Kokomo USAC IMW Finale Rained Out, Sarff is the Champ

From Richie Murray

Kokomo, Indiana (June 14, 2026)………Afternoon storms have forced cancellation of Sunday’s June 14 22nd annual USAC Indiana Midget Week finale at Kokomo Speedway.

The event will not be rescheduled.

With the cancellation of Kokomo, Karter Sarff of Mason City, Illinois is the USAC Indiana Midget Week champion for the first time in his career. He earns a $15,000 prize for his efforts in the five-race series.

Earlier this week on Wednesday night at Paragon Speedway, Sarff became a first-time USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event feature winner.

The 2026 USAC National Midget season resumes with the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors on June 30 & July 1 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The USAC season resumes with a full week of USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car racing in Pennsylvania and New Jersey June 16-21, starting on Tuesday night at Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania’s Grandview Speedway.