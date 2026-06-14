YANTIS GETS 3RD STRAIGHT ﻿USAC WS MIDGET WIN AT PLAZA PARK

By Richie Murray

Visalia, California (June 12, 2026)………Jett Yantis took over the lead with six laps remaining to win his third consecutive USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget feature on Friday night at Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia, California.

Yantis (Bakersfield, California) had previously won at Plaza Park and Ventura Raceway in May before running his streak to three aboard the Rusty Carlile owned No. 4.

Prior to Yantis, the last driver to win three USAC Western States Midget features in a row was Kyle Larson in 2019.

Outside front row starter Caden Sarale led the opening 15 circuits of the 30-lap feature before yielding to Jake Andreotti, who paced the next eight laps. From there, a wild scramble ensued that saw the lead change hands between three different drivers over the next three laps.

Andreotti led lap 23 before Sarale roared back to the front on the 24th lap. On the following trip around Plaza Park, Yantis took over for good, leading laps 25-30 to grab his fourth victory of the series season and sixth of his career, which moved him to 37th place on the all-time list alongside Rico Abreu, Christopher Bell, Bryan Clauson, Johnathon Henry, Kyle Larson, Ken Nichols, Brad Noffsinger, Caden Sarale, and Dave Strickland Jr.

Sarale finished second with Andreotti third, Cade Lewis fourth and Broedy Graham fifth.

Heat races were won by Sarale and Chris Rahe. Graham was the fastest qualifier with a lap of 11.278 seconds.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE RESULTS: June 12, 2026 – Plaza Park Raceway – Visalia, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-11.278; 2. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-11.377; 3. Jett Yantis, 4, Carlile-11.383; 4. Cade Lewis, 101, Alexander-11.542; 5. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-11.554; 6. Drake Cardey, 17, Dunkel-11.595; 7. Preston Norbury, 77AZ, Norbury-11.624; 8. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-11.811; 9. Connor Speir, 14, Streeter/Graunstadt-11.889; 10. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-11.928; 11. Adam Weisberg, 15, Weisberg-12.016; 12. Chris Rahe, 5, Rahe-12.158; 13. Hailey Lambert, 55, Lambert-12.289; 14. Michael Faccinto, 13, Faccinto-NT.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Caden Sarale (4), 2. Preston Norbury (3), 3. Jett Yantis (5), 4. Broedy Graham (6), 5. Adam Weisberg (1), 6. Hailey Lambert (7), 7. Connor Speir (2). NT

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Rahe (1), 2. Jake Andreotti (6), 3. C.J. Sarna (3), 4. Michael Faccinto (7), 5. Cade Lewis (5), 6. Drake Cardey (4), 7. Randi Pankratz (2). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jett Yantis (4), 2. Caden Sarale (2), 3. Jake Andreotti (5), 4. Cade Lewis (3), 5. Broedy Graham (6), 6. Preston Norbury (1), 7. Michael Faccinto (14), 8. Drake Cardey (8), 9. Connor Speir (10), 10. Chris Rahe (7), 11. Randi Pankratz (11), 12. C.J. Sarna (9), 13. Adam Weisberg (12), 14. Hailey Lambert (13). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 Caden Sarale, Laps 16-23 Jake Andreotti, Lap 24 Caden Sarale, Laps 25-30 Jett Yantis.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Drake Cardey-410, 2-Broedy Graham-409, 3-C.J. Sarna-367, 4-Jett Yantis-317, 5-Connor Speir-293, 6-Adam Weisberg-288, 7-Dane Culver-256, 8-Hailey Lambert-250, 9-Caden Sarale-220, 10-Cade Lewis-214.

NEXT USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS WESTERN STATES MIDGET RACE: June 13, 2026 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California