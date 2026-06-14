STEVIE SUCCESS! ﻿SUSSEX LEADS ALL TO WIN USAC SW SPRINT AT SHOW LOW

By Richie Murray

Show Low, Arizona (June 12, 2026)………Stevie Sussex led all 25 laps to score his second USAC Avanti Southwest Sprint Car feature victory of the year on Friday night at Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway in Show Low, Arizona.

Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) started on the outside of the front row in his Jack Yeley-owned No. 2y and was never headed from that point onward to earn his 15th career series victory, which ranks third on the all-time list.

R.J. Johnson took second at the finish line with fast qualifier Elijah Gile third, Connor Lundy fourth and Koen Crawford fifth.

Heat races were won by Mickey Gile, R.J. Johnson and Bruce St. James, who came into the event as the series point leader, but flipped on lap 13 of the feature and finished a distant 19th.

Charlie Graham was the only other driver to get upside down on the night, doing so in the first heat race.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: June 12, 2026 – Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway – Show Low, Arizona

QUALIFYING: 1. Elijah Gile, 13p, Petty-12.791; 2. R.J. Johnson, 33p, Petty-12.891; 3. Bruce St James, 1AZ, St. James-13.053; 4. Koen Crawford, 48, Crawford-13.101; 5. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-13.104; 6. Daylin Perreira, 21p, Perreira-13.207; 7. Stevie Sussex, 2y, Yeley-13.268; 8. Wayne Siddle, 007, Siddle-13.350; 9. A.J. Hernandez, 72, Hernandez-13.360; 10. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-13.364; 11. Chloe High, 01AZ, Wichter-13.533; 12. Nathan High, 01, Wichter-13.614; 13. Mickey Gile, 23AZ, Gile-13.664; 14. Jordan Stetson, 8AZ, Stetson-13.753; 15. Rickey Kinney Jr., 81K, Kinney-13.993; 16. Charlie Graham, 1, Graham-14.168; 17. Mike Waddle, 25w, Waddle-14.201; 18. J.W. Henderson, 57, Henderson-14.221; 19. Dan Klinder, 30K, Klinder-14.931; 20. Elijah Loper, 43x, Loper-15.050; 21. Brody Wake, 78, Wake-NT; 22. Grant Schaadt, 88G, Schaadt-NT.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mickey Gile (2), 2. Dayton Shelton (3), 3. Stevie Sussex (4), 4. Koen Crawford (5), 5. Brody Wake (8), 6. Dan Klinder (7), 7. Charlie Graham (1), 8. Elijah Gile (6). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. R.J. Johnson (6), 2. Jordan Stetson (2), 3. Wayne Siddle (4), 4. Connor Lundy (5), 5. Mike Waddle (1), 6. Chloe High (3), 7. Elijah Loper (7). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bruce St. James (6), 2. Rickey Kinney Jr. (2), 3. A.J. Hernandez (4), 4. Nathan High (3), 5. Grant Schaadt (7), 6. Daylin Perreira (5), 7. J.W. Henderson (1). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Stevie Sussex (2), 2. R.J. Johnson (6), 3. Elijah Gile (8), 4. Connor Lundy (3), 5. Koen Crawford (4), 6. Daylin Perreira (9), 7. Mickey Gile (7), 8. Dayton Shelton (11), 9. A.J. Hernandez (10), 10. Nathan High (13), 11. -Rickey Kinney Jr. (15), 12. Chloe High (12), 13. Jordan Stetson (14), 14. Dan Klinder (19), 15. Elijah Loper (20), 16. Mike Waddle (17), 17. Wayne Siddle (1), 18. Brody Wake (21), 19. Bruce St. James (5), 20. Grant Schaadt (22). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Stevie Sussex.

**Charlie Graham flipped on lap 1 of the first heat. Bruce St. James flipped on lap 13 of the feature.

NEXT USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: June 13, 2026 – Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway – Show Low, Arizona