; 15. (DNF) 11-Mike Giberson[15]

________________________

