Horstman Handles Millstream, Earns Sixth GLSS Win of 2025

From GLSS

Findlay, OH – Many unknowns layed ahead of the 2025 season for the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP, including who would rise to the top as a championship contender. Another question mark was how the return to the quarter-mile at Millstream Speedway would go with shallow notebooks for teams who have only ever raced on the track one time prior. It was made clear Saturday night that among those in the conversation was none other than two-time GLSS Champion, Jared Horstman.

Rolling off alongside three-time and defending GLSS Champion, Max Stambaugh, Horstman jumped out to the early race lead. Stambaugh slid into the second spot early with Dustin Daggett challenging for the runner-up spot for several laps.

After Daggett conceded the second spot to Stambaugh, Kasey Jedrzejek took chase for the podium, displacing Daggett from the top three. As Horstman hit heavy lapped traffic just before the halfway point, Stambaugh and Jedrzejek were nose to tail while tracking down Horstman’s No.17.

Horstman was relentless on his chase for his sixth win of the season, splitting lapped traffic and going three wide multiple times while trying to run away from the pair chasing him. As the race unfolded, it seemed evident that it would go the distance without a caution flag, and it did. Horstman had no trouble with lapped traffic and rolled to victory lane for the sixth time this season. Stambaugh held on for second, Jedrzejek third, Dustin Daggett fourth, and Darren Dryden fifth.

“I guess we’ve just gotta keep it consistent,” Horstman said in Victory Lane. “Max [Stambaugh] has won six, we’ve won six now, so this is awesome. [Lapped traffic] was just in the racing lane, and it was just slide or die, I guess. We had to do what we had to do to get here, so this is awesome!”

Chase Duhman was the Ti22 Performance Fast Qualifier.

Chase Dunham won Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race Number One.

Max Stambaugh won Howard Johnson by Wyndham Heat Race Number Two.

Kasey Jedrzejek was the Operating Engineers 324 Hard Charger

The next event for the Ohio CAT Great Lake Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP is Friday, July 18th at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]; 3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]; 4. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]; 5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[9]; 7. 66-Chase Dunham[5]; 8. 31-Jac Nickles[7]; 9. 5J-Jake Hesson[12]; 10. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 11. 23-Devon Dobie[10]; 12. 7C-Phil Gressman[11]; 13. 11H-Caleb Harmon[13]; 14. 83-Adam Cruea[16]; 15. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]; 16. 88N-Frank Neill[14]