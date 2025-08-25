CALISTOGA SPEEDWAY IS BACK IN ACTION WITH THE LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC

Andrew Kunas

(8/25/25 ) Calistoga, CA … A big weekend awaits the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series as it takes part in the triumphant reopening of Calistoga Speedway for the Louie Vermeil Classic this Saturday and Sunday (August 30th-31st). Fans will have the opportunity to witness the best of both worlds as the USAC/CRA non-wing 410 sprint cars share this open wheel racing program.

The historic half-mile clay oval located in Napa County has not seen race cars on track since 2019. The Louie Vermeil Classic was first run in 2008. After the track shuttered and was left without a promoter during the COVID-19 plagued 2020 season, the event was moved to Silver Dollar Speedway for 2021 before going on hiatus. With Calistoga opening back up, the event has restarted and returns to its original home, which was always regarded as the home track of the Northern Auto Racing Club sprint cars.

The event honors Louie Vermeil, a large figure in California sprint car racing who helped found the Northern Auto Racing Club in 1960 and saw the association through its early decades, serving as president from 1965 to 1985. Vermeil also fielded several cars during his time in racing, from the early “big cars” to sprint cars, with drivers including Johnny Anderson and Mike Andreetta piloting his cars. Vermeil, who passed away in 1987, was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 1995 for his work in sprint car racing.

The Louie Vermeil Classic started as a USAC/CRA non-wing event, and NARC joined in 2019 to give the fans both winged 410 and wingless 410 sprint cars to watch. That 2019 Louie Vermeil Classic, the last at Calistoga, saw Dominic Scelzi and Rico Abreu score victories on the big half-mile. The 2021 edition at Silver Dollar Speedway saw Scelzi and Justin Sanders win the two NARC features that weekend.

More than $130,000 in prize money and awards are up for grabs at this exciting two-day show. Saturday’s feature event winner will pocket a $5000 payday. Sunday’s winners will walk away with $10,000.

WHO TO WATCH

Things remain tight at the top of the NARC point standings, with just 16 points separating points leader D.J. Netto of Hanford and fourth place Bud Kaeding of Campbell. Netto is just five points ahead of leading Rookie of the Year candidate Tyler Thompson of Harrisburg, Oregon, while third place Sean Becker of Oroville is just seven points back of Thompson.

Netto, the 2019 NARC champion, won two of the first three NARC races in 2025, but has not won since May 10th at Antioch Speedway. Netto has his share of Top 5 finishes but also has some unfortunate DNF’s to go with it, but remains atop the standings. Thompson is still looking for his first career NARC victory, but has been very consistent, usually finishing the Top 10 each night. Thompson, however, has just parted ways with the Main Motorsports team and is unsure what car he will be driving this weekend.

Dominic Gorden of Clovis is also expected to compete. Gorden, twice a NARC winner, won this year’s Dave Bradway Jr Memorial and would like to add a Louie Vermeil win to his resume. Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, who recently matched his career best NARC finish with a runner-up at Ocean Speedway on August 2nd, is also entered and looks to earn his first NARC win at one of the biggest events of the season.

In addition to Becker and Bud Kaeding, other drivers expected include Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Hollister’s Ryan Bernal, Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Fresno area drivers Caeden Steele and Mariah Ede, Benicia’s Billy Aton, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Gilroy’s Jarrett Soares, Windsor’s John Clark, Suisun City’s Chance Grasty, and Rio Oso’s Landon Brooks (Sunday only). NARC will have approximately 18 cars, with changes in travel plans for several teams.

FAN INFO

Calistoga Speedway is located at the Calistoga Fairgrounds at 1435 N Oak St. Seating will be limited due to high pre-race sales. Reserved seating is sold out for both nights, and some general admission tickets are available for Sunday. They can be purchased at www.racecalistoga.com. RV parking on site is also sold out. Parking is $10 (cash) each day. Fans are encouraged to get to the event early to allow time to park. The ticket booth opens at 1:00 p.m.

The Berco Redwood Pavilion is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for race fans. There will be special wine and beer tasting events (must be 21 years of age), along with food and great music.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5:00 p.m., with qualifying at 5:30 for both classes. Opening ceremonies are scheduled at 6:10 with racing at 6:30 both nights. NARC will run a 25-lap feature each night. Fans unable to attend can watch live on FloRacing.

Friday night (August 29th) at the fairgrounds, the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame will induct six new members, one of them being NARC General Manager Jim Allen, whose association with NARC dates back to the 1980’s. Frank Albert, Clyde Lamar, Rick Horton, Jim Hearn and Bobby McMahan will also be honored. More information on can also be found on www.racecalistoga.com.

The Northern Auto Racing Club is the premier 410 winged sprint car series in the western United States. Since 1960, the traveling organization has thrilled fans at dirt tracks up and down the West Coast and crowned a “King of the West” champion. For more information on the NARC 410 sprint car series, including race results, points standings, and upcoming events, go to www.narc410.com. You can also follow on various social media platforms.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Jim Allen Promotions, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, Mettec Titanium, MyRacePass, Red Rose Transportation, Tarlton & Son, Wedg High Performance Karts, Williams Roofing, and Winters Performance Products.

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

(AFTER 20 EVENTS IN 27-RACE SERIES – 8/25/25)

DJ Netto, Hanford – 2555

Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg, OR (R) – 2550

Sean Becker, Roseville – 2543

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 2539

Dominic Gorden, Clovis – 2500

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore – 2454

Caeden Steele, Fresno – 2341

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 2312

Mariah Ede, Fresno (R) – 2136

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 2020

Landon Brooks, Rio Oso – 1881

Billy Aton, Benicia – 1761

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 1760

Nick Parker, Tucson, AX – 1684

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 1656

John Clark, Windsor – 1599

Max Mittry, Redding – 1570

Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton – 1215

Jesse Schlotfeldt, Arlington, WA – 1215

Tim Kaeding, San Jose – 1068