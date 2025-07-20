Josh Sokolic Soars to Second Career Novelis Supermodified Win on Autograph Night at Oswego

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 19, 2025) – The fifth Novelis Supermodified event of the 2025 season at Oswego Speedway took center stage on Children’s Museum of Oswego, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, and Chase Enterprises Night, which also featured the popular Autograph Session and Team Abold Racing Bike Giveaway. The 50-lap main event was brought to green by Lou LeVea Jr. and Brandon Bellinger, with Bellinger looking strong early after a solid heat race run.

At the drop of the green, Bellinger slotted into second behind LeVea Jr. who got the jump, with Logan Rayvals moving into third, Dan Connors Jr. fourth, and sixth-starting Josh Sokolic wasting no time to grab a spot in the top five. After just one lap, Rayvals made his way under Bellinger for second, with Connors and Sokolic following suit on lap 2 to take over third and fourth. Sokolic wasn’t done there, diving under Connors for third while Bellinger slipped back to fifth.

Charging from seventh was Jeff Abold, who first worked the outside of Bellinger and then drove by Connors to grab fourth on lap 4. Sokolic, meanwhile, stalked Rayvals for several laps before making a low move to grab second on lap 7. Just one lap later, the Fulton rookie made a bold outside move on LeVea Jr. to take command of the field on lap 8.

LeVea Jr. settled into second with Rayvals third, but the shuffling wasn’t over. By lap 9, Michael Barnes, who started eighth, worked his way by Bellinger for fifth. Otto Sitterly, rolling off 11th, and 12th-starting Dave Shullick Jr. both began filling the gap, quickly moving to sixth and seventh while Bellinger dropped to eighth.

With a dozen laps on the board, Rayvals dove under LeVea Jr. to take second on the frontstretch. Moments later, misfortune struck Barnes, who broke while running fifth, and at the same time Abold passed LeVea Jr. to claim third. Two laps later, Sitterly and Shullick continued their march from deep in the field by getting underneath LeVea Jr. for fourth and fifth.

Right at the halfway mark, Abold made his move on Rayvals to secure second, with the running order showing Sokolic out front, followed by Abold, Rayvals, Sitterly, Shullick, Connors, Tyler Thompson, Camden Proud, Dave Danzer, and Bellinger rounding out the top 10.

Sitterly advanced to third on lap 26, getting by Rayvals, and on lap 30 Shullick followed by sliding under Rayvals for fourth.

As the laps clicked off, Sokolic extended a dominant lead, lapping up to seventh place with 10 laps remaining. By race’s end, Sokolic had over a straightaway lead on Abold, who was himself over a straightaway ahead of Sitterly and Shullick in third and fourth.

In just his fifth career Novelis Supermodified start, Sokolic picked up his second career feature win behind the wheel of the Jason Simmons Racing No. 6. Abold, Sitterly, Shullick, and Rayvals completed the top five, with Connors, Proud, Danzer, Thompson, and Bellinger rounding out the top 10.

In victory lane, Sokolic commented, “I knew we had a good car today. We made a few adjustments for the heat race, and the car was really good. I knew we just had a simple task of snugging it up a little for the feature, and I went for it and gave it all I could at the beginning, hoping to get through traffic fast enough to get some clean air on the nose. I can’t thank Jason Simmons and his family enough for giving me the opportunity this year. They’ve been nothing but great to work with.”

Sokolic also credited his sponsors and crew, adding, “All Weather Power Equipment, FX Caprara, Dana’s Lawncare, Logos Custom Embroidery, Lakeland Auto, Universal Windows, Ashley Lynn Winery, D&S Landscaping, Dave, Mike, Dub, Dad, my sister, girlfriend, Dom, Devon, Jude – everybody that puts time in this car during the week. They aren’t easy to take care of; they are a lot of work, and this team has two of them and they are pretty badass cars.”

Oswego Speedway is off next Saturday, July 26 for Harborfest and the ISMA/MSS Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals. Racing returns to action on Saturday, August 2 with Novelis Supermodified and GTR Super Stock twins plus the Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds.

RESULTS

Children’s Museum of Oswego, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity and Chase Enterprises Night

Novelis Supermodified

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (50-laps): 1. 6 – JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. O5 – Jeff Abold, 3. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 4. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 5. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 6. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 7. 54 – Camden Proud, 8. 52 – Dave Danzer, 9. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 10. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 11. 90 – Jack Patrick, 12. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 13. 68 – Michael Barnes, 14. OO – Joe Gosek, DNS 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 0 – Nick Snyder, 09 – Bob Bogwicz

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 2. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 3. 68 – Michael Barnes, 4. 66 – Lou LeVea Sr, 5. 54 – Camden Proud, 6. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 7. 52 – Dave Danzer, DNS 0 – Nick Snyder, 09 Bob Bogwicz

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 2. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 3. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 4. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 5. O5 – Jeff Abold, 6. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 7. 90 – Jack Patrick, 8. OO – Joe Gosek

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 25): #6 Josh Sokolic

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #90 Jack Patrick

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #7 Otto Sitterly